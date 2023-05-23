Concerns about state mine safety enforcement emerged during and after an inspector’s report on the state’s investigation of a fatal incident at a Mingo County mine in February at the Coal Mine Health and Safety Board’s latest meeting.
Some board members questioned why stronger and swifter penalties weren’t issued in response to the incident resulting in the Feb. 26 death of dozer operator Billy Mapes, 73, at Appalachian Resource West Virginia LLC’s Grapevine East Surface Mine near Thacker.
The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training issued three violations to Appalachian Resource West Virginia on Thursday, nearly three months after the incident.
Kelly Blair, the state surface mine inspector who presented the report to the board Friday at the Charleston, told the board he was “trying to give the company time” to provide records he had requested.
But the company still hadn’t provided the records as of Friday, Blair said.
Blair asked for written records of pre-shift and on-shift examinations for 11 dates from October 2022 through February 2023 on which an independent contractor performed work on a haul road with a slip that wasn’t bermed, according to the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training report.
Mapes was working for Kentucky-based contractor LSM Excavating LLC when a dozer he had been using to move rocks backed upon and through a washout slide area for roughly 375 feet, according to the state mine inspection office report.
“I was trying to give the company time to provide that information. That way, I could have went ahead and abated these violations,” Blair told the board.
The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training on Thursday issued Appalachian Resource West Virginia violations for not providing a written report of Mapes’ death or training records, as required by state code.
Mine inspection officials told the board they were communicating with the company through its legal counsel.
“We’re going through their attorney instead of face-to-face like we normally do,” Assistant Inspector-at-Large Mike Pack said. “It’s created a special situation over there to where we have to go back and forth like that.”
“I’m not allowed to even communicate with them,” Blair said of the company.
The company could not be reached for comment.
The mine is controlled by Appalachian Resource Company LLC, according to federal Mine Safety and Health Administration data.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office lists Appalachian Resource West Virginia’s office as located in Pikeville, Kentucky.
An attorney that Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training spokesperson Andy Malinoski said is representing Appalachian Resource, Brad Oakley of Charleston law firm Jackson Kelly PLLC, did not respond to a request for comment.
Blair told the board the mine is still operating.
“I don’t understand that,” board member Terry Osborne said. “Why don’t you just go in there and just shut the whole damn place down? I mean, come on. You can write me a thousand violations, and if I don’t respond to them, there’s got to be some recoil to that point to where you should do something.”
“We’ve given them an abatement time, and we’ll handle the situation, OK?” Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training Director Frank Foster replied. “Please let us do that.”
Stories you might like
- Mooney's Senate campaign finance report calls back to past ethics concerns
- EPA identifies which two WV facilities face fenceline monitoring requirements under proposed chemical emissions rule
- Columbia Gas Transmission proposes plan for gas storage wells and pipeline project in Kanawha County
- DNR rejects RV campground proposals for Cacapon Resort State Park amid heavy opposition
The violations issued to Appalachian Resource West Virginia required abatement by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
When asked Tuesday whether any of the three violations had been abated, Malinoski declined to answer.
“We are following our normal process in working with the company to mitigate and resolve the violations,” Malinoski said in an email.
“If it warrants shutting the company down, I’m not a bit afraid to do that,” Foster told the board.
Board member Ted Hapney, a member of the United Mine Workers of America for over 40 years, asked Blair why Appalachian Resource West Virginia wasn’t issued a “knowing” violation.
“You’re telling us the company didn’t know they were supposed to [file a written report],” Hapney asked after Blair read aloud the violation the office issued for not filing a written report of Mapes’ death.
Blair told the board he usually doesn’t categorize paperwork violations as negligent.
“I’ve been an inspector going on five years … Usually, I don’t put negligence or ‘knowing’ on that. It’s just a paperwork violation,” Blair said.
Osborne questioned during a meeting recess why it took nearly three months for the office to write violations.
“The investigation is now complete,” Malinoski said in an email when asked why the violations weren’t finalized until Thursday. Foster deferred all questions after the meeting to Malinoski.
Company safety manager Roger Slone notified state Assistant Inspector-at-Large Janice Martin an accident had occurred at 4:35 p.m. on Feb. 26, roughly 2 1/2 hours after Mapes’ dozer rolled down 375 feet, according to the report.
Blair indicated Slone appeared to have complied with state code generally requiring a mine operator to give notice to mine and industrial accident officials within 15 minutes of learning of an accident.
There were no Appalachian Resource West Virginia employees working at the mine on Feb. 26, a Sunday, Blair told the board.
The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training issued LSM Excavating four violations. The violations were issued for not filing a report of Mapes’ death, not noting any hazardous conditions or barricaded areas on the haul road in an exam book, Mapes not wearing a seat belt and no pre-operational exam for the dozer that day being provided.
LSM Excavating abated the violations by eventually properly submitting an accident report, discussing corrective actions needed in examination books and state requirements for wearing a seat belt and a pre-operational exam on equipment on permitted mine property, according to the violations.
The accident occurred 12 minutes after Mapes started tramming the dozer up a haul road, per the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training report. But it wasn’t until more than two hours later that a security officer discovered the accident scene, according to the report.
Blair said he didn’t know of any attempts to communicate with Mapes by CB radio. The accident separated a CB radio from the dozer, Blair said.
The Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training issued Appalachian Resource West Virginia five violations in January and February before the incident for not maintaining safety equipment on all machinery in safe working condition at the Grapevine East Surface Mine, according to state data.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive