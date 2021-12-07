A panel of West Virginia lawmakers is expected to consider an update to the state’s water quality standards Wednesday that has drawn the ire of environmentalist groups.
The provision would allow the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to evaluate water quality criteria on a case-by-case basis, a change that the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and other environmentalist groups view as a loophole for chemical and other industrial manufacturers.
The DEP also is proposing updates to 35 water quality criteria to match the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 updates of nationally recommended criteria.
Human health ambient water-quality criteria represent specific levels of chemicals or conditions in a body of water that are not expected to cause adverse effects to human health, according to the EPA’s definition.
The provision would allow, as part of the water pollution permitting process, case-by-case evaluation of the total human exposure to water toxicants from ingestion of water and fish from an ambient waterbody.
Permit limits based on revisions to the criteria would be subject to a 45-day public comment period and EPA review.
However, permit limits would not be subject to review by the West Virginia Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee, a panel of lawmakers from the Senate and House of Delegates that usually signs off on rule modifications.
That is the committee that will consider the water quality standard update Wednesday, along with other rules.
The DEP is required by the federal Clean Water Act to review the state’s water quality standards every three years. The state requires all revisions to be approved by the Legislature before final EPA approval.
Environmentalists object to the proposed divergence from that process.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition also has objected to the proposed weakening of existing standards for benzo[k]fluoranthene, DDT, chrysene, gamma BHC and methyl bromide.
The proposed rule also would strengthen standards for some water quality criteria.
“Industry is already meeting the current standards, so there is no valid argument to weaken any standard,” the coalition wrote in comments filed with the DEP.
Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser has argued that paragraph 8.2.c, the provision in the proposed rule that has rankled conservationists, would eliminate the Legislature as a means of public transparency and participation.
The West Virginia Manufacturers Association has supported the provision. Rebecca McPhail, the group’s president, has rejected characterizing paragraph 8.2.c as an industry-friendly loophole prior to Monday’s public hearing.
“[W]e would need to know what ‘loophole’ the Rivers Coalition is referring to,” McPhail said in an email in July, when the comment period for the proposed rule ended. “Is it the process in paragraph 8.2.c that requires a scientific study and data search, public comment, state review and approval, and EPA review and approval?”
McPhail said she sees the provision as a sensible approach to revising human health criteria that have been “significantly flawed.”
There are still 35 EPA-recommended criteria from the agency’s 2015 updates that the DEP has yet to address and are not included in the proposed rule.
The Rivers Coalition has recommended that West Virginia environmental regulators adopt all remaining EPA-recommended updates that strengthen the state’s human health criteria.
The DEP filed the proposed updates in June, less than two months after Gov. Jim Justice signed into law environmental rules that sailed through the Republican-controlled Legislature mostly along party lines. That law drew the ire of environmentalists for weakening water quality standards for certain carcinogens.
The DEP’s change of standards on pollutants in rivers and streams, as part of that rules package, adopted 24 of 94 updates proposed by the EPA. Thirteen of those updates weakened at least one category of existing standards, 11 of which the department said would result in weakened standards for permits.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola defended the updates in testimony before lawmakers, saying they would leave the cancer risk managed by the existing standards at 1 in 1 million.
Rules not considered Wednesday will be carried over to Thursday, according to an agenda for the meeting slated to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.