The West Virginia Economic Development Authority has approved more than $400 million in financing for “high impact development projects” since a state law established that designation last year.
The latest planned enterprise fitting that description is a Mason County hydrogen production and carbon capture project for which the Economic Development Authority is slated to consider a forgivable $62.5 million loan Wednesday.
That project differs in some respects from past projects for which the authority has approved loans through the Economic Development Project Fund. The fund consists of money appropriated to the authority during last year’s regular legislative session, available revenue surplus funds, transfers from an industrial development loan fund and other contributions.
A high impact project is defined as one for which the governor has requested financing approval of $50 million or more, the enterprise or industrial development agency taking on the project will privately invest $50 million or more, and the project meets or exceeds a loan-per-job ratio.
The Economic Development Authority will hold a special board of directors meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday to consider the performance-based loan for Mountaineer GigaSystem LLC, a subsidiary of Houston-headquartered energy transition company Fidelis New Energy LLC. The meeting was originally slated for 11 a.m. on the Secretary of State’s Office website.
Mountaineer GigaSystem has indicated the project would result in capital expenses of at least $2 billion and at least 125 full-time jobs with an average annual salary of at least $110,000 plus benefits.
Fidelis is a smaller company and is expected to create fewer jobs than past companies and their affiliates that have been approved for an EDA loan.
Fidelis was founded in 2019 and had 39 employees as of May 31, according to an informational sheet prepared for the Economic Development Authority. Fidelis also has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Copenhagen, Denmark, according to the sheet and the company’s website.
The Economic Development Authority’s consideration of Fidelis support follows its and other state leaders’ support of an energy project that drew heavy scrutiny: a planned Form Energy manufacturing plant in Hancock County.
The authority approved commitments totaling $300 million in financial assistance to support Form Energy.
Under an agreement with Form Energy, a Massachusetts-based energy storage technology and manufacturing company, the state is slated to retain ownership of the 55-acre property on which Form Energy broke ground in May until Form employs 750 full-time workers. The pact requires Form Energy to meet that employment threshold by the end of 2028.
The Legislature approved an appropriations bill, House Bill 2882, that supplied $105 million for the planned plant on the site of old Weirton Steel property. Some opponents of the state’s support of the project likened Form Energy to a startup business since the Weirton site will be its first commercial-scale battery-making facility.
But Form Energy reported having 314 employees as of September 2022. The company has three other sites nationwide — a 52,000-square-foot pilot manufacturing facility roughly 30 miles south of Pittsburgh, a battery validation and testing site in Berkeley, California, and over 87,000 square feet of lab space in Somerville, Massachusetts.
Proponents of the Form Energy deal said the state protected itself in the agreement by owning the project land and all property improvements until the project is completed.
Critics of a state memorandum of agreement with Fidelis New Energy say it doesn’t offer the state comparable collateral.
Fidelis formed Mountaineer GigaSystem in October to develop hydrogen at a site in Point Pleasant, according to a fact sheet in an Economic Development Authority agenda for Wednesday’s meeting. Mountaineer GigaSystem subsidiaries have acquired the rights to buy four contiguous properties totaling over 1,000 acres in the area for the project.
The memorandum of agreement was signed by Department of Economic Development Executive Director Michael Graney, Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey and Fidelis New Energy CEO Dan Shapiro. Bailey and Shapiro signed the agreement July 6, according to the document. Graney’s signature was undated.
Mountaineer would be the borrower of a performance-based loan under the agreement.
Per the document, the project would consist of a hydrogen production facility that yields 640 metric tons per day of hydrogen, a 75-megawatt-electric biomass power plant, carbon capture equipment, a supporting carbon sequestration pipeline and wells, and supporting infrastructure for barge and train offloading and warehousing.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or stores it permanently underground. It’s unproven at commercial scale.
Mountaineer would deliver hydrogen power to industrial and business users such as chemical producers, transportation companies, power providers and data center operators interested in decarbonizing and co-locating on the facility site, according to the agreement.
Mountaineer wants to use pore spaces mainly underlying state forests, areas for state wildlife management and other state-owned and private properties, per the agreement. The carbon capture and sequestration component of the project would consist of interconnecting pipelines, wells and infrastructure to set up an underground warehouse to sequester carbon produced at the site.
The project is designed to be fueled by “substantial” gas produced from the region and biomass harvested from state properties and elsewhere. Biomass is renewable organic material from plants and animals.
Fidelis and Mountaineer have invested over $29.6 million in the project, most of which has gone toward payroll and carbon capture and sequestration development, according to the agreement.
A forgivable loan from the state Department of Economic Development would be made available in a first tranche of up to $25 million and a second tranche of up to $37.5 million.
The Department of Economic Development would forgive the first tranche if Mountaineer meets preconstruction benchmarks.
Mountaineer would have to return the remainder of any unspent first-tranche loan funds to the Department of Economic Development if it doesn’t meet the preconstruction benchmarks. The project preconstruction budget is $31 million, according to the agreement.
The Department of Economic Development would forgive the second tranche if, within six years, Mountaineer employs at least 125 full-time equivalent employees that earn an average of $110,000 annually in salary and wages, and if Mountaineer and its affiliates invest $2 billion in project development, per the memorandum.
If it fails to meet the employment and capital investment benchmarks, Mountaineer would have to repay all second-tranche loan funds on a proportional basis determined by the number of jobs it failed to create.
Justice asked the Economic Development Authority to approve the $62.5 million loan in a letter dated Aug. 3.
In December, Justice asked for and received approval of $75 million from the authority for a forgivable loan to support a low-carbon steelmaking facility in Berkeley County planned by Texas-based Commercial Metals Company. Commercial Metals, a Fortune 500 company estimated to have over 10,000 employees, is slated to create an estimated 230 jobs by 2026.
In September, Justice asked for and received approval of a $50 million loan to support a titanium aerospace manufacturing facility in Jackson County planned by Ohio-based Titanium Metals Corp., which is under the corporate umbrella of multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. Titanium Metals is expected to create a minimum of 200 jobs.
Fidelis has been active in recent months.
May brought an announcement Fidelis would establish a large-scale facility for handling captured carbon dioxide in Denmark in a partnership with an inland port. The plant in Aalborg is expected to receive up to four million tons of greenhouse gases annually starting in 2026, according to a joint news release from Fidelis and the Port of Aalborg, an inland port.
In December, Fidelis and airline JetBlue announced a memorandum of understanding to provide JetBlue at least 92 million gallons of a blended aviation fuel aimed at meeting aviation industry carbon reduction goals, with a targeted start date of 2025.
Public comment will be accepted at Wednesday’s meeting at the Economic Development Authority’s Northgate Business Park location: 180 Association Drive, Charleston WV 25311. Virtual attendance will be available by dialing in at 1-571-317-3122, with access code 977-466-181. A video link may be requested at 304-558-3651.
