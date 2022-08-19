Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A recreational use advisory issued by West Virginia environmental regulators earlier this week is still in effect for areas downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection issued the advisory Wednesday following flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties. The advisory covers 10 miles downstream from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.

Recommended for you