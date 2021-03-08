The state Senate passed a bill without opposition Monday that would establish a $2,500 fee for modifications of well work permits issued by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas, a move that would erase some but not all of the office’s million-dollar shortfall.
The Senate passed Senate Bill 404 in a 33-0 vote without debate, and the legislation now moves to the House of Delegates, where this measure has been before.
There is no fee for oil and gas well permit modification applications.
An identical version of the bill also passed the Senate without opposition in last year’s session as Senate Bill 840 before stalling in the House Finance Committee.
The Energy, Industry and Mining Committee had approved advancing the bill to the full Senate last week, led in sponsorship by Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, committee chairperson, with three Democrats and one Republican as fellow sponsors.
James Martin, chief of the Office of Oil and Gas, told the committee that his office faces a $1.3 million deficit even at reduced staffing levels as its main revenue pipeline, permit fees, has dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
Martin estimated that the bill, if enacted, would provide an additional $500,000 to $600,000 annually for the Office of Oil and Gas based on recent averages of 200 to 250 modifications per year.
Responding to questions from Sen. William Ihlenfeld II, D-Ohio, a sponsor of Senate Bill 404, Martin said the Office of Oil and Gas resolved to eliminate 14 of about 39 positions to save around $1.1 million, still leaving the $1.3 million shortfall.
The office is left with 10 inspectors responsible for 75,000 wells statewide (60,000 active and 15,000 abandoned).
Dave McMahon, co-founder of the West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization and advocate for greater oversight of oil and gas wells across the state, told the committee last week that while he supports the bill, he doesn’t think it goes far enough to support the Office of Oil and Gas.
McMahon has lobbied for a $100 annual fee per well for well operators, which he estimates would raise $6 million — enough to bolster the Office of Oil and Gas and leave some money for addressing abandoned and orphaned wells.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, introduced House Bill 2725 in that chamber’s Energy and Manufacturing Committee on Feb. 24 that would introduce an annual $100 well oversight fee. The committee has not yet taken up the legislation.