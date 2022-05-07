Workers at West Virginia mines suffered an average of 1.3 injuries a day in fiscal year 2021.
Nearly three-fourths of those injuries resulted in employees missing work, according to state mine safety data.
“History has shown that the industry has never been able to safely regulate itself and without regular inspections, the risk of serious and fatal accidents increases,” said Wes Addington, executive director of the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, a Kentucky-based nonprofit law firm that represents coal miners in black lung disability and mine safety claims.
Bills that failed in the Legislature’s 2022 regular session earlier this year loom large over state mine regulators and threaten a state law that allows miners and other workers to pursue additional compensation when workplace hazards are shown to have been deliberately ignored.
United Mine Workers of America union members and other miner advocates excoriated House Bill 4840, which would have removed state mine inspectors’ power to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards.
Email correspondence provided to the Charleston Gazette-Mail in response to an open records request shows how deep the separation was between miner safety advocates and proponents of HB 4840 and HB 4254, a bill that would have abolished the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training entirely.
The separation was literal. House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, lead sponsor of HB 4840, banned Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training leaders from the committee room after a Jan. 31 stakeholder meeting on the bill, taking issue with their tone in that meeting in a letter to the agency's director, Eugene White.
“If I see you in this hall I will immediately inform the Sergeant-at-Arms and Capitol Police and order your removal from the building,” Steele wrote to White in a letter dated Feb. 3.
Steele accused White of being “inappropriate and disrespectful” and “combative” during the meeting, saying he pledged to “fight against any change” and argued his employees should be directing mining industry policy.
Steele alleged the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training Deputy Director Johnny Kinder exuded “false moral superiority” in asserting only his office should shape West Virginia’s mining regulatory policy.
White signed form letters to sponsors of HB 4254 and other Republican House delegates dated the day after the stakeholder meeting thanking them for listening to his views.
“This agency is more than willing to participate in any further discussion at your request,” White wrote.
The miners' safety office did not respond to a request for comment. Delegates to whom White addressed his letters – Steele; HB 4254 lead sponsor Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis; Government Organization Committee Vice Chairman Geoff Foster, R-Putnam; Jordan Bridges, R-Logan; and Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming – did not respond to requests for comment.
HB 4254 never gained traction, dying in the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
HB 4840 gathered momentum toward passage in the House, but a chamber hearing highlighted fervent opposition, with UMWA members and other miner advocates urging House members to reject the bill.
“When you stop the state inspectors from citing violations, you’re cutting off my right hand,” Steve Zimmerman, a safety committeeman at a Harrison County coal mine, said at the Feb. 28 hearing.
Conflict between the bill’s proponents and those wanting to preserve the enforcement power of the miners' safety office still clouds the agency's future.
Burkhammer persisted in backing the bill after the hearing, arguing mine workers would benefit from reshaping the office to focus on training and industry assistance rather than state mine law enforcement. Steele expressed interest in coming up with a reworked version of the bill next year. Steele filed proposed amendments never considered by the House that would rescind the original version's weakening of apprentice training requirements.
The safety office's enforcement authority still would have been eliminated.
Other legislation also raised concerns about the weakening of protections for miners.
Under current state law, workers or their families can sue for damages additional to what is awarded through workers’ compensation if they believe an employer knowingly allowed a work environment presenting a “strong probability" of death or serious injury. Such lawsuits are known as “deliberate intent” lawsuits due to statutory language barring immunity from litigation in cases where employers showed “deliberate intention” to allow unsafe work conditions.
Introduced in the last session, HB 4394 would have removed the ability of West Virginia workers and their families to file "deliberate intent" claims.
The bill's backers, including former state Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins who argued for it just days after he resigned from the bench, said companies would benefit from not having to carry workers' compensation insurance coverage for deliberate-intent lawsuits, bill proponents said. The bill would promote business development, they said.
The measure died in the House Judiciary Committee after the Banking and Insurance Committee green-lit it.
E. William Harvit, a personal injury attorney who represented miners and families following the Sago and Upper Big Branch mine disasters, said HB 4394 and HB 4840 would weaken miner safety.
“Quite honestly, if the legislature passes laws that eliminate enforcement of safety regulations by the regulatory authorities and eliminates ‘deliberate intent’ actions by injured employees, then there will be very few ways to make the industry accountable when it puts profits over people,” Harvit said in an email.
Dealing with deliberate intent
Harvit filed a lawsuit in Ohio County Circuit Court last month alleging a miner was permanently injured at West Virginia’s most productive underground mine in August 2020 after pressurized emulsion fluid discharged from a supply bypass line during longwall mining, knocking him down.
The lawsuit alleges management at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia allowed an unsafe workplace by instructing the miner’s crew to advance hydraulic whip lines on a longwall section as part of a longwall teardown process with the valves shut off before pumps. That allowed pressure to build in the lines, according to the lawsuit.
The suit asserts management knew the operation was high-risk and carried a strong probability of serious injury or death. But management allowed the same procedure that left another mine worker seriously injured seven years earlier, the lawsuit alleges.
The same mine management was in charge in December 2013 when a release of built-up pressure in a hose caused it to whip and strike a worker, flipping him into the air and permanently injuring him.
The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training cited the Tunnel Ridge Mine in 2013 for more than 250 violations, including failure of haulage roads and equipment to meet federal standards and lack of adequate roof control system improvement planning and fire protection.
The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration separately issued Tunnel Ridge 14 citations in December 2013 for violations that included failures to maintain machinery and equipment in safe operating condition and to adequately insulate power wires and cables.
The lawsuit says the worker in the August 2020 incident suffered a shattered right eye orbit and concussion, brain swelling and mental injuries and was forced to undergo surgeries and have his jaw wired shut.
The suit contends mine management broke the “deliberate intent” law. Harvit said the suit does not identify the worker because of the sensitive nature of the physical and mental injuries he suffered.
Mine safety violations have continued at the mine, which is controlled by Oklahoma-headquartered Alliance Resource Partners LP. The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training has assessed 22 penalties at the mine since the start of the year for lack of adequate roof control system improvement planning, failure to maintain at least two escape ways and failure to examine and maintain electric equipment.
Alliance Resource Partners did not respond to a request for comment.
A lawsuit moved to federal court last month alleges Raleigh County-based Marfork Coal Company LLC violated West Virginia’s deliberate intent law by failing to adequately train the shuttle car operator who collided with plaintiff Charles Nelson of Wayne County in December 2019, causing him head, neck, arm and permanent mental injuries.
Nelson’s lawsuit alleges Marfork Coal knew of high risk and strong probability of severe injury or death at the Panther Eagle Mine in Raleigh County due to prior safety complaints to supervisors.
"Fastest ways" to "safest days"
The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training issued 72 penalties for safety violations at the Panther Eagle Mine in 2019, including lack of air ventilation in working units and failures to examine and maintain electric equipment and to adequately insulate power wires and cables.
Penalty violations have persisted at Panther Eagle. The state miners' safety office has assessed 16 violations at the mine since the start of the year for violations that include failure to control coal dust or adequately protect against roof, face or rib pillar falls.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration has assessed 47 penalties at the mine in the same span for violations including failure to fully control loading and haulage equipment while it’s in motion and to provide training for miners assigned to new work tasks such as operating mobile equipment and drilling machines.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, controller of the Panther Eagle Mine, did not respond to a request for comment.
Steele cited duplication in mine inspections and penalty assessments between the state and federal regulatory agencies as reason to back HB 4840.
Many key state mining laws are more stringent than those at the federal level. Opponents of HB 4840 praised the performance of state mine inspectors.
“State inspectors are the most responsive inspectors we have,” Harrison County coal miner James Hansen testified during the House committee hearing. “They are the fastest ways to get our issues dealt with. Whenever we find a hazardous condition, it could be five days before you see the feds.”
Addington said state inspections offer additional protection for miners.
A 2018 state legislative audit concluded the state agency's enforcement program should continue despite duplication with the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
The review noted West Virginia’s mine safety regulations are state-specific and enforced timelier than those at the federal level.
The report observed that the West Virginia office's ability to react more quickly to changes in the industry through enforcement of state-implemented regulations provides more safety than if the Mine Safety and Health Administration was the only regulatory agency.
“Miners have told me that the safest days at work for them are when inspectors are underground,” Addington said in an email.
Addington views preserving West Virginia’s mine safety penalty enforcement authority as a potential matter of life and death.
“If state inspections are reduced and enforcement authority is essentially eliminated, then some miners will likely die as a result,” Addington said.
The day after HB 4840 failed to meet the deadline for bills passing out of their house of origin, state mine inspector Donald Maynor emailed other inspectors to thank those who supported the agency during HB 4840’s advancement.
“I hope we never have to do this again!” Maynor wrote.
Much like unsafe work conditions cited by inspectors at West Virginia mines like Tunnel Ridge and Panther Eagle, bills like HB 4840 and HB 4394 that fail in past state legislative sessions often resurface.
“[T]here is no public interest that can justify making West Virginia coal miners’ jobs more dangerous,” Addington said.