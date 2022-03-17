The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated 446 miles of streams in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia as critical habitat for the endangered Guyandotte River crayfish and the threatened Big Sandy crayfish as part of a recovery plan for the two crustacean species.
The critical habitat designation, announced earlier this week, requires the sponsors of any project funded or regulated by a federal agency to consult with Fish and Wildlife before moving forward, to ensure that crayfish habitat is not harmed.
The Guyandotte River crayfish, listed as endangered in 2016, has lost more than 90% of its former range in recent decades, with surviving populations now found in only three Wyoming County streams.
The range of the Big Sandy crayfish, listed as threatened six years ago, has dropped 60%. It is now found only in the upper reaches of the Big Sandy watershed in Southern West Virginia, Southwestern Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.
This week’s critical habitat designation followed a lawsuit filed last year by the Center for Biological Diversity seeking to compel Fish and Wildlife not to delay adding the protection for the crayfish. An earlier suit by the environmental organization led to the crayfish receiving federal Endangered Species Act protection in 2016.
Stream sedimentation is believed to be the primary cause of the species’ decline.
“These unique crawdads exist nowhere else in the world and would soon be snuffed by destructive coal mining without these essential protections,” said Perrin de Jong, a staff attorney for the Center.
The new critical habitat designation for the Guyandotte River crayfish includes the 42 miles of stream in which the crustacean now lives, consisting of sections of Pinnacle Creek, Laurel Fork and Clear Fork in Wyoming County. That stream mileage was doubled by including sections of three streams in which the crayfish formerly ranged and can expected to expand into — segments of the Guyandotte River and Indian Creek in Wyoming County, and a section of Huff Creek in Wyoming and Logan counties.
Critical habitat designated for the Big Sandy crayfish is limited to segments of 26 streams in which the species currently exists. The segments total 362 stream miles spread through portions of three states, including 73 miles of the Tug Fork River along West Virginia’s shared borders with Kentucky and a portion of Virginia.
Other West Virginia stream segments designated as critical habitat for the Big Sandy crayfish include 28 miles of Dry Fork, 3 miles of Bradshaw Creek and 6.6 miles of Panther Creek, all in McDowell County, and 8.7 miles of Pigeon creek and 7 miles of Laurel Fork in Mingo County.