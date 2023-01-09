Microsoft founder Bill Gates will be in Charleston Monday afternoon to ponder the nation’s energy future and West Virginia’s place in it -- hosted by the man who has played a key role in reshaping that future on Capitol Hill.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Gates will hold what Manchin’s office has billed as a “fireside chat” focused on the energy industry at the Clay Center Planetarium at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The chat will be moderated by Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and hosted by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, the AFL-CIO Charleston Area Alliance and the Huntington Chamber of Commerce.
The discussion’s likely centerpiece is the Inflation Reduction Act, the Manchin-backed law enacted in August allotting an unprecedented $369 billion in clean energy and climate spending.
“[West Virginia] has always been America’s energy powerhouse, and as energy markets transition, our skilled workforce is ready to continue this stories transition using innovative technologies to deliver the energy our nation depends on,” Manchin’s official senatorial Twitter account said in a tweet published Monday morning.
The tweet included a photo of Gates standing together with Manchin, Gov. Jim Justice, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Capito and Miller voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, as did the unpictured Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., criticizing its spending amounts and predicting it would exacerbate inflation instead of controlling it as intended.
The Inflation Reduction Act includes renewable energy tax incentives experts say will supercharge investment in decarbonizing the U.S. economy.
Gates wrote that the Inflation Reduction Act “may be the single most important piece of climate legislation in American history” in a New York Times op-ed just prior to its passage in August, urging lawmakers to push the legislation across the finish line.
In 2015, Gates founded Breakthrough Energy, a network of partnerships and programs aiming to accelerate a transition to clean energy. The network supports research of new technologies to cut carbon emissions and brings together public and private sectors to try to advance climate technologies to global commercial scale quickly.
The Inflation Reduction Act has been cited as a catalyst for significant recent energy investments in West Virginia. Such projects include an up-to-$760 million Form Energy iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Hancock County and a $3 billion natural gas-fired power plant to use carbon capture technology planned by Competitive Power Ventures in Doddridge County.
The Gates-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures has backed Form Energy in its mission to support net-zero emissions technology. Form Energy’s facility in Hancock County is expected to create at least 750 full-time jobs. The energy storage technology company says it’s developing and commercializing an iron-air battery that can store electricity for 100 hours at costs competitive with legacy power plants.
The state created a $290 million asset-based, performance financing package for Form Energy. The West Virginia Economic Development Authority allocated $75 million last month toward the purchase of the land and the construction of buildings in Weirton. Justice said last month he plans to ask the Legislature for the remaining $215 million.
The Inflation Reduction Act includes a 10% tax credit for renewable energy projects in energy communities like those throughout West Virginia.
The Inflation Reduction Act’s definition of energy communities includes census tracts in which a coal mine closed since 2000 or a coal-fired electric generating unit has closed since 2010.
The definition also includes brownfield sites — federally defined as properties whose reuse may be complicated by a hazardous substance — and any federally recognized statistical area that has had 0.17% or more direct employment or 25% or more in local tax revenues related to the extraction, processing, transport or storage of coal, oil or natural gas.
Many clean energy proponents have criticized Manchin for supporting fossil fuel infrastructure, calling for completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and helping kill a provision installing penalties for electricity providers that didn’t increase clean electricity use by 4% or more through 2030. Experts said that provision would have been one of the most effective tools in accelerating energy sector decarbonization to fight climate change.
“Solving climate change is perhaps the hardest challenge humanity has ever faced,” Gates wrote in the New York Times op-ed. “It will require fundamentally transforming how we power our communities, move goods, build things, heat and cool buildings and grow food — basically how we do everything.”
West Virginia is particularly vulnerable to climate change, which is driving more extreme flooding events in the state and around the world.
A study released in 2021 by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found that more than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — are at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding. That was a higher share than in any other state in the nation.