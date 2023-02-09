Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Against the Form Energy deal

Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, introduces an amendment during Thursday’s House of Delegates floor session that sparked a more than 90-minute-long debate. McGeehan’s amendment to a bill that would supply a nine-digit tax incentive for a planned battery manufacturing plant in Weirton was defeated, allowing the legislation to move forward as state economic development officials intended.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A bill that would supply a nine-digit tax incentive for a planned battery manufacturing plant in Weirton cleared a hurdle toward passage Thursday.

But House Bill 2882 didn’t advance before a more than 90-minute House floor debate highlighting deep differences of opinion on how or whether West Virginia should take part in the nation’s energy transition.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you