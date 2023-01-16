Resistance to two separate multimillion-dollar proposals in Jefferson County has prompted West Virginia utility regulators to schedule back-to-back public comment hearings on each proposal next month.
The state Public Service Commission has announced comment hearings on applications for Rippon Energy Facility LLC to construct a $125.4 million solar facility, and West Virginia American Water to acquire four water and sewer utilities for a net purchase price of $15.3 million.
Jefferson County opponents of the 99-megawatt solar electric generating facility proposed by Rippon Energy Facility have objected to its size, location and renewable nature, with one objector falsely calling the term “global warming ‘hog wash’” in a comment filed with the commission.
West Virginia American Water’s application, meanwhile, has drawn a critical response from the Public Service Commission’s utilities staff, which recommended the commission not approve the proposal.
The hearings will be held at the Jefferson County Courthouse Feb. 6 in Judge Hammer’s Courtroom, 100 East Washington Street, Charles Town. The hearing on Rippon Energy’s solar proposal will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by a hearing on the water and sewer utility acquisition proposal at 6:30 p.m.
“Hearing from the public is an important part of the Commission’s decision-making process,” Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane said in a statement. “These public comment hearings give the Commissioners an opportunity to meet face-to-face with the ratepayers.”
Rippon Energy applied in November for a solar siting certificate to approve construction and operation of the facility, indicating project site areas along the eastern side of Route 25 south of its connection with Myerstown Road, north of Myerstown Road near its connection with Route 340, and two other areas further north between routes 340 and 25.
Commission staff reported that acreage to be leased and bought for the projects totals roughly 1,000 acres of agricultural land, with acreage to be used for solar purposes spanning approximately 740 acres.
Rippon Energy reported to the commission that facility construction would cost roughly $125.4 million. The subsidiary of Colorado-headquartered Torch Clean Energy LLC would interconnect the facility with a 138-kilovolt transmission line owned by FirstEnergy on tracts of land in the Kabletown Magisterial District.
The facility won’t provide utility services to the public and won’t impact state ratepayers, Rippon Energy told the commission. No new transmission lines or towers are proposed. Rippon Energy would build a new substation located near the project.
Rippon Energy pledged in a Thursday filing with the commission the project would provide West Virginia 185 direct and indirect jobs, $30.5 million in economic output, and $2.9 million in state and local tax revenue during construction. Rippon said the economic impact of its proposed solar generating facility would provide more benefit than agricultural use of the land.
But Jefferson County residents like Jeanette Duvall of Charles Town have objected to the project’s location and size.
“As a community rich in history and home to historically significant sights, this project would only destroy what makes our community so great!” Duvall wrote in a comment filed with the commission last month.
The objector who falsely called the term “global warming ‘hog wash,’” Kearneysville resident Zack T. Fleming, said West Virginia has ample supplies of coal and natural gas.
Charles Town resident Robert D. Aitcheson predicted in a comment filed earlier this month that the project would give the area a waste disposal headache upon decommissioning.
Rippon had argued that no public hearing in Jefferson County was needed, but in its Friday ruling approving a hearing, the commission cited 19 public comment letters filed. An evidentiary hearing at the commission’s Charleston hearing room is scheduled for Feb. 23.
The application for the proposed West Virginia American Water acquisition of four water and sewer utilities was filed in August.
If the application is approved, West Virginia American Water, the state’s largest investor-owned water utility, would acquire companies currently serving 3,540 water and 392 sewer customers in Jefferson, Berkeley and Morgan counties. West Virginia American Water already serves 167,000 water customers in 19 counties and 1,120 sewer customers in Fayette County.
West Virginia American Water would acquire Kearneysville-based Jefferson Utilities Inc., Valley Water & Sewer Services Inc., East Jefferson Sewer Services LLC and Shenandoah Junction Public Sewer Inc.
Lee Snyder, president and primary owner of the would-be selling parties, wanted to pass off the utilities to an operator who would “continue and grow his vision” after over 25 years at the helm of Jefferson Utilities Inc. and reaching age 73, according to the application filed by his companies and West Virginia American Water.
The $30 million purchase price would be adjusted at closing by subtracting the seller utilities’ outstanding debt and the company’s assumption of Jefferson Utilities debt.
The selling utilities’ outstanding debt was reported as $9.8 million in the companies’ filing, which also said West Virginia American Water expected to assume a $5.93 million loan to Jefferson Utilities from the state Economic Development Authority relating to a water line extension to serve the Rockwool manufacturing facility in Ranson.
In a filing earlier this month, the commission’s utilities division recommended the agency not approve the acquisitions.
The commission staff recommended that if the acquisitions were approved, the rate increase changing to West Virginia American Water rates be denied and considered for phase-in only in future rate cases.
The staff called the applicants advertised notice that the transaction would result in “moderate changes” to water and sewer service rates “inaccurate and incomplete” and “woefully insufficient,” not showing the impact of “some very large rate increases.”
The average calculated rate increases post-closing are estimated to be as high as 47.44% for water customers and 56.03% for sewer customers, Susan E. Kuhn of the utilities division said in testimony filed with the commission.
Kuhn objected to a West Virginia American Water proposal to apply its current rate schedule to customers in the selling utilities’ service areas. Staff recommended that West Virginia American Water set up a five-year incremental schedule to slowly bring the selling utilities’ customers in line with rates equaling West Virginia American Water’s then-existing rates.
Those who can’t attend the hearings may still submit comments online or by mail. More information, including the case filings, can be found at the commission’s website, www.psc.state.wv.us, by referencing Case No. 22-0998-E-SCS-PW (solar case) or 22-0796-WS-PC (water and sewer case).