If you have an interest in restoration of Buffalo Creek, Toney Fork, Elklick Branch or the Upper Guyandotte River, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection wants to hear from you.
The department’s Division of Water and Waste Management is accepting comments to draft total iron Total Maximum Daily Loads for those waterways.
TMDLs are plans used to clean up streams that are not meeting water quality standards. They identify sources of pollution and develop strategies for reducing or getting rid of contaminant sources. The federal Clean Water Act requires that TMDLs be developed for waters that pollution has impaired, even after pollution controls are applied.
Each year, DEP personnel select one or more watersheds from a predetermined hydrologic group to work in and begin the four-year process of completing a TMDL.
In certain streams in the Upper Guyandotte River watershed, warmwater fishery aquatic life use impairments have been determined based on exceedances of total iron, total selenium and numeric water quality criteria, according to a draft report on TMDLs for the watershed that Tetra Tech, Inc. prepared for the DEP last year.
Troutwater aquatic life use impairments have been determined based on exceedances of total selenium, total iron and numeric water quality criteria. Water contact recreation and or public water supply use impairments have also been determined based on exceedances of numeric water quality criteria for fecal coliform bacteria, total manganese, total selenium and total iron.
Comments must be submitted no later than Fri., Feb. 8 and should be emailed to Mindy.S.Neil@wv.gov or sent to Mindy Neil, ATTN: Revised Upper Guyandotte Draft TMDL comments, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
The DEP will make revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval after considering public comments.
Neil, TMDL project manager, can be contacted at Mindy.S.Neil@wv.gov or 304-926-0499 ext. 438856.
More information can be found at www.dep.wv.gov/wvtmdl.