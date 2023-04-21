Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PSC presiding
Buy Now

West Virginia Public Service Commission members Bill Raney, Chairwoman Charlotte Lane and Renee Larrick (from left) preside over Friday’s evidentiary hearing.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Ratepayer advocates excoriated FirstEnergy utilities’ proposal to raise rates at least $36 million for up to 12 months to buy them time to consider whether to acquire a soon-to-shutter coal-fired plant at a state Public Service Commission hearing Friday.

During the nearly eight-hour hearing, stakeholder groups sounded off on the proposal to stave off a Pleasants Power Station through their attorneys and two FirstEnergy witnesses who admitted there are more questions than answers about how the proposal would work.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you