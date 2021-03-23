The West Virginia Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee approved a measure Tuesday that would go further than a bill already passed by the Legislature to help erase a million-dollar shortfall that has hollowed out the state’s office responsible for oil and gas well oversight.
The measure, as amended by Sen. William Ihlenfeld II, D-Ohio, would impose an annual $100 oversight fee for all unplugged wells producing 10,000 cubic feet or more of gas that are not solely providing free gas to a landowner, a category of about 13,000 wells statewide that would generate an additional $800,000 per year for the Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas, which faces a $1.3 million shortfall as its main revenue pipeline, permit fees, has dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
The Office of Oil and Gas needs $1.3 million more annually just to fund staffing levels that it slashed last year.
The remaining $500,000 the office would need to get back to previous staffing levels would come from implementation of a bill that started in the Senate energy committee that has since passed both the Senate and House, Senate Bill 404. Ihlenfeld said. SB 404 would establish a $2,500 fee for modifications of well-work permits that DEP officials have estimated would provide an additional $500,000 annually for the Office of Oil and Gas.
Ihlenfeld said his amendment counts on Gov. Jim Justice to sign Senate Bill 404 and make it law.
Since the measure is an originating bill, it does not yet have a bill number, but the committee’s counsel said that the bill prior to Ihlenfeld’s amendment was identical to House Bill 2725, which has stalled in the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee.
The Senate energy committee approved the originating bill after hearing testimony from DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola, Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd and West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization co-founder Dave McMahon. McMahon has lobbied for an annual $100 well oversight fee and estimated that such a fee if applied broadly would raise $6 million — enough to bolster the Office of Oil and Gas and leave some money for addressing abandoned and orphaned wells.
“I’m a political realist, so I’m trying to find something that’s a little more reasonable and doesn’t assess a $100 fee for every single well in the state,” Ihlenfeld said. “But I do want to do something that will help the Office of Oil and Gas get back to a point where it can maintain its existing staffing levels.”
The Office of Oil and Gas is down to 10 inspectors responsible for 75,000 wells. Last year, the office resolved to eliminate 14 of about 39 positions, saving around $1.1 million.
“Is it preferred that we get back to the original staffing levels, in the ideal world, that would cost $3.5 million?” Ihlenfeld asked Mandirola.
“That would be ideal,” Mandirola replied. “I don’t feel as if we were overstaffed at that level. Even at that level with 20 inspectors, there was still a significant amount of wells that did not get inspected.”
The Senate energy committee approved advancing the originating bill to the Senate Finance Committee before recessing to meet again at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when it will consider Senate Bill 492, which would establish a wind and solar reclamation bonding program, similar to House Bill 2342 which is now pending before the House Judiciary Committee.