A panel of West Virginia lawmakers has approved giving up its power to review environmental regulator-approved changes to water pollution control permit limits based on revisions to water quality criteria for human health.
The West Virginia Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee on Wednesday approved the provision proposed by the state Department of Environmental Protection that will quicken the public review process for evaluating future adjustments to water toxin levels deemed acceptable.
If approved by the full Legislature during the regular legislative session, the rule would remove committee approval as a requirement for revisions of human health criteria, a move that environmentalists and concerned citizens have decried as a loophole for industry.
Human health ambient water quality criteria represent specific levels of chemicals or conditions in a water body that are not expected to cause adverse effects to human health, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s definition.
The proposed rule also incorporates updates to 35 water quality criteria to match the EPA’s 2015 updates of nationally recommended criteria — drawing more ire from opponents by increasing allowable concentrations for some pollutants.
The Republican-majority committee rejected an amendment introduced by Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, that would have preserved the committee’s place in the review process. The amendment also would have kept allowable concentrations the same for the five pollutants, including carcinogens, whose permitted concentrations would increase under the proposed rule.
“I disagree that there is any need or urgency to make the release of chemicals into our water less stringent, and that’s what these five chemicals would do,” Fleischauer said.
The committee also rejected a narrower amendment, proposed by Sen. Richard Lindsay II, D-Kanawha, that would have kept permit limits based on revisions to human health criteria subject to the committee’s review.
“[E]ach of us represents different people, and I would assume that the reason why we have the role we have is so we can use our voices for their voices when you ever consider the water quality standards that are being either strengthened or weakened,” Lindsay said.
But Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, spoke out against the amendments, arguing that committee approval isn’t necessary.
“[The Department of Environmental Protection] and the EPA are the experts on this matter,” Foster said.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola defended the proposed rule change, saying environmental regulators would ensure the same estimated risk level of one additional cancer case per 1 million people from carcinogenic human health criteria if the change is implemented.
Permit limits based on revisions to human health criteria made under the new rule would remain subject to a 45-day public comment period and EPA review, per the proposed rule’s language.
Although the rule does not explicitly provide for a public hearing, Mandirola noted that hearings would be held to meet EPA requirements for water quality standard revisions.
Mandirola acknowledged under questioning from Fleischauer that permitted concentration levels would be safer under the rule as it currently exists.
“The safest thing for our Legislature would be to leave these levels the same,” Fleischauer said.
“That’s the choice of the Legislature,” Mandirola said.
“But it would be safer, wouldn’t it?” Fleischauer pressed.
“It would appear so, yes,” Mandirola replied.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition has objected to weakening any water quality standards.
“[There’s] no need or urgency to weaken water quality standards, given that industry’s complying [and] our high cancer rates in our state,” Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said after the committee’s vote Wednesday.
West Virginia had the third-highest cancer mortality rate among all states in 2017, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
The proposed rule specifies that bioaccumulation factors may be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, as part of the water pollution control permitting process or by petition to the DEP.
Bioaccumulation is the increase of pollutant concentrations in aquatic organisms and was a factor incorporated by the EPA into its 2015 updates of nationally recommended criteria.
The EPA provides recommendations for human health criteria for states to consider when adopting criteria into their water quality standards.
An updated fish consumption rate, body weight and drinking water intake are other factors the EPA considered in its 2015 updates.
The EPA allows states to modify its criteria to reflect site-specific conditions or adopt different criteria based on other scientifically defensible methods, subject to agency review.
Mandirola noted that, if a company thinks the data used to develop bioaccumulation factors in EPA criteria doesn’t apply to a specific waterway, they can present a study to the DEP making a case for a revised permit limit.
The DEP noted in its response to comments made by the Rivers Coalition that case-by-case evaluations made by applicants pursuant to the proposed rule change could apply, not just to specific sites, but statewide.
Mandirola confirmed this possibility to the committee Wednesday, giving a hypothetical example of a company-produced statewide fish consumption survey submitted to DEP and EPA regulators affecting statewide human health criteria implementation.
“That brings up one of my worst memories from this committee, when we talked about how we should have a different fish-eating standard in West Virginia because we are fat,” Fleischauer said.
West Virginians’ higher body mass index than the national average was one of many factors the West Virginia Manufacturers Association contended that the DEP should consider in a comment it filed with the agency in 2018 urging changes to EPA-recommended human health criteria.
The industry group argued that West Virginians ingesting less fish per unit of body weight than the national average was grounds for recalculating fish consumption-based human health risk for West Virginia.
Water quality standards are up for DEP review every three years, per the federal Clean Water Act, but the DEP removed proposed water quality standard updates in 2018, after pushback from the West Virginia Manufacturers Association.
In the 2021 legislative session, the Legislature adopted 24 of the EPA’s 94 proposed updates, 11 of which the department said would result in weakened standards for permits.
Manufacturers association President Rebecca McPhail noted in an email Thursday that the proposed rule still allows citizens to challenge suggested permit limits. McPhail expressed support for the provision allowing interested parties to “correct EPA criteria on a case-by-case basis” through the water pollution control permitting process in a comment filed earlier this year.
The proposed rule would strengthen water quality standards for most of the water quality criteria it includes updates for. But it would weaken standards for benzo[k]fluoranthene (a suspected human carcinogen found in coal tar and coal and oil combustion emissions), DDT (a possible human carcinogen and insecticide banned in the U.S. in 1972 whose chemicals persist for a long time in the environment and animal tissues), chrysene (a suspected human carcinogen and kind of hydrocarbon found in coal tar), gamma-Hexachlorocyclohexane (an insecticide whose technical-grade production was banned in 1976) and methyl bromide (a highly toxic fumigant and pesticide).
West Virginia Coal Association Vice President Jason Bostic supported the proposed rule change allowing factors used in developing human health criteria to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis in a comment filed with the DEP in July, saying it “provides the necessary flexibility to repair [the] EPA’s broken criteria as needed for regulatory compliance.”
West Virginia Environmental Council outreach coordinator and lobbyist Hannah King predicted that the proposal would deepen existing inequities for disadvantaged communities and small businesses.
“Large corporations would fund their own environmental studies and provide their own data, while mom-and-pop businesses and members of the community would likely be unable to afford an unbiased study,” King said in an email.