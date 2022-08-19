Connie Jones of North Charleston spoke up, acutely aware of time lost.
“This should have been done years ago,” Jones said.
Jones, 64, was flanked by her husband, Pat, 67, who brought chemicals from Union Carbide home on his clothes for nearly 20 years.
Seated near the middle of a conference room in North Charleston, Jones was talking about the greater attention state and federal environmental regulators are paying to ethylene oxide, a carcinogenic chemical that’s been emitted in the Kanawha Valley for a century.
“This should have gone back years and years,” Jones said.
The state Department of Environmental Protection held a community meeting Thursday evening in which state officials sought to address concerns about ethylene oxide emissions in Institute and South Charleston at the Schoenbaum Center.
Union Carbide and Specialty Products emit ethylene oxide at the Institute site between W.Va. 25 and the Kanawha River owned by Altivia, a petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturer. Union Carbide emits ethylene oxide at the company-owned South Charleston site along MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, where Covestro is an ethylene oxide-emitting tenant, according to the DEP.
The sites in Institute and South Charleston have emitted more than 434 tons of the carcinogenic gas since 1987, according to EPA data.
State officials touted a West Virginia Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services study that found Kanawha County doesn’t have higher rates of cancers associated with ethylene oxide exposure compared to the rest of West Virginia. The study was based on 2012-16 state Cancer Registry data.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics and sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia, Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
State epidemiologist Steven Blankenship reported a lack of cancer clusters for ethylene oxide-related cancers around what state air modeling identified as the highest-risk locations in Institute and South Charleston.
Blankenship noted the estimated lifetime risk of death from choking on food – 1 in 2,745, per the National Safety Council – is greater than the 1 in 1 million excess cancer risk associated with exposure to a particular carcinogen that federal agencies often reference.
“Worry about chewing your food properly,” Blankenship told the crowd of about three dozen.
But longtime Kanawha Valley residents left the meeting feeling like they’re the ones who’ve been bitten.
“Honestly, I learned a bunch of nothing,” said Terry Cecil, 62, of North Charleston.
Cecil estimated he’s lost 30 neighbors to cancer in the past four decades living in a 10-block radius in North Charleston directly across the Kanawha River from Blaine Island, a roughly 1.25-mile-long island that’s been a longtime Union Carbide manufacturing site.
“They should have been monitored years and years ago,” Cecil said.
A dramatic increase in the estimated carcinogenicity of ethylene oxide, monitoring limitations, regulations that don’t account for cumulative effects of industrial emissions and uncertain future oversight of the chemical have left residents wondering what’s next.
“I worry about the carcinogens,” Jones said.
Catchup concerns
State and federal focus on ethylene oxide in Kanawha County began in 2016, when the EPA classified the chemical as a carcinogen. The EPA estimated ethylene oxide to be 30 times more carcinogenic for adults than previously thought in 2016.
“It took us by surprise,” the EPA's Alice Chow told the crowd. “[W]e always kind of knew that, yes, it is a probable human carcinogen, but when it became a human carcinogen, all the bells and whistles went off at EPA. We were scrambling trying to address all the possible sources.”
The agency was playing catchup.
The EPA’s 2016 reclassification of ethylene oxide as a carcinogen came 22 years after the International Agency for Research on Cancer, part of the World Health Organization, categorized the chemical as a carcinogen.
In the 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment, the first air screening assessment since the reclassification, Kanawha County was found to have six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide in the U.S.
After the 2018 National Air Toxics Assessment, the agency asked the EPA for help getting localized data, suspecting the assessment overestimated the cancer risk in Institute and South Charleston.
In 2019, the DEP got what department spokesperson Terry Fletcher said was the most recent and accurate emissions data at the Institute and South Charleston locations so regulators could perform their own dispersion modeling and get a more precise view of potential risks and minimization strategies.
Mike Egnor, air toxics coordinator with the DEP’s Division of Air Quality, opened Thursday’s meeting by highlighting results of a four-part ethylene oxide air sampling project to assess atmospheric conditions near the facilities emitting the chemical.
The samples were taken from seven sites in Institute, North Charleston and South Charleston and background sites in Guthrie and Buffalo during 24-hour periods from January to April.
The western-most sampling site, just west of Malcolm Lane in Institute, had the highest concentrations of ethylene oxide in three of the four monitoring rounds and two additional rounds separate from the monitoring project conducted by the DEP.
Rail cars carrying ethylene oxide are unloaded at that site, Egnor said.
One reading at the site was 2.35 micrograms per cubic meter. That result is nearly eight times the 2018-19 national average of ambient concentrations at EPA program stations taken from October 2018 through March 2019. About two-thirds of samples were below the national average.
Sampling levels announced by the DEP are not “anywhere near high enough for concern,” said Hans Plugge, principal at Safer Chemical Analytics LLC, a Maryland-based regulatory and scientific consulting firm.
But Marilyn Howarth, an occupational and environmental medicine physician at the University of Pennsylvania’s Center of Excellence in Environmental Toxicology, said the results are concerning. She suggested ethylene oxide levels at fencelines should be so small they’re nondetectable.
Instead, even the background sites in Guthrie and Buffalo had detectable levels that often exceeded concentrations in North and South Charleston, prompting Egnor and Chow to observe there could be ethylene oxide in the air not clearly linked to any industrial facility.
“EPA doesn’t know what’s going on with background concentrations,” Chow admitted.
Hoops to jump through
The DEP plans to release a final report based on the monitoring data by the end of the year.
Egnor reported total ethylene oxide emissions in the Kanawha Valley declined by nearly two-thirds from 2014 to 2021. Institute emissions dropped from more than 3,500 pounds in 2014 to fewer than 2,000 pounds in 2021. South Charleston emissions fell from nearly 2,000 pounds to fewer than 500 pounds in the same span.
Institute still has contended with some of the highest industrial ethylene oxide emissions in the country.
The Institute facility released more than 9,000 pounds of ethylene oxide from 2015 through 2019, more than most of the 25 high-priority facilities where the EPA estimated ethylene oxide emissions significantly contribute to elevated estimated cancer risk.
Chow noted the EPA had required Union Carbide to conduct its own fenceline monitoring in Institute and South Charleston and collect data that will factor into the crafting of a new rule governing the category of facilities in which the Kanawha County facilities fall.
But the EPA doesn’t expect its review process for that category rule to be complete until 2024.
“[H]ow many hoops have to be jumped through before something can start to happen to protect us?” West Virginia Environmental Council president Linda Frame asked.
“I think this is something that my colleagues in West Virginia are going to have to discuss with these companies,” Chow said, referring to the DEP.
Monitoring results will help steer that discussion, Chow said.
"Dow needs to be here"
Residents took exception to not having any representatives from Union Carbide or its parent company Dow on hand at Thursday’s meeting.
“Where’s Dow? Where’s Union Carbide?” Jones asked. “Why isn’t someone here representing them?”
“Dow needs to be here saying, ‘This is what we’re doing,’” Cecil said.
Egnor said after the meeting that all facility operators are welcome to attend the DEP’s ethylene oxide meetings. No Dow representatives addressed the public at the agency’s first such in-person meeting held in Dunbar in March or a virtually held meeting in September.
Union Carbide did not address why it didn’t have representatives at Thursday’s meeting in an email Friday.
Spokesman Tomm Sprick said in a statement that the company “appreciate[s] WVDEP’s transparency and continued dialogue with the community as they assess and share the findings from the program.” The company is committed to cutting ethylene oxide emissions to a level that meets or outperforms all regulations, Sprick said.
Union Carbide and Covestro chemical facilities in Institute and South Charleston have complied with Clean Air Act regulations for at least the past three years, according to EPA records.
The DEP has said Union Carbide, Covestro and Specialty Products are in compliance with their state-issued permits and have committed to voluntary safety practices beyond what is required by state and federal regulations.
Cumulative exposure
But residents and environmental advocates say that focusing on emission standards for individual chemicals misses an ugly bigger picture.
Alex Cole, an organizer with the West Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, cited an EPA environmental screening and mapping tool called EJScreen.
The tool shows much of the Kanawha Valley in the 95th to 100th percentile nationally in 2017 air toxics cancer risk. The area with that risk level reaches from as far north as Heizer to just shy of Alum Creek to the south, extending past Arborland Acres to the west and including Charleston, Edgewood Acres and Hillsdale to the east.
“Are we missing the forest for the trees?” Cole asked. “It sounds like we’re looking at the risk only for ethylene oxide when we know there are tons of other things coming out of those plants.”
The DEP regulates pollution by enforcing standards for individual pollutants from individual facilities, an approach detractors say allows adverse health impacts from high amounts of pollution in an area if no one standard is violated.
“[W]e at any time may be exposed to 50 or 60 known human carcinogens over the course of our day,” Howarth said, calling for the EPA to make its acceptable lifetime cancer risk limit more stringent.
Howarth said the DEP should have moved faster to conduct air sampling.
“[I]nstead, now we’re talking about quite a few years later before they’re even just collecting the data to include in the process of better regulating these sources,” Howarth said.
Fletcher said the agency considered fenceline monitoring shortly after the National Air Toxics Assessment was released in 2018. But, Fletcher said, the EPA did not recommend sampling at that time due to limitations for both the method detection limit for ethylene oxide and laboratories certified to test for the chemical.
“People should have a more responsive state agency to protect their health,” Howarth said.
Howarth and a Penn colleague authored a study published by the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Justice earlier this year that found a dearth of federal and state action in response to elevated cancer risks stemming from ethylene oxide-emitting facilities throughout the country.
The report called for an improved regulatory process incorporated into the federal Clean Air Act that would assess community vulnerability and cumulative exposure in permitting and enforcement.
The study found that wealthier white neighborhoods saw facilities close or slash emissions and that only two state legislatures passed legislation to protect their residents from ethylene oxide.
Responding to the study, EPA spokesperson Shayla Powell said the agency is reviewing its current Clean Air Act regulations that limit the amount of ethylene oxide that certain types of industries release into the outdoor air.
A historically Black community, Institute long has been what former DEP environmental advocate Pam Nixon has called an “environmental sacrifice zone.”
Chemical facilities such as those operated by Union Carbide Corp., Bayer CropScience and Specialty Products as well as sites such as the nearby Dunbar treatment plant and asphalt-producing company West Virginia Paving have combined to expose Institute to adverse impacts for generations.
In 1985, an accidental release of aldicarb oxime from the Institute plant sent at least 135 people to the hospital — eight months after a leak of methyl isocyanate from a Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, India, killed thousands of people and caused permanent disabilities or premature death for many thousands more.
In 2008, an explosion at the plant then owned by Bayer CropScience left two dead and eight treated for possible chemical exposure. The plant was already the last facility in the U.S. that made, stored and consumed large quantities of methyl isocyanate.
"Something needs to be done"
But North Charleston, not Institute, was the focus of many of the questions posed to presenters by attendees Thursday at the Schoenbaum Center.
Sitting next to each other, Pat and Connie Jones found themselves on opposing sides on what Union Carbide’s future in the Kanawha Valley should be – or whether it should have one at all.
Pat argued against losing any more jobs at Union Carbide, his former employer and once one of West Virginia’s largest.
“They may have had leaks … I used to go to the ballfield, and the smell would burn our throats,” Pat said. “But did it deter my family from moving? No. I got a good-paying job with good benefits. I could take care of my family.”
Connie had a different outcome in mind.
“Stop production,” Connie said during the meeting. “It’s going to put people out of jobs, but that’s the only way you’re going to get rid of [ethylene oxide].”
After the meeting, Robbie Hendricks, 63, of North Charleston was still wondering what regulators would do to protect his community. Blaine Boulevard has been his home since 1985, and he knows he’s living in an area of concern.
“Something needs to be done,” Hendricks said.