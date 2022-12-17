Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Looking to set aside local zoning
Buy Now

Joel Harrington, of Enel Green Power, was among the renewable energy industry leaders supporting a stalled state bill that would have allowed, in any zoning district, non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted state Public Service Commission approval.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Renewable industry representatives made clear at a recent Charleston energy conference that there’s one failed measure from last year’s legislative session they’d especially like West Virginia lawmakers to revive.

It was a bill that opponents said would have robbed communities of local control, a criticism leveled by legislators who typically support renewable energy development.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you