Residents and conservationists believe a proposed surface mine permit covering 942 acres in Raleigh County would create environmental health hazards in an area ravaged by mountaintop removal mining.
Republic Energy LLC, a subsidiary of Tennessee-based mining company Alpha Metallurgical Resources, has asked for a seven-year permit for the Fulton East Surface Mine located in the Clear Fork district of Raleigh County.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection officials conceded at a meeting they held last week at Clear Fork Elementary, in Artie, that the proposed permit wouldn’t require dust monitoring or account for the cumulative effects of the new mine, and others, on nearby communities and wildlife.
“I’m going to oppose it, and I will go to [Gov.] Jim Justice over it,” Artie resident Elaine Williams said of the proposed permit.
Mine opponents voiced concern that dust pollution from the proposed operation would increase the risk of cancer and birth defects in the area, citing past studies suggesting such outcomes near certain surface mining operations. They also predicted an increased risk of flooding and stream pollution because of the proposal.
“[Y]ou and your staff are personally responsible for the damage this mine will do,” said Chad Cordell, representative of the Kanawha Forest Coalition, a group formed to halt mountaintop removal mining near the Kanawha State Forest and across Appalachia. “If and when you approve this permit, you are deliberately choosing to sacrifice our mountains, our water quality and our health for the sake of short-term coal company profits and your own paycheck.”
DEP officials said they are limited in their oversight of surface mine operations. Department spokesman Terry Fletcher said the agency didn’t have jurisdiction over cumulative mining impacts.
“We don’t have any mechanism to include that in the permitting process,” he said, suggesting that concerns with agency regulatory framework should be directed at state or federal lawmakers.
Cordell called Fletcher’s response “a little disingenuous,” contending there is enough evidence that water quality standards should reduce permits, given mining effects on water quality, aquatic and terrestrial habitats and human communities.
DEP officials said they have no authority to tell Republic Energy where to locate a drainage pond that Williams said would be 0.4 miles behind her home and has her concerned about flooding.
The DEP has issued Republic Energy 37 notices of violation across 26 surface mine permits since the start of 2018, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of DEP data.
Republic Energy parent company Alpha Metallurgical Resources did not respond to a request for comment.
Residents complained of dust pollution, polluted creeks and homes damaged by blasting from mining.
Stories you might like
- DNR rejects RV campground proposals for Cacapon Resort State Park amid heavy opposition
- DNR to hold public hearing on proposed Cacapon Resort State Park campground
- Federal court throws out key DEP water permit for Mountain Valley Pipeline, calling agency's justifications "deficient"
- EPA's first Clean Water Act enforcement action on PFAS discharges targets Chemours facility in Wood County
Pre-blast surveys recording what homes are like before any mine blasting aren’t required to be offered until after a permit is issued, DEP officials said.
Bo Webb, an activist against mountaintop removal mining, called himself a “refugee from the Coal River Valley” because of mining operations in the area.
“Everyone around me was dying,” Webb said.
He cited a study published in 2014 conducted by researchers from West Virginia and Indiana universities finding that chronic exposure (three months) to particulate matter from surface coal mining induced abnormal tissue growth and enhanced cell migration of exposed lung cells.
The researchers concluded that they had produced new evidence for the cancer-causing potential of the particulate matter.
Webb and Vernon Haltom, executive director of Coal River Mountain Watch, a Raleigh County-based environmental group opposed to the proposed permit, questioned why the DEP hasn’t accepted video footage of blasting operations as evidence in citizen complaints.
Drone videos recorded by the group reportedly showed dust clouds after a November 2020 blast shook ground between Workman Creek and McDowell Branch, in Raleigh County. Coal River Mountain Watch claims the blast came from an Alpha Metallurgical Resources-controlled surface mine.
Haltom filed a complaint with the DEP, but an agency inspector who investigated couldn’t validate that the dust cloud in the video was caused by blasting at the Alpha-controlled Middle Ridge Surface Mine.
“[W]e cannot just rely solely on citizen evidence,” Fletcher said. “We have to have inspectors that can verify any claims that are made, which is why we send inspectors out when there’s a complaint.”
Webb said: “It seems to me, the commonsense thing to do is have cameras on every one of these blasting sites and require the mining company to film the blasting.”
Fletcher said in 2021 that the DEP had denied 1.57% of mining permit applications it had received since the start of 2016. The agency approved 7,035 mining permit applications during that span, according to Fletcher.
"It might as well be a done deal, when it comes on y'all's desk," Coal River Mountain Watch member and Whitesville resident Junior Walk said. "You get the rubber stamp out, you shine it right up and you hit it right there on the paper. Prove me wrong."
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive