Microwave popcorn might seem to be a suitable complement to a movie at home. Not to Zane Murray -- because of a movie the 11-year-old boy saw at his Wheeling home in August.
The film was "Dark Waters," a 2019 legal thriller inspired by the true story of an attorney whose work helped uncover West Virginia as the epicenter of decades of industrial pollution of PFAS.
PFAS are man-made chemicals linked to cancer and other diseases.
“We were being poisoned,” Murray said.
The Steenrod Elementary School fifth-grader felt helpless.
“I was worried about the water in my state, my city and my house,” Murray said.
The history lesson inspired Murray to do more than just avoid microwave popcorn, one of many foods coming in packaging that commonly contain PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
Murray wrote to the attorney at the film’s center, Robert Bilott, asking to interview him for a school project on PFAS. Bilott agreed and gave him some advice when they met in December at his Covington, Kentucky, law office.
“Even one person, a student in a school there locally, can make a huge difference, being able to speak out and say, 'Look, these are issues that need to be addressed,'” Bilott recalled as his message to Murray.
So Murray wrote over 140 letters urging action on PFAS, sending them to state and federal lawmakers. One of the handful of delegates Murray heard back from was Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, a prominent PFAS protection advocate in the Legislature.
Murray talked by phone to Hansen, who filled him in on PFAS protection legislation developing in the House of Delegates.
Last month, the Legislature passed House Bill 3189, the PFAS Protection Act. The measure requires the Department of Environmental Protection to write action plans to address sources of PFAS for certain public water systems. It also requires facilities using PFAS chemicals to monitor and report their use.
“I’m very happy,” Murray said of HB 3189’s passage.
But that doesn’t mean he’s satisfied.
“I just want to make sure it’s all safe,” Murray said.
Bilott says West Virginia is decades behind on that.
“This is something that has been going on, really with West Virginia sort of as ground zero, for decades, and has been really something that has not been getting adequate attention within West Virginia,” Bilott said in a phone interview.
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet on March 31 sued chemical company DuPont and two of its spinoff companies, Chemours and Corteva, seeking to recover PFAS-related damages. The state says the companies knowingly contaminated Kentucky waters for years with PFAS from the Washington Works manufacturing facility outside Parkersburg in Wood County.
The Chemours-operated Washington Works facility is roughly 120 miles from Kentucky. DuPont began using PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), one of the most common PFAS, to make Teflon-related products at the site in 1951. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis, and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
Kentucky is seeking damages “to pay all past and future costs incurred by the Commonwealth in investigating, monitoring, and otherwise responding to PFAS contamination throughout Kentucky,” according to the complaint, plus “damages for harm to the Commonwealth’s natural resources, caused by Defendants’ releases of PFAS.”
Chemours, which took over ownership and operation of the facility in 2015, did not respond to a request for comment.
The Energy and Environment Cabinet cited 2019 finished drinking water samples from 81 public drinking water treatment plants. The samples revealed one or more PFAS compounds in 41 of 81 samples of systems serving drinking water to 1.7 million people, according to the lawsuit.
In the complaint, the agency cites a 2003 finding that the Washington Works facility was believed to emit PFAS into the Ohio River and was the site of PFAS migration through groundwater and air.
That report resulted from a collaborative effort between the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and DuPont.
Seventeen states besides Kentucky, including Ohio, are pursuing or have settled lawsuits against manufacturers of PFAS chemicals contending contamination of water supplies and other natural resources, according to Safer States, an alliance of environmental health organizations.
West Virginia isn’t among them.
When asked about DEP consideration of legal action over PFAS contamination, agency spokesperson Terry Fletcher touted an EPA-issued 2009 consent order focused on the Washington Works facility.
DuPont agreed to provide alternate drinking water supplies to public and private water systems in the vicinity of the facility when PFOA was detected in finished water systems at or above 400 parts per trillion. That level equaled the provisional drinking water health advisory published by the EPA in 2009.
The consent order was amended in 2017 to require new operator Chemours to make the same provisions at PFOA levels at or above 70 parts per trillion. The new level was in line with the EPA’s updated drinking water health advisory for PFOA.
Last year, the EPA released an interim drinking water health advisory level of 0.004 parts per trillion for PFOA. The new advisory level was 17,500 times smaller than the previous level after the EPA determined levels at which adverse health impacts could occur are “much lower than previously understood.”
The EPA released planned maximum contaminant levels for six PFAS last month that, if finalized, would be legally enforceable, requiring public water systems to monitor for the chemicals. The agency has projected the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses attributable to PFAS.
The EPA expects to finalize the rule, which would regulate PFOA and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid) at the lowest levels they can be reliably measured -- 4 parts per trillion -- by the end of 2023.
But other states haven’t waited for federal enforceable standards to enact their own.
Ten states have enforceable drinking water standards for PFAS with two others in the process of establishing standards, according to Safer States. Twelve additional states have adopted guidance, notification or health advisory levels for PFAS in drinking water, per Safer States.
West Virginia isn’t among those states, either.
“West Virginia, even though this is where a lot of the story first originated, has not done much in the last 20 years,” Bilott said.
'Initial step' taken
HB 3189 requires the DEP to write an action plan to identify and address sources of PFAS by July 1, 2024, for each of the 37 raw water sources for which a U.S. Geological Survey study published last year measured prominent PFAS above the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories and above practical quantitation limits.
The DEP has said HB 3189 would give it more information to better characterize and address PFAS sources in the state.
“[T]his bill focuses on identifying the sources of PFAS and planning in order to address those sources so that we can reduce the amount of PFAS that’s flowing into a public water system and hold polluters accountable,” Hansen said. “If we don’t do that, the burden’s going to fall on the public water systems and the ratepayers.”
The study published in July found high concentrations of PFOA and PFOS in the Ohio River Valley and the Eastern Panhandle. The former, the study found, is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia from June 2019 to May 2021, nearly a quarter had at least one PFAS detected, according to the U.S. Geological Survey study.
Eighteen of 37 sites with detections for PFOA or PFOS were in counties that border Ohio, according to the study prepared in cooperation with the DEP and the DHHR.
Fletcher said the DEP is waiting for the U.S. Geological Survey to release results of testing of finished water for the 37 water systems it was contracted to conduct in the summer of 2022.
Bilott said he views HB 3189 as a “first initial step” West Virginia should have taken decades ago.
He remembers the date he addressed a letter to the DEP and the EPA contending DuPont knew that excessive PFOA exposure causes adverse effects: March 6, 2001.
In the letter, Bilott reported suffering by his client Wilbur Tennant, a Washington farmer who Bilott told the agencies had suffered respiratory problems, chemical burns and other health problems after exposure to DuPont’s Dry Run Landfill in Wood County.
“For the state to just now be doing the initial step of trying to collect data about which water supplies have been impacted, that should have been done a long, long time ago,” Bilott said.
Who pays for PFAS
The EPA later said DuPont failed for more than two decades to report data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant. The company agreed to pay $10.25 million for reporting violations in 2005 in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
In 2017, DuPont joined Chemours in agreeing to pay $670 million to settle 3,500 PFOA personal injury claims. Chemours was formed as a spinoff of DuPont’s performance chemicals division in 2015.
DuPont and 3M documents collected by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit advocacy group, show the companies conducted animal studies revealing PFAS toxicity in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1979, a DuPont survey found that PFOA-exposed workers may have suffered liver damage and had a higher rate of myocardial infarctions than the company-wide population.
“What I think is fair for West Virginia is for polluters to pay to clean up the pollution,” Hansen said. “And that could take place through different mechanisms. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a lawsuit.”
Chemours has struggled to prevent PFAS exceedances at its Washington Works facility.
In February, the company informed the DEP of two January samples ranging from roughly three times to six times the maximum daily permit limits. Washington Works Environmental Manager Erik Sims told the DEP in a February letter there had been a wet weather event during required sampling for a PFAS called HFPO-DA (hexafluoropropylene oxide-dimer acid).
“As you are aware, we continue to have intermittent compliance issues during these wet weather events,” Sims wrote.
Chemours also reported HFPO-DA maximum daily permit exceedances in December and August.
The EPA set a final health advisory level of 10 parts per trillion for HFPO-DA, better known as GenX chemicals, last year.
Issued in 2018, Chemours’ state water pollution control permit sets GenX effluent limits at two outlets into the Ohio River of more than 2,000 parts per trillion -- over 200 times more than the EPA’s health advisory level.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has said the agency doesn’t plan to modify permitted discharge limits for PFAS until those permits are due to be reissued. Chemours’ state water pollution control permit for the Washington Works facility expires in July.
Hansen said he views the "polluter pays" principle as important to keep ratepayers supporting their local water utilities and taxpayers from bearing what are likely to be significant PFAS water treatment costs.
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, in North Carolina, said it has spent millions of dollars to address Chemours and DuPont PFAS releases into the Cape Fear River dating back to 1980, not including $43 million set aside to add carbon filters at a water treatment plant. The utility says the companies should pay that bill.
The authority filed a federal lawsuit in 2017 to recoup PFAS protection-related costs. Resolution of the lawsuit likely is several years away, and any monetary award is impossible to predict, the authority admitted last month. The authority filed another suit in Delaware court last month alleging in part that DuPont spun off Chemours to shield itself from environmental liabilities.
“[Companies] are fighting responsibility for cleaning that up,” Bilott said. “That litigation is pending all over the country.”
Water systems need more support to remove PFAS from drinking water, according to G. Tracy Mehan III, executive director of governmental affairs for the American Water Works Association.
Testifying before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and its top-ranking Republican, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in 2021, Mehan said water utilities should not be liable for future PFAS cleanup costs.
In February, the EPA announced $18.9 million to address “emerging contaminants” like PFAS in drinking water was available for West Virginia through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Fletcher said state officials have pointed out that funding to public water systems concerned about water treatment costs. Last month, the DEP and the DHHR announced a new working group to collaborate with public water systems to develop plans to treat drinking water for PFOA and PFOS.
Water quality reports from last year for West Virginia American Water systems within 200 miles of Charleston show the highest recent PFAS detection levels have come from the Huntington system.
The Huntington system’s 2022 water quality report showed PFOA levels ranging from 2.1 to 7.9 parts per trillion. The Kanawha Valley system’s report indicated PFOA levels under 5 parts per trillion for four PFAS from 2020 samples.
West Virginia American Water spokesperson Megan Hannah said the company was evaluating the EPA’s proposed drinking water regulation for PFOA and PFOS in response to the agency’s request for comment.
Talk and action
Murray has done some testing of his own.
In January, he used a Cyclopure water test kit to test for PFAS in his drinking water. Cyclopure is an Illinois-based micropollutant testing and filtration company.
The sampling showed a PFOA level of 1.6 parts per trillion -- 400 times the EPA’s interim health advisory level but below its proposed enforceable standard.
Murray incorporated the test results into the presentation for his project, which won a first-place U.S. history award at an Ohio County Schools social studies fair.
As PFAS keep spreading, Murray said he wants more people to spread the word about them.
“Talk about it,” Murray said. “Raise awareness.”
And as the DEP prepares to write action plans, Bilott wants action.
“It’s important that the actual actions be taken to address these materials in the water,” Bilott said.
