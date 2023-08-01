Retired miners say five of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies depleted an escrow account meant to safeguard prescription drug coverage and have been uncommunicative about how they’ll prevent a recurrence in coverage interruptions.
Four retired miners and the United Mine Workers of America told a federal court Monday the Justice coal companies said through an attorney in July that the $175,000 escrow account, established in September, had been depleted by previously undisclosed withdrawals.
The companies haven’t responded to UMW requests for confirmation that further deposits have been made after an initial $20,000 contribution deposited July 10, the miners and the UMW said in a court filing.
The companies had offered to restore the funding in weekly increments of $20,000 but hadn’t made any further deposits the past three weeks, the miners and the union told the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
The escrow account was set up following what retired miners say have been years of health benefit service interruptions allowed by Justice coal companies causing miners and their dependents to pay out of pocket for or go without critical drugs.
Tuesday’s court filing is the latest in a lawsuit the UMWA and four retiree plaintiffs — James E. Graham II of Monroe County; Dennis Adkins of Jacksonville, North Carolina; Roger Wriston of Fayette County; and David Polk of Wyoming County — filed in 2019.
The defendants are the Justice Energy Co. Inc., Keystone Service Industries Inc., Bluestone Coal Corp., Double-Bonus Coal Co. and Southern Coal Corp.
Last month’s notice that the escrow account had been depleted followed UMW notice to Justice coal company attorneys in late April that two retirees had experienced drug coverage interruptions that resulted in pharmacies not filling prescriptions, the plaintiffs said in Monday’s filing.
Neither a Justice coal company attorney nor the Governor’s Office responded to requests for comment.
Retirees and their dependents began contacting the UMW about unpaid medical and prescription drug bills in late 2017, according to the union.
The companies told the UMW they were switching insurance carriers. In March or April 2018, new insurance cards were issued to retirees, the union said in a June 2019 letter to Justice’s Bluestone Energy Group.
Members continued going without treatment and refraining from filling prescriptions after the new insurance cards were distributed, the union said in the 2019 letter, reporting some members learned from their insurance provider that their claims were covered but the companies’ self-funded account lacked money to pay the bills.
In January 2020, the plaintiffs reached a deal with the Justice coal companies to resolve the miners’ motion for a preliminary injunction ordering the companies to provide medical and prescription drug benefits.
Over the next 14 months, the parties worked to resolve outstanding claims until reaching an agreement to resolve the lawsuit in March 2021. Less than six weeks later, the union and the four retired miner plaintiffs told a federal judge the companies again were failing to provide drug coverage.
In June 2021, the union and retirees submitted another filing alleging that the companies had allowed a lapse in drug coverage for the 10th time in less than nine months.
Retirees and their dependents have reported intermittent prescription drug coverage lapses in the two years since.
The UMW has estimated that 300 members have been affected.
Steven Ruby, an attorney for the companies, has said prescription payments through a third-party administrator sometimes have been unavailable. In those cases, Ruby has said, the companies have paid the cost. Ruby has said he could not explain the cause of repeated critical prescription health coverage lapses.
The plaintiffs asked the court to keep holding in abeyance for an additional six months a motion they made in March 2022 to hold the companies in contempt for what they said was failure to comply with a June 2021 court order mandating the companies provide uninterrupted health benefit coverage.
Upon taking office in 2017, Justice said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations. The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ dealings.
Justice’s son, James C. “Jay” Justice III, is listed by the Secretary of State’s Office as president of the defendant companies.
The Justice family’s business troubles have mounted in recent years.
In September 2021, the governor said his Bluestone Resources company had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half of the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Earlier last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments to lenders starting in June.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court. Justice family attorneys later filed motions in Martinsville (Virginia) Circuit Court to set aside the confessions of judgment, arguing in part that Carter Bank had breached contractual obligations.
Carter Bank is scheduled to present an oral argument in October on why the court should deny the motion from Justice and his wife.
