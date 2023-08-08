A hydrogen production and carbon sequestration project planned for Jackson County poised to receive a key forgivable state loan has sparked environmental and economic concerns.
The West Virginia Economic Development Authority is slated to consider on Wednesday a forgivable $62.5 million loan for a hydrogen production facility and carbon capture and sequestration infrastructure for a subsidiary of Fidelis New Energy, a Houston-based company that calls itself a “decarbonization enterprise.”
But the proposed project has sparked environmental and economic concerns due to its planned buildout of infrastructure to support an unproven energy system that could commit pore spaces underlying state properties, including state forests, for storing carbon dioxide underground.
The Department of Commerce, through the Division of Natural Resources, would directly award leases to affiliates of a Fidelis subsidiary to develop pore spaces for carbon capture and sequestration under state-owned or operated properties if the leases give the DNR a market value or greater royalty, per a memorandum of agreement signed by Fidelis and state officials.
Per the document, the project would consist of a hydrogen production facility that yields 640 metric tons per day of hydrogen, a 75-megawatt-electric biomass power plant, carbon capture equipment, a supporting carbon sequestration pipeline and wells, and supporting infrastructure for barge and train offloading and warehousing.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or stores it permanently underground. It’s unproven at commercial scale.
Mountaineer would deliver hydrogen power to industrial and business users such as chemical producers, transportation companies, power providers and data center operators interested in decarbonizing and co-locating on the North Point Pleasant site, according to the agreement memorandum.
Mountaineer wants to use pore spaces mainly underlying state forests, state Wildlife Management Areas and other state-owned and private properties for carbon capture and sequestration, per the agreement memorandum.
The state’s wildlife management program’s aim is to conserve and manage high-quality habitats for wildlife species. The Division of Natural Resources reported 95 wildlife management areas statewide in its 2021-22 annual report.
The carbon capture and sequestration component of the project would consist of interconnecting pipelines, wells and infrastructure to set up an underground warehouse to sequester carbon produced at a North Point Pleasant site and located under state properties.
Morgan King, West Virginia Rivers Coalition climate campaign coordinator, said the carbon capture component of the project, including using pore spaces under state forests and Wildlife Management Areas, is concerning due to potential risks of induced seismicity and carbon dioxide leakage during storage.
“Our state faces significant challenges when it comes to drinking water contamination, and carbon sequestration under our protected natural areas would further threaten our watersheds and headwaters posing downstream impacts for already burdened communities,” King said in an email.
A 2019 study found most West Virginia counties ranked in the top third nationally in increasing rates of health-based drinking water violations from 2016 to 2019. Conducted by a collection of environmental groups, the study analyzed violations of the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
In 2018, the United States Geologic Survey found in a study of carbon dioxide geologic storage that earthquakes induced by fluid injection activities contribute significantly to total seismic hazard in the central and eastern United States.
The project is designed to be fueled by “substantial” natural gas produced from the region and biomass harvested from state properties and elsewhere in the region, the agreement memorandum says. Biomass is renewable organic material from plants and animals.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher for the Ohio River Valley Institute, a pro-renewable energy nonprofit think tank, contended using natural gas as a resource would increase the project’s emissions profile, worsen its local economic impacts and may result in even greater taxpayer subsidies.
O’Leary argued that using green hydrogen, which is produced by a renewable-based electric current splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, would achieve the same ends with fewer emissions, less cost and ultimately greater positive economic impact.
“If natural gas is a primary resource, we would be better off not doing it at all,” O’Leary said in an email.
Hydrogen, which is light and has the highest energy per mass of any fuel, is viewed as key in the energy transition away from fossil fuels that drive climate change.
Lucia Valentine, West Virginia Environmental Council lobbyist, said the $62.5 million allocation of a performance-based loan seems more like a “substantial handout.”
“The WVEC wants to see West Virginia prioritize projects expanding renewable energy and creating jobs. We must ensure that CCS [carbon capture and sequestration] projects don’t support the expansion of fossil fuels,” Valentine said in an email.
A forgivable loan from the state Department of Economic Development would be made available in a first tranche of up to $25 million and a second tranche of up to $37.5 million.
The Department of Economic Development would forgive the first tranche if Mountaineer meets preconstruction benchmarks.
Within two years of receiving the first tranche, Mountaineer would have to obtain a permit and drill and complete a test well, apply for a sequestration well permit, and apply for all required major-source air permits. Major sources are defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as plant sites that could emit 10 tons per year or more of a hazardous pollutant or 25 tons per year or more of a combination of hazardous pollutants.
The Department of Economic Development would forgive the second tranche if, within six years, Mountaineer employs at least 125 full-time equivalent employees that earn an average of $110,000 annually in salary and wages, and if Mountaineer and its affiliates invest $2 billion in project development, per the memorandum.
Last year, the Legislature passed Senate Bill 162, which allows the Division of Natural Resources to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration.
SB 162 allows the DNR’s director, with Department of Commerce approval, to lease state-owned pore spaces underlying state forests, natural and scenic areas, and Wildlife Management Areas under division control for carbon sequestration.
Valentine urged the Legislature to pass renewable energy incentives that would bring economic development to West Virginia without public subsidies, such as community solar, a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
As of December, 22 states had policies supporting community solar, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. West Virginia is not among them.
Federal and local government officials throughout the country have said community solar can slash energy costs covered by subscribers, with proponents projecting savings of 10% or more.
“Such a significant financial commitment warrants transparent disclosure and a thorough evaluation of whether this allocation benefits the public interest,” Valentine said of the proposed $62.5 million loan.
Neither Fidelis executives nor Economic Development Authority Executive Director Kris Warner responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
