Pipeline completion rejection

Pictured in this June photo is the downstream side of a washed out creek crossing at Second Big Run in Lewis County, according to landowner Suzanne Vance. Vance submitted the photo to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission urging the FERC to reject Mountain Valley Pipeline developers' request for four more years to finish the pipeline. The FERC granted the request, but Congress rejected a push by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to force completion of the pipeline and enact other energy permitting reform Thursday.

 FERC filing photo

Another push by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to pass major energy permitting reform and force completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline has failed.

The Senate rejected an attempt by Manchin to include the measures as an amendment to a national defense bill Thursday.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

