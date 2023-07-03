West Virginia’s mine inspection office has released a report on a fatal Barbour County mine incident that occurred in March.
The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training report concluded that Cecil L. Barker Jr., 62, died March 22 after a rubber-tired vehicle rolled backward, contacted a coal rib and overturned, entrapping Barker under the 3,100-pound vehicle at the Century Mining LLC-operated Longview Mine in Volga.
The death of Barker, a surveyor for Century Mining, marked West Virginia’s 12th fatal mining incident since the start of 2021, according to the office’s records.
The state Coal Mine Health and Safety Board heard a summary of the report at its monthly meeting last month.
Foot and parking brakes applied by another Century Mining surveyor, William Allen, weren’t operational and didn’t stop the vehicle from sliding down the roadway for the section where Barker and Allen were working, according to the report.
The vehicle had started to roll backward after a Century Mining engineer, Adam Elkins, accidentally depressed an emergency stop button with his shoulder, the report said. The vehicle ejected Elkins when it overturned and trapped Barker and Allen. The latter freed himself and found no pulse for Barker, who was pronounced dead 65 minutes after the accident, per the report.
Interviews indicated the placement of the emergency stop button allows it to be accidentally depressed by operators and passengers, the report observed. Mine management couldn’t find any operator manuals for the vehicle, the Grace Equipment Company Inc.’s #2 Stryker 72, at the start of the investigation, per the report. The report noted the mine section where the incident occurred had no rail system installed.
A Longview Mine employee, Brandon Riley, said he operated the vehicle on the night shift roughly 4.5 hours earlier and found that the brakes were hard to push down and wouldn’t spring back when the pedal was released, the report said.
Riley wasn’t task-trained on the vehicle and didn’t have a danger tag to attach to the vehicle but had operated it for nine months, according to the report. The vehicle never was removed from service, per the report.
Following the investigation, four contributing special assessment and non-contributing violations were issued, according to the report.
The Longview Mine is a non-union mine with 230 total employees producing nearly 3,500 tons of coal daily, per the report.
The mine has a long history of mining violations.
Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration records list 87 Century Mining violations at the mine since May 2021, including 16 deemed “Significant and Substantial.” Among that group of violations included failures to meet respirable dust standards or provide berms or guards on the outer bank of elevated roadways.
The agency uses the “Significant and Substantial” designation for hazards there’s a reasonable likelihood could result in serious injury.
Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training records list 18 violations at the mine found by the agency this year.
Century Mining extended its “deepest condolences” to Barker’s family and friends in a statement Monday.
“The safety of our employees is our highest value and is integral to our workplace culture,” Century Mining said. “When it is appropriate for us to comment on the matter, we will do so.”
Barker’s death marked West Virginia’s second fatal mine incident of 2023 following the Feb. 26 death of dozer operator Billy Mapes, 73, at the Appalachian Resource West Virginia LLC-operated Grapevine East Surface Mine near Thacker in Mingo County, according to state records.
The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training issued three violations to Appalachian Resource West Virginia in May, nearly three months after the incident.
Kelly Blair, the state surface mine inspector who presented the report to the board Friday at the Charleston, told the board he was “trying to give the company time” to provide records he had requested.
The company hadn’t provided the records as of the board’s May 19 meeting, and Coal Mine Health and Safety Board members questioned why the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training didn’t take more aggressive action against the company. Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training Director Frank Foster was defensive in response to board member concerns, assuring the board the office would handle abatement oversight.
The office asked for written records of pre-shift and on-shift examinations for 11 dates from October 2022 through February 2023 on which an independent contractor performed work on a haul road with a slip that wasn’t bermed, according to an office report.
Mapes was working for Kentucky-based contractor LSM Excavating LLC when a dozer he had been using to move rocks backed upon and through a washout slide area for roughly 375 feet, according to the state mine inspection office report.
Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training spokesperson Andy Malinoski said in an email last month the “issues” had been abated. Malinoski didn’t respond when asked when or how the issues were abated.
Mine inspection officials told the board they were communicating with the company through its legal counsel.
An attorney that Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training spokesperson Andy Malinoski said is representing Appalachian Resource, Brad Oakley of Charleston law firm Jackson Kelly PLLC, has not responded to requests for comment.
The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training has not responded to requests filed by the Gazette-Mail under the Freedom of Information Act for a copy of violations issued in response to the incident that killed Barker, records showing the resolution of violations issued to Appalachian Resource West Virginia for the incident that killed Mapes and copies of the agency’s 2021 and 2022 annual accident reviews.
