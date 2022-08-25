A South Charleston water treatment chemical manufacturer is preparing for a new chapter.
Clearon Corp. is set to be acquired by Wilmington, Delaware-based global specialty chemical producer Solenis.
The two companies announced earlier this month the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year. They will operate as independent companies until the transaction is finished.
The companies declined to reveal the financial terms of the agreement.
Asked if the acquisition will result in layoffs, Clearon president and CEO J. Bryan Kitchen said in an email Tuesday that the company is “unaware of any changes that would impact its ability to service its customers and maximize production” from the South Charleston plant.
Clearon has 153 employees, Kitchen said.
Clearon makes dichloroisocyanuric acid (dichlor) and trichloroisocyanuric acid (trichlor) -- common pool sanitizers -- at its MacCorkle Avenue Southwest tableting and packaging facility. Company products also include disinfectants and other water treatment applications.
Kitchen said Clearon hasn’t been made aware of any corporate rebranding decisions when asked if the South Charleston plant will stay under the name and Clearon will continue as a Solenis subsidiary.
Solenis spokesperson Catherine Abernathy deferred comment until the deal is closed.
Kitchen said in a Solenis news release earlier this month that combining the companies’ capabilities would allow customers to have a “diverse portfolio of solutions while providing tremendous growth opportunities for Clearon’s most precious asset, our employees.”
Solenis makes specialty chemicals for water-intensive industries, including pool and spa, petroleum refining, chemical processing and mining markets.
Solenis announced in November that it had been bought for $5.25 billion by Platinum Equity, a global investment firm that said it has more than $25 billion of assets under management. As part of the acquisition, Solenis acquired Platinum Equity portfolio company Sigura Water, opening up Sigura’s pool and spa treatment markets to Solenis.
John Panichella, CEO of Solenis, said in a news release that acquiring Clearon would “help fulfill a strategic growth initiative” following its ownership change to Platinum Equity.
Kitchen said the South Charleston plant will keep making trichlor and dichlor and will be considered as a potential source for Solenis’ growth plans.
“Clearon is an important accelerator in our strategic growth road map and will be a step change in our ability to delight customers and consumers,” Robert Baird, president of pool solutions at Solenis, said in the news release. “We’re excited to add Clearon’s impressive portfolio of consumer solutions and remain vigilant in our quest to build the world’s leading company in pool and water care solutions.”
Decomposition of trichlor being loaded into a 30-gallon drum at Clearon’s 3100 MacCorkle Ave. Southwest tableting and packaging plant caused a chlorine haze that prompted a shelter-in-place order for 48 minutes earlier this month.
There was no fire, and no injuries were reported. Preliminary calculations indicated that roughly 11.6 pounds of material was released, according to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.
The early-morning shelter-in-place was ordered from Montrose Drive to Jefferson Road, from the Kanawha River to the railroad tracks between the facility and Interstate 64.
The insurer of a company whose Belle chemical facility was the site of a fatal explosion in 2020 alleged in a federal lawsuit in January that Clearon was negligent in supplying a chlorinated dry bleach product and developing protocols for the chemical dry-out process occurring when the explosion happened.
New York-based Starr Technical Risks Agency Inc., insurer of Optima Chemical LLC, said Clearon instructed Optima Chemical during the process and supervised the dry-out.
Clearon has denied allegations that it approved equipment and gave a key protocol for drying out the chemical.
The explosion at Optima’s facility at a Chemours Company site on West Dupont Avenue on Dec. 8, 2020, killed one chemical plant worker and injured two other workers. John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane, was killed by the explosion.
The explosion resulted in a fire that burned for two hours and prompted an hours-long shelter-in-place for areas within a 2-mile radius of the plant.
The explosion occurred in an industrial dryer unit as Optima was performing a process to remove water from chlorinated dry bleach, according to a brief incident summary released last year by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board.