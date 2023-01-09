It’s been nearly a year since West Virginia lawmakers set aside $50 million in taxpayer money to create a private, nonstock mutual insurance company they envisioned as a lifeline to coal mine operators.
Nine months after Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, signed that $50 million allocation into law, it’s not yet paying dividends.
It’s been stood up slowly. Now it’s on standby.
“We're just now getting our feet on the ground getting ready to go,” said David Rader, chairman and CEO of the Mining Mutual Insurance Company established by Senate Bill 1 in the 2022 regular legislative session.
Led in sponsorship by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, SB 1 followed a 2021 legislative audit warning that state mine cleanup funds are nearing insolvency.
Blair and proponents said SB 1 would help guard against an expected rise in coal company bankruptcies that leave the state's mine cleanup fund — and state taxpayers — on the hook for what could be billions of dollars in companies’ unfulfilled mine reclamation obligations.
SB 1 opponents said the mutual insurance company would attract high-risk companies that have struggled to secure bonds elsewhere in the private sector, increasing the likelihood the state would have to contribute more taxpayer money to the fund.
SB 1 sparked controversy on its way to becoming law, triggering a 75-minute debate on the House of Delegates floor before passage and prompting a public hearing during which nearly all speakers opposed the bill.
Federal law mandates coal companies restore land they disturb during mining. Bonding is a form of financial assurance that the land will be reclaimed.
The law that created the company took effect in March, but the company only became licensed to do business in September, according to National Association of Insurance Commissioners data.
That’s because the company didn’t receive funding until August, according to State Auditor’s Office data. All insurers must have surplus funds of at least $1 million to be licensed for business under state law.
The $50 million was transferred from surplus money in the state’s general revenue fund to a fund for the insurance company.
Mining Mutual hasn’t yet insured any mining companies, according to Rader, who came out of retirement to lead the insurer last year. Rader had stepped down at the end of 2011 as president and CEO of West Virginia Mutual Insurance Company, a medical liability insurance company created by the state in response to physicians leaving West Virginia.
Rader said in a phone interview Wednesday the company drew interest just before Christmas from one large and three or four small mining companies, declining to reveal them. Rader indicated the large company isn’t based in West Virginia but has mining operations in the state, as must all prospective companies seeking insurance from Mining Mutual.
“The goal of the company from the legislative standpoint is to stabilize the market for performance bonds and extraction industries in West Virginia,” Rader said. “And we think we're well along toward doing that.”
Rader called the operations of Mining Mutual “modest,” noting it consists only of him, company executive vice president and coal industry environmental compliance veteran Thomas Cook, and an office manager housed in a Brooks Street office suite in Charleston. There are no plans to expand that staff, according to Rader.
An Ohio-based third-party insurance company will issue the bonds and handle accounting, Rader said.
The 2021 audit report found lawmakers and environmental regulators risk letting West Virginia’s mining reclamation program slip into insolvency through gaping holes in statutory and permitting oversight.
The report found the state Department of Environmental Protection failed to comply with state and federal law in its reclamation program oversight, resulting in missed opportunities to financially shore up a program that will keep requiring hundreds of millions of dollars to reclaim permit sites per federal regulations.
The state’s current per-acre coal mining reclamation bond limits may not be enough to guarantee the solvency of the state’s mining reclamation program, the report said.
Rising reclamation costs have devalued permit bonds since the current bonding limits were established by state code in 2001, the report observed, while the cost of reclamation has increased significantly.
SB 1 does not implement any of the report’s recommendations for shoring up the state’s mine cleanup funding. Recommendations included DEP compliance with its own reclamation permitting handbook, and denial of applications for permit renewals and revisions for companies found delinquent in paying special reclamation taxes.
The report estimated that bonds cover only 10% of reclamation costs in West Virginia.
Mining Mutual’s $50 million provides a cushion that Rader views as a “shock absorber,” allowing it to serve as an alternative bonding source for mining companies well into the future.
“Could we have done it a $10 million? Who knows? The problem is it's much, much better to go into this really good and really strong rather than to go in there weak and then have to go back to the Legislature and ask for more money,” Rader said.
The law’s critics have said the state should have increased the statutory limit for bonding rates and left the bond market alone to avoid introducing competition to privately funded surety companies that could push them toward insolvency.
“We're not out to corner the market or to claim all the business,” Cook said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We simply want to be a viable provider that is accessible to permit holders in West Virginia and be a stabilizing force in the bonding industry here.”
Serving alongside Rader and Cook on Mining Mutual’s five-member board of directors are treasurer and retired chief financial officer Gary Schultz; Patricia Clark, who has served as managing partner at Charleston-based accounting firm Suttle & Stalnaker; and Gary White, former West Virginia Coal Association president and interim Marshall University president.
The West Virginia Coal Association supported SB 1, arguing it would guard the state against the possibility of federal disapproval of the state’s alternative bonding system.
Rader said the board will meet quarterly.
“They need to set policy and then we'll do the day-to-day stuff,” Rader said.
Rader said Mining Mutual doesn’t want to have bonds issued exceeding 10% of its $50 million, which under SB 1 isn’t considered part of the state’s general revenue. All claims, obligations and liabilities of the state-seeded company belong to the company, not the state.
For now, the company is around to do what it was created to do -- step in to provide financial assurance on coal companies’ behalf amid the industry’s decline.
“We're preparing to do what we think will have to happen, which is, one of these days, somebody's going to have a problem and we're going to have to jump in and help,” Rader said. “Now, I don't know when that is. But we're ready.”