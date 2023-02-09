A bill that would supply a nine-digit tax incentive for a planned battery manufacturing plant in Weirton cleared a hurdle toward passage Thursday.
But House Bill 2882 didn’t advance before a more than 90-minute House floor debate highlighting deep differences of opinion on how or whether West Virginia should take part in the nation’s energy transition.
The debate was prompted by an amendment offered by Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, that would have removed $105 million in support for the project from the legislation, which is slated for a vote on passage Friday.
Before the House of Delegates voted against the amendment in a 70-25 tally, its members sounded off on whether to embrace Form Energy, the energy storage technology and manufacturing company planning to build a its first iron-air battery manufacturing facility on 55 acres of Weirton property.
A vocal minority of delegates followed McGeehan’s lead in questioning the project’s green energy orientation and ties to tech giant Bill Gates. Gates leads Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the energy transition acceleration network that has backed Form Energy in the network’s mission to support net-zero emissions technology.
Form Energy’s planned facility at the former Weirton Steel site in Hancock County is expected to create at least 750 full-time jobs. The energy storage technology company says it’s developing and commercializing an iron-air battery that can store electricity for 100 hours at costs competitive with legacy power plants.
Last month, Form Energy announced it was partnering with Xcel Energy to deploy iron-air battery systems at two Xcel Energy retiring coal plant sites in Colorado and Minnesota.
“They despise our way of life,” McGeehan said of Form Energy’s backers.
“One thing I wasn’t asked to do was to come and fund Bill Gates,” Delegate Todd Kirby, R-Raleigh, said.
Some delegates characterized green energy as an unwelcome threat to West Virginia’s coal heritage.
But other delegates argued West Virginia should seize the chance to create manufacturing jobs, concluding they’d inevitably go elsewhere amid the energy transition.
“We have not diversified this economy in West Virginia, and that’s why we’ve had so many problems my entire life,” Delegate Roy Cooper, R-Summers, 77, said.
House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, complimented Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael for negotiating what he called a good bill in HB 2882.
“Are we going to cut the floor out from underneath him and walk away from it, creating a loss of potential jobs in this state and send the message out that well, maybe we’ll take you, maybe we won’t if you’re interested in West Virginia?” Anderson said.
HB 2882 would appropriate $115 million in surplus funds from the general revenue budget to the state Department of Economic Development. The legislation includes a directive to put $105 million in the Economic Development Project Fund. The remaining $10 million would go into the Broadband Development Fund.
Lawmakers have said $105 million would help fund an economic incentive package for a battery manufacturing plant at the former Weirton Steel site in Hancock County. Form Energy announced in December plans to build its first iron-air battery manufacturing plant. The company says its batteries can store 100 hours of electricity, sourced from renewables, at rates comparable to conventional power plants.
Another appropriation of $110 million later would be needed to complete the $215 million proposed tax incentive package put together by the state government. That total doesn’t include $75 million already allocated to the project by the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.
As part of the package, the state would retain ownership of the land and the facilities, and the company would have to create 750 jobs with salaries of $63,000 or more in five years.
“Well, there’s a big transition taking place,” Bill Gates said of the nation’s shift toward green energy during a Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.-hosted visit to Charleston last month.
Coal-fired power plants accounted for about 52% of total U.S. electricity generation in 1990. By 2021, that share had fallen to 18% — well below West Virginia’s nation-high clip of 91%, according to federal Energy Information Administration data.
“It’s our chance to get back to doing what we do best,” Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, said of HB 2882.