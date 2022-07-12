West Virginia renewable energy advocates want a seat at the table as state utility regulators prepare to convene a task force to get coal-fired plants running at higher capacity levels.
Saturday marks the deadline for the Public Service Commission’s legal staff to arrange the initial meeting for the task force approved by the commission last month.
The commission issued an order last month establishing the task force to consider issues preventing Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power, Mon Power and Potomac Edison from running their coal-fired power plants at higher capacity levels.
The commission has been alarmed by rising fuel costs and persistently low capacity factors reported by those utilities. The panel has contended that operating at higher capacity factors would lower costs recoverable from customers, encouraging self-generation over paying rising PJM market prices for purchased power.
Capacity factor is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
Appalachian Power has questioned the commission’s 69% capacity factor requirement, saying it’s uneconomic.
Many of the groups that have asked to join the task force appear poised to make a similar argument.
Representatives from the Sierra Club, West Virginians for Energy Freedom and the Kanawha Forest Coalition — all organizations that have pushed back against proposed coal operations — have asked that their groups be allowed to participate in the task force.
West Virginians for Energy Freedom is comprised of West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia. The Kanawha Forest Coalition is a volunteer group that formed to stop surface mining around the Kanawha State Forest’s perimeter.
“The Kanawha Forest Coalition is a stakeholder with an interest in phasing out the use of coal in WV due to coal’s well-documented adverse impacts on human health, terrestrial and aquatic habitat, water quality, and global climate stability,” coalition representative Chad Cordell wrote in the group’s filing requesting task force admission.
Also requesting to participate in the task force are Vernon Haltom, executive director of Raleigh County-based anti-mountaintop removal mining group Coal River Mountain Watch, and James Van Nostrand, a vocal critic of the commission’s continued embrace of coal and director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at the West Virginia University College of Law.
The first two participation requests came from the West Virginia Energy Users Group, an association of large industrial energy users and Longview Power, which operates a 700- megawatt coal-fired facility near Maidsville in Monongalia County.
The most recent request to participate was filed Tuesday by Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority member Matthew Grove.
The commission hadn’t filed responses to any of those eight requests to participate as of press time Tuesday evening.
The task force “should include” at least one member of the commission’s technical staff and one member of its legal staff, per the June 16 order setting up the new panel. Legal staff will chair the task force and arrange an initial meeting within 30 days of the order.
Legal staff must file a memorandum indicating the initial meeting of the Task Force occurred and identifying the task force’s members.
In its order, the commission directs Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power, Mon Power, Potomac Edison, the West Virginia Coal Association, the Consumer Advocate Division and any other interested party to appoint representatives to the task force.
The task force’s chair will choose task force members from other groups expressing interest to round out the task force.
Within six months of its initial meeting, the task force must produce a final report.
Public Service Commission Legal Division director Wendy Braswell turned down a Gazette-Mail request to observe the task force’s meetings. Braswell claimed that, because commissioners won’t be participating in the task force and that the task force won’t include commissioners convening to make or consider a decision, the task force isn’t subject to the state Open Governmental Proceeding Act.
The West Virginia Ethics Commission has held in advisory opinions that state-convened task forces are subject to the Open Governmental Proceeding Act.
The Ethics Commission held in May that the state Tobacco Use and Cessation Task Force was subject to the state open meetings law, finding in part the task force was a public agency because it was tasked with making recommendations to a public agency. The Ethics Commission issued similar, nonbinding advisory opinions regarding the Unemployment Compensation Solutions Task Force formed to submit a report to the governor in 2008 and an Elk Run water quality study group making recommendations to two Jefferson County municipalities in 2007.
The Public Service Commission ordered the task force’s chair to select task force members so as to construct a task force that will “produce thoughtful and balanced recommendations for the Commission and the Companies.”
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked the commission in April to approve a $297 million increase in the rate the companies charge for buying power or fuel to generate electricity, known as an Expanded Net Energy Cost rate. The rate increase would raise the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41 starting Sept. 1.
Appalachian Power cited rising energy and fuel costs as reasons for the proposed increase, which comes six weeks after the Public Service Commission ordered a $31.4 million Expanded Net Energy Cost rate increase to reflect a recalculation by the commission of reduced purchased power costs and additional fuel-handling costs incurred by Wheeling Power.
The companies’ combined under-recovery balance for fuel costs was $283.3 million as of April, according to a recent filing with the commission.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported they had an under-recovery balance of $135.4 million in May.
The commission in May approved an additional $94 million in recovery for Mon Power and Potomac Edison from ratepayers after the companies said they would need that much of a rate increase between May 1 and Dec. 31 to prevent additional fuel cost under-recoveries. The companies had said costs of fuels for power generation increased due to elevated worldwide demand.
The task force was requested by the West Virginia Coal Association. The Public Service Commission’s staff had recommended the commission deny the Coal Association’s request. The commission’s staff said the commission could address concerns about under-recovery balances for fuel costs reported by the utilities in pending cases.
Coal accounted for roughly a fifth of the nation’s net electricity generation in 2020. That share was a whopping 88% in West Virginia.
Appalachian coal prices have soared in the past year, with a climb in natural gas prices and increases in demand causing switches to coal use before Russia’s attack on Ukraine drove up commodity prices further.
But West Virginia coal production increased only 3.6% from the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Appalachian coal production fell 1.9%.
“[T]he coal economy is now in such bad shape that it can no longer effectively respond to markets and price signals, even positive ones,” Sean O’Leary, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, a pro-renewable energy research nonprofit, said in an email.