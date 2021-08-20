Barbara Ellen Smith first heard about the Battle of Blair Mountain when she came to work for the Black Lung Association, on Washington Street East in Charleston, in the winter of 1971-72.
Nearly every miner Smith met that was age 65 or older talked about fighting at the battle with a machine gun.
Smith, now a West Virginia Mine Wars Museum board member, later learned that the union miners who took part in the largest labor uprising in United States history didn’t actually have machine guns. But that didn’t matter.
“To me, the point is not so much whether people were telling the truth but the incredible sense of power and passion that people had about this history 50 years later,” Smith said another 50 years later.
The importance of preserving and learning from that sense of power despite attempts to suppress it in a moment of harrowing labor struggles across America was the top priority touted by Smith and other panelists who convened virtually for an online program discussing the legacy of the battle Thursday night as its centennial anniversary approaches.
“It was so striking that to have participated in a battle that actually ended in defeat was a badge of honor,” Smith said.
The Battle of Blair Mountain broke out in August 1921, pitting some 7,000 to 10,000 coal miners with rifles and red bandanas around their necks trying to unionize against 3,000 state policemen, private security forces and other strikebreakers in Logan County.
The miners were fighting against corporate power wielded by coal mine operators who perpetuated a police state that controlled their lives. Coal operators hired private detectives who harassed and evicted them. They owned housing and stores at which miners and their families were forced to buy food, clothes and tools with “scrip,” currency the miners enduring dangerous working conditions were paid that could only be used at the company store.
The federal government intervened against the striking miners, dispatching troops and a squadron of bomber planes. The miners, who had marched from Marmet to help unionize in Logan and Mingo counties, were unwilling to fight U.S. soldiers and laid down their arms.
Frank Keeney, then president of the local United Mine Workers district, helped lead the miners and was among the union men charged with treason and later acquitted.
But Chuck Keeney, vice president of Friends of Blair Mountain and history professor at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, learned exclusively about his great-grandfather growing up exclusively through his family.
“[T]here were no monuments to this war, there was no commemoration that I knew of of these struggles that took place,” said Keeney, one of the event’s panelists.
When Keeney was in eighth grade taking his mandatory West Virginia studies course, there was nothing about a series of bloody conflicts starting in 1912 known as mine wars between coal companies and miners that led up to the Battle of Blair Mountain, or the battle itself. Keeney said his teacher had never heard of the mine wars.
Keeney eventually became aware of a historical pattern of state government and industry leaders deliberately omitting the mine wars from newspapers and history school books, resulting in a present-day dearth of awareness of the example that the Battle of Blair Mountain offers workers today.
“Students don’t know about it,” Keeney said. “Why do they need to know about it? Well, they need to know about it because they need to understand the significance of unions and the importance of organizing and bargaining collectively.”
The battle eventually created awareness of the poor living and working conditions of miners and inspired a more robust organized labor movement that United Mine Workers spokesman Phil Smith, moderator of Thursday night’s event, observed helped grow the middle class in the decades that followed World War II.
Unfortunately for America, that’s history too.
“Real income growth is stagnant and has been for decades,” Smith noted. “The gap between the very wealthy and the rest of us grows by the day. Workers’ rights on the job are ignored, and the exploitation our grandfathers fought against at Blair Mountain is creeping back in workplaces all over the country.”
A 2018 Pew Research Center study found that after adjusting for inflation, the average hourly wage had just about the same purchasing power it did in 1978, as the highest earners enjoyed most of the wage gains since then.
“The story of Blair Mountain to me is also a story about who the enemy is, to be blunt about it,” said Barbara Ellen Smith, former director of the Women’s and Gender Studies program at Virginia Tech. “I mean, you know, we’re talking about very wealthy folks who have managed to enrich themselves through political control, as well as their control in the workplace.”
Barbara Ellen Smith warned that such entrenched political and corporate power can divide workers by race, gender and sexual orientation if they don’t understand what she called the “solidarity of collective resistance” to fight for greater personal protective equipment and other occupational health measures as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
“Right now, we’ve seen the recognition, increasingly, that my gosh, there are all these workers at risk of COVID,” Smith said. “There’s at least that attention to the fact from Amazon warehouse workers to people in animal slaughterhouses don’t have enough personal protective equipment, they’re being forced to work overtime, they’re working at inhumane speeds and so on. Why is that? It’s not inevitable. It’s not inevitable. They’re not organized.”
Blair Mountain, Keeney observed, has been a place of not just conflict but common ground, both when miners of different ethnicities and races banded together against coal operator forces and when Friends of Blair Mountain, the Sierra Club and the UMW worked together to successfully return the battle site to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 to protect it from surface mining by coal companies.
“While it shows us this example of exploitation of what people will do to other human beings themselves for greed, for money,” Keeney said, “it also gives us opportunity to find common cause where we may not.”
Fellow panelist Shawn Slifer, artistic director and display designer at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum in Matewan, urged allowing more people access to publishing and academia through lower tuition prices to broaden who teaches the history of Blair Mountain so that women workers and workers of color can see themselves in that history.
