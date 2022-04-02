JULIAN — A former coal mining site straddling Boone and Lincoln counties will provide 3,000 acres for what investors and organizers say will be West Virginia’s largest solar farm.
SEVA WV intends to partner with the state and the Boone and Lincoln county economic development authorities on a multi-phase plan for industrial and commercial development, an educational experience and tourism and hospitality venues, a news release said. Officials plan to make a formal announcement Monday.
In the release, Gov. Jim Justice described SEVA Inc. President Devanna Corley and her staff as “relentless.” The project, he said, “will have a dynamic impact in Boone and Lincoln counties and beyond.”
The former mining site has drawn interest from multiple manufacturers in recent years, but there have been no commitments.
In October 2020, Justice held a news conference at the former mining facility to announce a $39 million state investment in a bridge, intersection and access road to the site. Officials said the move would attract suitors for the property. The work is still incomplete.
“Investing in West Virginia’s rural communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic growth in the region and across the state,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Corley said the project will have a positive economic and educational impact in Southern West Virginia.
“I am inspired by the blank canvas presented in Boone and Lincoln counties,” she said. “There is a real opportunity to bring new business, grow population, develop tourism and teach our children about the importance of renewable energy.”
Lincoln County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Tommy Adkins said the project would be “life-changing” for Boone and Lincoln counties.
Officials have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Monday at the West Virginia Training and Conference Center in Julian.