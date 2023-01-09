Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Microsoft founder Bill Gates will be in Charleston Monday afternoon to ponder the nation’s energy future and West Virginia’s place in it -- hosted by the man who has played a key role in reshaping that future on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Gates will hold what Manchin’s office has billed as a “fireside chat” focused on the energy industry at the Clay Center Planetarium at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

