Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Making Mining Mutual

Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, was the chief proponent in the Legislature for a law it passed last year setting aside $50 million to fund a private, nonstock mutual insurance company to offer an alternative bonding source for mine operators amid the industry's decline. The Mining Mutual Insurance Company has yet to insure any mine operators but plans to stabilize the bond market for coal companies for years to come.  

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

It’s been nearly a year since West Virginia lawmakers set aside $50 million in taxpayer money to create a private, nonstock mutual insurance company they envisioned as a lifeline to coal mine operators.

Nine months after Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, signed that $50 million allocation into law, it’s not yet paying dividends.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you