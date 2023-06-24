Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s been five years since a Mountain Valley Pipeline executive said in federal court the company’s pipeline needed to be installed within a year to guard against the sun breaking down the pipe’s coating designed to prevent corrosion.

Robert Cooper, testifying as senior vice president of Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, was arguing against project delays.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you