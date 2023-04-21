Ratepayer advocates excoriated FirstEnergy utilities’ proposal to raise rates at least $36 million for up to 12 months to buy them time to consider whether to acquire a soon-to-shutter coal-fired plant at a state Public Service Commission hearing Friday.
During the nearly eight-hour hearing, stakeholder groups sounded off on the proposal to stave off a Pleasants Power Station through their attorneys and two FirstEnergy witnesses who admitted there are more questions than answers about how the proposal would work.
“What you really have in front of you now isn’t a proposal to acquire a plant. It is a proposal to let it sit idle for a year while ratepayers occur all the expenses of it sitting idle,” Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams said to lead off his opening statement. “... We don’t think that is a prudent outcome.”
The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission charged with protecting ratepayer interests.
FirstEnergy Business Development Director David Pinter acknowledged on the witness stand that Mon Power and Potomac Edison want the PSC to approve a surcharge to support expenses under a letter of intent the utilities haven’t started negotiating.
“[There is] a sense of urgency on consideration of this asset, as it might be a benefit to our customers,” Mark Valach, FirstEnergy fuels and generation commercial operations director, testified.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison on March 31 asked the PSC to approve their rate hike request by Tuesday, a rush they attribute to a looming end of operations at the over four-decade-old plant in Pleasants County.
Independent power producer Energy Harbor announced in March 2022 it planned to sell or deactivate the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant in Willow Island and that it would continue normal operations until June 2023.
But it wasn’t until Dec. 30 that the PSC ordered Mon Power and Potomac Edison to file a report with the agency by March 31 evaluating a potential purchase of the plant. The PSC ordered the review after a Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended that Mon Power pursue acquiring the Pleasants plant and then consider closing its coal-fired Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, Monongalia County.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the Pleasants plant is equipped with emissions control technology that the Fort Martin plant lacks and is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal.
But the Consumer Advocate Division has come out against the utilities’ proposal. The plan would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The utilities have admitted the $3 million per month surcharge total could increase. Last week, they filed an update warning of unquantified “potential additional costs” and “significant risks” while working toward a letter of intent with the plant owner.
The utilities said in a footnote attached to their mention of potential additional costs they couldn’t “go into extensive details” because of a nondisclosure agreement between them and the owner, Energy Transition and Environmental Management, known as ETEM.
ETEM, a Texas-based company that acquires retired power plants and landfills, has not responded to requests for comment.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have said ETEM intends to demolish the plant and remediate it for future use but put out a request for proposals seeking responses by May 1 seeking, in part, pitches to buy Pleasants prior to demolition.
“If this power plant were really a good deal, then some other entity would be buying it,” Energy Efficient West Virginia Policy Director Emmett Pepper said in his opening statement at the hearing, representing Energy Efficient West Virginia, the West Virginia Citizen Action Group and Solar United Neighbors. “But that’s not what’s happening. Instead, what we have is an investor-owned utility asking to be paid in advance to even consider purchasing [the plant].”
The West Virginia Coal Association has supported the utilities’ proposal.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said in their proposal the plant wouldn’t generate electricity and that a majority of the surcharge would go toward labor personnel.
