Renewable industry representatives made clear at a recent Charleston energy conference that there’s one failed measure from last year’s legislative session they’d especially like West Virginia lawmakers to revive.
It was a bill that opponents said would have robbed communities of local control, a criticism leveled by legislators who typically support renewable energy development.
That measure is House Bill 4553, which would have allowed construction, in any zoning district, of non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted state Public Service Commission approval.
The House of Delegates passed HB 4553 in March after it included an exception to keep wind-powered electric generating facilities from being approved for any zoning district with commission authorization.
The bill’s lead sponsor was Delegate Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, who earlier this month announced the formation of a New Energy Caucus that will meet weekly during the regular legislative session that starts next month. Clark promised that a “robust lineup” of experts would educate caucus members on topics such as battery energy storage systems, wind and solar power, coalfield redevelopment and hydrogen fuel.
Fittingly, that announcement came at the first West Virginia New Energy Conference, hosted by MAREC Action, a group of Mid-Atlantic utility-scale renewables developers and manufacturers, and the American Clean Power Association, a prominent clean energy trade group.
MAREC Action Deputy Director Evan Vaughan predicted that legislation in the same vein likely will come up again during the next legislative session.
HB 4553 would create uniformity in renewables development, said Tom Carlson, regulatory and legislative affairs director at EDF Renewables, a global affiliate of EDF Group that develops and operates renewable power plants.
“[W]e just want a process that’s a little bit more transparent, predictable,” said Joel Harrington, public policy director at the North American arm of Enel Green Power, an Italian renewable energy firm. “I think any developer, whether you’re building a house, you’re building a commercial property, you want predictability. You don’t want a patchwork of regulatory processes and approvals from community to community to community. You want consistency.”
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, founder of Morgantown-based environmental consulting firm Downstream Strategies and one of the Legislature’s most vocal renewable energy proponents, opposed HB 4553.
“I think that there’s value in local zoning and land use planning, and I don’t think it’s appropriate for the state to override that,” Hansen said.
In March, the House passed HB 4553 on a 52-42 vote, an unusually tight tally in the chamber, given its Republican supermajority. The Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee, led by two of the Legislature’s most vocal coal proponents — committee Chairman Randy E. Smith, R-Tucker, and Rupie Phillips, R-Logan — adjourned its final meeting of the session without acting on the bill.
The House adopted an amendment proposed by Delegate Bryan Ward, R-Hardy, excluding wind-powered electric generating facilities from being defined as exempt wholesale generators. Ward had explained that, without the amendment, the bill would allow a proposed wind turbine site in Hardy County that is opposed by landowners and local officials.
But the House rejected an amendment proposed by Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, that would have excluded solar electric generating facilities after Doyle noted that, without the amendment, the bill would allow a Jefferson County solar development proposal to override legal challenges and nearby landowner opposition.
“It makes no logical sense to pass the first amendment but not pass this one,” Doyle said during a House floor session. “Both solar and wind can be serious problems if these huge generating facilities are in a community.”
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, argued that Doyle’s amendment defeated the bill’s purpose.
Clark had signed off on Ward’s amendment to remove wind facilities from those that could be allowed in any zoning district but opposed Doyle’s amendment proposal to exclude solar.
“Excluding one of the most predominant energy wholesale generators tells the state that we are not energy-diverse and do not want energy diversification,” Clark said during House debate over the bill.