A hydrogen production and carbon sequestration project planned for Jackson County poised to receive a key forgivable state loan has sparked environmental and economic concerns.

The West Virginia Economic Development Authority is slated to consider on Wednesday a forgivable $62.5 million loan for a hydrogen production facility and carbon capture and sequestration infrastructure for a subsidiary of Fidelis New Energy, a Houston-based company that calls itself a “decarbonization enterprise.”

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

