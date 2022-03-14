A South Charleston specialty chemical manufacturer has denied allegations in a federal lawsuit that it approved equipment and gave a key protocol for drying out a chemical involved in a fatal explosion in Belle in December 2020.
Clearon Corp. denied the claims that it made the provisions for Douglas, Georgia-based Optima Chemical LLC, whose chemical facility was the site of the accident.
New York-based Starr Technical Risks Agency Inc., insurer of Optima Chemical, made the claims in a lawsuit in January alleging that Clearon was negligent in supplying the chemical — a chlorinated dry bleach product — as well as developing protocols for a chemical dry-out process, instructing Optima Chemical during the process and supervising the dry-out.
Starr Technical Risks Agency said in its complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia that Optima suffered damages totaling roughly $12.8 million as a result of the explosion.
The federal Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board has said Optima was performing a process to remove water from the chemical as part of a trial batch process operation for Clearon at Optima’s chemical facility when the explosion occurred in an industrial dryer unit.
In its court filing last month, attorneys for Clearon denied Starr Technical Risks Agency’s allegations that it instructed Optima to continue with the drying-out process after Optima notified Clearon of improper samples.
Clearon’s attorneys denied the insurer’s claim that Clearon instructed Optima how to run the dry-out process, although it admitted that it had representatives at the site on the day of the explosion and gave Optima a safety data sheet related to the chemical known as CDB-56.
The explosion at the facility at 901 West Dupont Ave. on the Chemours site on the night of Dec. 8, 2020, killed one chemical plant worker and injured two other workers.
John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane, was killed by the explosion.
The explosion resulted in a fire that burned for two hours and prompted an hourslong shelter-in-place for areas within a 2-mile radius of the plant.
The chlorinated dry bleach product overheated and reached a combustible temperature because of Clearon’s negligence, resulting in the explosion and fire, Starr Technical Risks Agency’s lawsuit alleges.
Clearon legal counsel denied that the manufacturer signed off on equipment used in the dry-out process and developed and supplied the final protocol for drying the chemical.
Clearon’s response alleges that Optima was the manufacturing partner of Richman Chemical Inc., a Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania-based chemical sourcing company, and that Richman engaged Optima to remove moisture from the chlorinated dry bleach product.
Starr Technical Risks Agency attorney Andrew N. Frye III, of Morgantown-based law firm Noonan Willetts, did not respond to a request for comment.
Richman Chemical President Ed Richman declined comment.
Clearon instructed Optima to continue with the drying-out process after samples of the chemical came back off-colored the night of the explosion, according to Starr Technical Risks Agency’s lawsuit.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed a $12,288 fine for Optima for violating federal code that requires employers to provide a workplace “free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees.”
OSHA found that Optima left employees exposed to overpressurization and explosion hazards while operating the chemical drying process.
The Chemical Safety Board is still investigating the incident. The board released a brief investigative update in March 2021, noting that dark specks were observed in the chlorinated dry bleach powder shortly before the incident, causing the powder samples to fail visual inspection multiple times before the explosion.
CDB-56 is the product name for sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate. Optima has said that the day of the explosion was the first time it processed sodium dichlorocyanurate dihydrate at the Belle facility.
Kanawha County Director of Emergency Management C.W. Sigman said in December 2020 that, in a meeting with Optima Chemical and Chemours representatives in the hours after the explosion, he was handed a safety data sheet that identified the chemical as CDB-63. CDB-63 is a different but similar chlorinated dry bleach product made by Clearon.