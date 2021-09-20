The West Virginia Public Service Commission has scheduled a public comment hearing for Friday morning for a case it reopened earlier this month that could determine the future of three in-state coal-fired power plants.
The commission on Sept. 9 granted American Electric Power subsidiaries Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s request to reopen the case and consider making their customers pay millions of dollars more for federally required upgrades at the three power plants after utility regulators in two other states denied those upgrades on grounds that they were uneconomic.
So the three-member panel must now decide whether to approve making West Virginia customers responsible for $48 million annually to cover wastewater compliance work to keep the John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants in Putnam, Mason and Marshall counties compliant with federal wastewater discharge guidelines.
That’s the cost recovery that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked the state utility regulators to sign off on after Kentucky and Virginia state utility regulators denied the companies’ requests to approve the environmental upgrades.
Not making the wastewater treatment upgrades would require that the plants shutter in 2028, per U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules.
The commission’s public comment hearing will be held Friday from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Public Service Commission building in Charleston. An evidentiary hearing on issues raised in the companies’ petition to reopen the case and responses to it will follow at 9:30 a.m.
The Public Service Commission on Aug. 4 approved the wastewater compliance upgrades, in addition to a surcharge for the companies to recover construction costs resulting in an increase of about 38 cents on monthly bills for the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatts a month that went into effect Sept. 1.
But Virginia regulators 19 days later rejected Appalachian Power’s proposal for wastewater discharge investment and cost recovery, for which Virginia’s share was projected to be $60 million. The Virginia State Corporation Commission’s jurisdiction applies when Virginia ratepayers are asked to pay their portion of operation, maintenance and electric output costs of facilities to serve Virginia customers.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission had already in July rejected a request by Kentucky Power to implement and recover costs for wastewater upgrades at the Mitchell plant near Moundsville, which is jointly owned by Wheeling Power and Kentucky Power.
The previous estimated revenue requirement for West Virginia customers, if upgrades to comply with both the required effluent limitation guidelines and federal rules regulating coal ash disposal had been approved in all three states, was $23.5 million for West Virginia customers, or a rate hike of about 1.65%.
Revised estimates if all wastewater treatment work is performed and recovered from only West Virginia customers, along with West Virginia customers’ share of cost burden for coal ash disposal, total $48 million annually — a 3.3% increase that would start in Sept. 2022, Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said.
Rates would be adjusted annually every September as construction progresses, according to Moye.
The utilities say the total cost of compliance work for all three plants to allow them to stay in compliance with the coal ash and wastewater rules is now $448.3 million.
That’s 17% higher than the $383.5 million that the companies originally estimated that compliance work would cost in its initial Dec. 23 filing with the West Virginia Public Service Commission seeking approval for the upgrades.
“We are further into the process and have more accurate numbers,” Moye said in an email.
The public comment hearing was requested by three groups who had intervened in the case against Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power after their initial December filing: the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Energy Efficient West Virginia and Solar United Neighbors.
Those groups are among many organizations and individuals who have filed comments with the commission opposing the Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power request to make the environmental upgrades needed to keep them open past 2028.
“The Commission should reject the Companies’ petition out-of-hand as unlawful, unreasonable, and unjust, with the option for the Companies to come back with a more reasonable proposal if they wish to,” the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Energy Efficient West Virginia and Solar United Neighbors argued in a filing submitted Thursday.
Public Service Commission Chairperson Charlotte Lane has said the commission will issue an order by Oct. 13 as requested by the companies to meet a deadline set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for them to inform the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. The deadline was set so that they may choose to take advantage of the federal wastewater discharge rule’s exemption for units that plan to permanently stop coal combustion by the end of 2028.
Following through with that option would require that the companies forgo wastewater compliance work and stop operating the plants by the end of 2028.
But facilities that had properly incorporated transfer provisions under the wastewater rule may later be able to transfer out of permanently stopping coal combustion, according to EPA spokeswoman Melissa Sullivan.
Sullivan deferred comment on whether the Amos, Mitchell and Mountaineer facilities had properly incorporated transfer provisions under the wastewater rule to the DEP, which could not be reached for comment.
But the EPA’s indication that facilities may be able to transfer out of permanently stopping coal combustion and thus avoid having to make a final commitment to bypassing wastewater compliance work by Oct. 13 may undercut the companies’ argument filed with the commission that the companies must commit to a “binding path” by that date.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission Consumer Advocate Division, an independent branch of the agency, the West Virginia Energy Users Group representing large industrial users and the Sierra Club have also filed objections to the companies’ request, arguing that the companies have not provided adequate notice to ratepayers, are circumventing due process by asking the commission for a decision on an accelerated timeline and are unjustified in asking West Virginia ratepayers to bear cost burdens previously allocated to ratepayers in other jurisdictions.
The West Virginia Coal Association submitted a filing Thursday in support of the companies’ petition, contending that economic devastation to the state and the communities surrounding the plants would far outweigh any possible increase in investments and costs to be borne by West Virginia ratepayers.
Kentucky Power spokeswoman Cynthia Wiseman has said the company has no objection to revisiting the operating agreement for the Mitchell plant if West Virginia decides to invest in wastewater treatment improvements at the plant to allow Wheeling Power and West Virginia customers to take full responsibility for all costs that would allow the plant to operate past 2028.
The average monthly residential bill (as measured by the residential rate for 1,000 kilowatt-hours) for American Electric Power’s West Virginia utilities escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $138.57 in 2021 — an increase of 150% over 15 years.
West Virginia’s average retail electricity price increased 90% from 2005 to 2020 — more than any other state except Michigan during that span as well as 42 and 25 percentage points more than Virginia and Kentucky, respectively.
The commission says masks are “encouraged” at the public comment hearing due to the pandemic.