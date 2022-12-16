Another push by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to pass major energy permitting reform and force completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline has failed.
The Senate rejected an attempt by Manchin to include the measures as an amendment to a national defense bill Thursday.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., was one of seven Senate Republicans to back Manchin’s latest attempt, countered by nine Senate Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., voting against the amendment in a 47-47 tally.
The measure needed 60 votes to pass.
The failure follows a similar failed try by Manchin to attach energy permitting reform and mandated completion of the pipeline to a stopgap spending bill in September. Manchin also tried to include the provisions in the text of the national defense bill earlier this month, another effort resisted by progressives and some Republicans.
Manchin’s energy permitting reform package would have shortened environmental review timelines for project approvals and forced expedited approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline crossing 11 West Virginia counties into Virginia. Both measures angered environmental justice advocates.
Manchin has long supported fast-tracking construction of energy infrastructure.
“I believe anyone who voted against permitting reform has failed to act in the best interest of our country as they dismissed the opportunity to strengthen our nation’s economic and energy security,” Manchin said in a statement Thursday evening.
Opponents of the 303-mile, 42-inch-diameter Mountain Valley Pipeline cheered the latest failure of Manchin’s energy permitting reform proposal.
“Those of us on the frontlines of this fight will never retreat,” Maury Johnson, a Greenville, Monroe County landowner impacted by the pipeline, said in a statement Thursday night. “Our communities and our futures demand that we continue to prevail in this fight.”
Johnson is co-chair of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of West Virginia and Virginia conservation groups against fossil fuel infrastructure expansion.
The White House issued a statement of support for Manchin’s proposal Thursday before the vote on it. President Joe Biden called the legislation “an important step toward unlocking the potential of” new energy projects expected from the Inflation Reduction Act that Biden signed into law in August.
Manchin agreed in July to lend critical support to the Inflation Reduction Act, which included an unprecedented $369 billion in clean energy and climate spending. In exchange, Democratic leadership pledged support for energy permitting reform and mandated completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Leading pipeline opponents dubbed the agreement ‘the Dirty Deal.’
“Today frontline communities in Appalachia and across the nation scored another victory against Manchin’s ‘Dirty Deal’ permitting bill,” Johnson said. “It is shameful that so many so-called climate champions and Senators who profess to stand with the citizens voted to throw their constituents and the environment under the bus.”
Manchin has been one of the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s most vocal supporters, predicting a completed pipeline would lower home heating costs and make the nation’s energy more independent.
But opponents saw it as a giveaway to Mountain Valley Pipeline developers that would unacceptably weaken environmental review protection for communities most vulnerable to polluting manufacturing and energy projects.
“Senator Manchin and the fossil fuel industry are learning that no matter how persistent they may be, advocates will not back down from this critically important fight against any proposed legislation that would rubber-stamp the disastrous Mountain Valley Pipeline and other fossil fuel proposals,” Sierra Club deputy legislative director Mahyar Sorour said in a Thursday evening statement.
Nearly a third of House Democrats signed a letter to House leaders in September signaling opposition to Manchin-proposed permitting reform.
Just like Manchin’s September proposal, his new measure would have directed the Interior, Agriculture and Transportation departments, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to issue all biological opinions, rights-of-way, project amendments, permits, leases and other authorizations for constructing and operating the pipeline within 30 days.
Those approvals would have had to be “substantially in the form of” past project approvals from those agencies, including those invalidated in court since then.
Manchin’s plan would have set a two-year deadline for reviews of projects that require a full environmental impact statement under the National Environmental Policy Act, a 52-year-old law better known as NEPA that requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of proposed major actions before making decisions.
Manchin’s September proposal also contained that provision and would have required issuance of all permits within 180 days of completing the NEPA process. His latest proposal built on that by slashing that period to 150 days.
The new proposal would have allowed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to issue a construction permit for any proposed electric transmission facility found to be “necessary in the national interest” after allowing state siting authorities one year to act on a permit and notice and hearing opportunity.
The proposal also would have required the commission to ensure that project costs are allocated to customers that benefit from added transmission.
Proponents predicted those provisions would result in a more robust transmission system that reduces fossil fuel dependence, lowers consumer bills and enhances electric reliability, a key goal with extreme weather events rising as climate change worsens.
Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, has declined to hold a confirmation hearing for commission chairman Richard Glick, who Biden renominated for a second five-year term in June.
Glick has pushed for increased commission consideration of the climate change impacts of gas and other energy infrastructure. His departure from the commission would leave a 2-2 split along party lines that could tie up project approvals.
Mountain Valley Pipeline’s lead developer, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., has urged Congress to fast-track completion of the pipeline.
The pipeline, first announced in 2014, has been slowed by legal challenges from conservationists, causing its estimated cost to soar from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion.
The project is costing $20 million to $25 million per month, largely for maintenance of rights-of-way, Equitrans chairman CEO Thomas Karam said in a quarterly earnings call last month.
On the call, Equitrans reported a net loss of $521 million attributable to common shareholders that it said stemmed from the company’s $583 million impairment to its investment in the pipeline.
An impairment is a loss in the value of an asset.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline would transport up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
The project’s capacity is fully subscribed under 20-year contracts, according to Equitrans, which would own roughly 48% of the pipeline and operate it.