Health coverage concerns lingering

Gov. Jim Justice's coal companies have been uncommunicative about how they'll prevent recurring health benefit interruptions, retired miners told a federal court Monday. 

Retired miners say five of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies depleted an escrow account meant to safeguard prescription drug coverage and have been uncommunicative about how they’ll prevent a recurrence in coverage interruptions.

Four retired miners and the United Mine Workers of America told a federal court Monday the Justice coal companies said through an attorney in July that the $175,000 escrow account, established in September, had been depleted by previously undisclosed withdrawals.

