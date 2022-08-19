A recreational use advisory issued by West Virginia environmental regulators earlier this week is still in effect for areas downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection issued the advisory Wednesday following flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties. The advisory covers 10 miles downstream from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.
The DEP said heavy rain washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public Service District’s sewage collection system serving the correctional complex. The disruption could result in raw sewage discharging directly into state waters, the agency said.
The DEP has advised people should avoid water contact recreation activities in the impacted area like swimming, fishing, water skiing and sailing in a small craft or outboard motor boats.
No impacts to drinking water are anticipated, the agency reported, citing the state Department of Human and Health Resources.
The Kanawha Falls Public Service District informed the DEP of the sewage collection system disruption through the state’s Emergency Spill Line, the DEP said, adding that emergency measures are being put in place to restore some measure of treatment as soon as possible. The agency acknowledged that major local infrastructure repairs are needed before the sewer line is permanently replaced.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to excessive rainfall that occurred overnight on Monday. The Governor's Office said the storm damaged more than 100 homes, bridges and roads throughout the counties and resulted in over 20 people having to be rescued from their homes.