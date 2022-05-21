The federal government set up the production of synthetic rubber in Institute during World War II as the U.S. fought in the name of freedom.
Now federal authorities are poised to pass the community by, and Kathy Ferguson isn’t feeling free.
“If you’re a mountaineer, we’re supposed to always be free,” said Ferguson, an Institute resident who has been fighting the unincorporated Kanawha County community’s lingering legacy of environmental hazards for years. “Why don’t we feel like we’re ever really free here? Why does it always feel like there’s always an unfair compromise when it comes to living in this area?”
Chemical facilities such as those operated by Union Carbide Corp., Bayer CropScience and Specialty Products as well as sites such as the nearby Dunbar treatment plant and asphalt-producing company West Virginia Paving have combined to expose Institute to adverse impacts for generations.
A plant was built in the historically majority-Black community for the federal government to produce butadiene and styrene used to make synthetic rubber during World War II. Union Carbide bought the plant in 1947 to produce other chemicals.
Institute has been a pocket of industrial pollution since. The community's unincorporated status means residents have had to depend entirely on county, state and federal officials for protection.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines environmental justice as the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin or income regarding the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.
Ferguson and other community advocates have said meaningful involvement has been lacking for Institute through the years: “[E]specially as an unincorporated area, when it feels like you can’t be self-determinant about the things that are happening to you, that you can’t be self-determinant about how things look or operate or move, and you’re sort of under siege, that’s a frustrating feeling.”
By the 1970s, the Institute plant was a “major source of air pollutants” and “major generator of hazardous wastes,” according to a 1984 EPA overview of Kanawha Valley environmental pollution.
The agency reported that monitoring wells onsite had detected significant groundwater contamination, exceeding drinking water standards. Union Carbide told the EPA that it had buried a wide variety of chemical waste at the site from 1950 to 1970.
In August 1985, an accidental release of aldicarb oxime from the Institute plant sent at least 135 people to the hospital — eight months after a leak of methyl isocyanate from a Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, India, killed thousands of people and caused permanent disabilities or premature death for many thousands more.
In August 2008, an explosion at the plant then owned by Bayer CropScience left two dead and eight treated for possible chemical exposure. The plant was already the last facility in the U.S. that made, stored and consumed large quantities of methyl isocyanate.
The Institute facility bought from Bayer CropScience by Union Carbide parent company Dow in 2015 released 9,164 pounds of ethylene oxide from 2015 through 2019, according to EPA data. That was more than most of the 25 high-priority facilities where the agency has estimated emissions significantly contribute to elevated estimated cancer risk.
An early version of a tool that a White House agency intended to help identify disadvantaged communities under a key Biden administration environmental justice initiative determines Institute isn’t disadvantaged.
“I think it's absolutely, absolutely concerning,” said Ardie Griffin, policy analyst and legislative director for Emerald Cities Collaborative, about Institute’s exclusion from disadvantaged community status under the methodology of the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool still under development.
Emerald Cities Collaborative is a national nonprofit group focused on promoting low-income communities of color in a green energy economy.
“I'm hearing a lot of different examples in that same vein in which the [tool] is not picking up communities that should absolutely be considered disadvantaged, especially when we talk about some of the legacy pollution that's happening within our country,” Griffin said during a Black Appalachian Coalition-hosted virtual listening session Monday on the environmental justice initiative.
That initiative is Justice40, a Biden administration goal of providing 40% of the benefits of federal investments in seven critical areas to disadvantaged communities.
“Now if that goal seems vague or confusing, please know that you are not alone in those feelings,” Griffin said.
The seven key areas are climate change, clean energy and energy efficiency, clean transit, affordable and sustainable housing, training and workforce development, the remediation and reduction of legacy pollution and the development of critical clean water infrastructure.
Census tracts are identified as disadvantaged in one or more categories of criteria if the census tract is above a threshold for one or more environmental or climate indicators and above a threshold for socioeconomic indicators.
Institute falls just short of some key thresholds, including three percentage points below an 80% threshold for population 15 or older not enrolled in college, university or graduate school and an 80th percentile placing below the 90th percentile threshold in average annual energy costs divided by household income.
Environmental justice comes at a high premium in West Virginia whether looking forward or backward. The state’s history as an energy producer has resulted in a plethora of legacy pollution sites such as abandoned mine lands and orphaned wells along with greenhouse gas and chemical emissions.
As climate change worsens, West Virginia’s vulnerability will only grow. The state is especially prone to flood damage expected to worsen as climate change deepens given the state’s narrow valleys, steep slopes, chronically high poverty and dwindling tax base.
Ferguson said Institute deserves more federal help than the screening tool projects it to get for its climate and clean energy future.
“[We should be] top of the food chain when it comes to [Justice]40, period,” Ferguson said.
Disadvantaged communities by the numbers
The beta version of the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool depicts West Virginia as a disproportionately disadvantaged state.
More than 839,000 of roughly 1.8 million West Virginians, or 46% of the population, live in communities considered disadvantaged, far more than the national clip of 28%. Just over half of West Virginia’s census tracts are considered disadvantaged, outpacing the nationwide clip of 31%.
Morgan King, climate campaign coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said the state's high concentration of communities deemed disadvantaged could lead to significant investments here under the Justice40 initiative.
“The creation of the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool is an important step forward by the federal government to identify disadvantaged communities that could benefit the most from investments in climate mitigation, adaptation and equity,” King said in an email.
The census tract exceeding the most categories – six – is one composed of 1,096 people in North Charleston stretching from just west of where routes 25 and 62 meet to Patrick Street, with Washington Street West and the Kanawha River as the northern and southern borders, respectively.
That tract exceeds categories in clean energy and energy efficiency, sustainable housing, legacy pollution, clean water and wastewater infrastructure, health burdens and workforce development.
Other tracts exceeding the most criteria in West Virginia in the tool’s methodology include the eastern portion of Charleston’s West Side, downtown Charleston, a population of 822 east of Welch including Ashland and Crumpler in McDowell County, and South Island in Wheeling.
Union Carbide and Specialty Products chemical facilities in Institute have complied with Clean Air Act regulations for at least the past three years, according to EPA records.
The Union Carbide facility released more than 37 million pounds of chemicals covered by the EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory program from 1987 through 2019, according to agency data. The program consists generally of chemicals that cause cancer or other chronic human health effects, significant adverse environmental or acute human health effects.
Ferguson said the assessment tool should incorporate a community’s history of environmental hazards into its methodology for determining disadvantaged communities, noting some areas have been dealing with hazards for decades.
One of the most controversial omissions from the methodology has been race-related metrics despite research demonstrating that people of color face disproportionately high environmental health threat levels. Administration officials told reporters in February that the exclusion of race would protect the tool from potential legal challenges.
Ferguson, who is Black, is among the many proponents of environmental justice calling for race to be added as a factor in determining where federal environment and climate investments should be directed.
“Including race as an indicator in [the tool] would be an important acknowledgment by the federal government of the role of environmental racism in creating disadvantaged communities,” King said.
The ReImagine Appalachia coalition of economic, environmental and labor leaders and West Virginia Rivers drafted comments suggesting including toxic air pollution data in the tool’s analysis.
The groups noted that Institute and Belle – the site of Chemours and other chemical manufacturers – are two communities carrying high environmental justice burdens but not considered disadvantaged under the current methodology.
The White House Environmental Justice Advisory Committee established by the Biden administration to advise the Council of Environmental Quality said in recommendations for the tool last year that majority-minority communities should be considered “underserved” areas ripe for federal investment.
What advocates don’t want
Interim guidance issued by the Biden administration in July directed 20 agencies, including the Appalachian Regional Commission, EPA and departments of Energy, Justice and Labor, to start examining policies to implement Justice40 goals.
Griffin and others looking to advance projects that benefit Black and environmental justice communities say the tool could have unintended consequences if not developed or used correctly.
“[T]he federal government will oftentimes fund programs that they feel will boost the economy in an area, and then once they implement that project to boost that economy, it ends up pushing out some of the community members that were within that community that they were trying to benefit from the beginning,” Griffin said.
The White House Environmental Justice Advisory Committee urged that no federal investments under the Justice40 initiative do any harm to environmental justice communities.
The recommendations included a long list of projects that the committee said won’t benefit environmental justice communities, including carbon capture and storage development, fossil fuel and nuclear power procurement, highway expansion and road improvements, incineration, pipelines and incentives for investor-owned utilities.
The Roosevelt Institute, a liberal New York-based think tank, released an analysis last month finding that $158 billion in federal funding or tax subsidies could be authorized for solutions that many environmental advocates consider harmful, including carbon capture technologies and nuclear power.
King believes the Justice40 initiative could better inform investments by including representatives of disadvantaged communities in the decision-making process.
“Lived experiences could support the data and inform the ways funding is authorized,” King said.
Seizing the moment
As executive director of the Naoma-based nonprofit Coal River Mountain Watch that opposes mountaintop removal and other surface mining in the Coal River watershed, Vernon Haltom has plenty of lived experience to draw from.
Years of coal companies emitting coal dust from blasting operations at mountaintop removal sites into neighboring communities in the watershed have taken a toll, Haltom says.
Studies have linked mountaintop coal mining in West Virginia to elevated cancer, low birth weight and mortality rates.
There's also the problem of water pollution, Haltom says – including pumping waste sludge into abandoned underground mines, where it seeps into aquifers.
“[C]itizens have no effective recourse,” Haltom said in an email, adding that regulators have refused to take citizen concerns seriously and have lacked teeth to take effective action.
Environmental justice community residents don’t have the wealth or legal support to pursue their grievances in court or before the state Surface Mine Board, Haltom said.
Much of the Coal River watershed is identified as disadvantaged under the screening tool’s methodology. Haltom called for see energy audits and weatherization throughout the valley, plus heat pumps, small-scale geothermal and solar where practical.
The goal, Haltom said, would be to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help people deal with the rising cost of coal-fired electricity.
The White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council included community climate resilience plans, clean energy job training and renewable energy projects among its suggested projects to benefit environmental justice communities.
Griffin urged interested Appalachians to submit public comment to the Council of Environmental Quality on the beta version of the tool. The deadline to do so is Wednesday.
“[M]aking sure that your voice is heard in that process, I think, is incredibly, is incredibly helpful,” Griffin said.
Griffin emphasized that Justice40 isn’t a law or rule. Future administrations could quash it.
“We don’t know how long this moment is going to last,” Griffin said.
Ferguson said she wants results for Institute before the moment passes.
“[T]o be left out, to be ignored, it’s a slap in the face,” Ferguson said.