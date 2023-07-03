Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Fatal accident scene

Pictured is a photo of the accident scene in the report on a fatal accident at the Century Mining LLC-operated Longview Mine in Barbour County that resulted in the March 22 death of Cecil L. Barker, Jr., 62.

 West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training report

West Virginia’s mine inspection office has released a report on a fatal Barbour County mine incident that occurred in March.

The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training report concluded that Cecil L. Barker Jr., 62, died March 22 after a rubber-tired vehicle rolled backward, contacted a coal rib and overturned, entrapping Barker under the 3,100-pound vehicle at the Century Mining LLC-operated Longview Mine in Volga.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

