West Virginia officials are poised to approve a $62.5 million forgivable loan for a planned Mason County hydrogen production facility, biomass power plant and carbon capture infrastructure.
The state Economic Development Authority is slated to consider the loan for the project planned by Mountaineer GigaSystem LLC, a subsidiary of Houston-headquartered energy transition company Fidelis New Energy LLC, at a special board meeting Wednesday.
Mountaineer GigaSystem has indicated the project would result in capital expenses of at least $2 billion and at least 125 full-time jobs with an average annual salary of at least $110,000, plus benefits.
But the proposed project has sparked environmental and economic concerns due to its planned buildout of infrastructure to support an unproven energy system that could commit pore spaces underlying state properties, including state forests, for storing carbon dioxide underground.
The Department of Commerce, through the Division of Natural Resources, would directly award leases to Mountaineer subsidiaries to develop pore spaces under state-owned or operated properties if the leases give the DNR a market value or greater royalty, per a memorandum of agreement signed by Fidelis and state officials.
Fidelis formed Mountaineer GigaSystem in October to develop hydrogen at a Point Pleasant site in Mason County, according to a fact sheet in an Economic Development Authority agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.
The Economic Development Authority is considering the project loan under a state law from last year’s second special legislative session. Senate Bill 2001 established the Economic Development Project Fund for “high impact” projects. The fund consists of money appropriated to the authority during last year’s regular legislative session, available revenue surplus funds, transfers from an industrial development loan fund and other contributions.
Under SB 2001, a high-impact project means a project for which the governor has requested financing approval of $50 million or more, the enterprise or industrial development agency taking on the project will privately invest $50 million or more, and the project meets or exceeds a loan per job ratio.
Mountaineer GigaSystem subsidiaries have acquired the rights to buy four contiguous properties totaling over 1,000 acres in the north Point Pleasant area of Mason County to build a hydrogen production facility, a biomass power plant and carbon capture equipment, per the memorandum of agreement.
The agreement was signed by Department of Economic Development Executive Director Michael Graney, Department of Commerce James Bailey and Fidelis New Energy CEO Dan Shapiro. Bailey and Shapiro signed the loan memorandum of agreement July 6, according to the document. Graney’s signature was undated.
Mountaineer would be the borrower of a performance-based loan under the agreement memorandum.
Per the document, the project would consist of a hydrogen production facility that yields 640 metric tons per day of hydrogen, a 75-megawatt biomass power plant, carbon capture equipment, a supporting carbon sequestration pipeline and wells, and supporting infrastructure for barge and train offloading and warehousing.
Mountaineer would deliver hydrogen power to industrial and business users such as chemical producers, transportation companies, power providers and data center operators interested in decarbonizing and co-locating on the north Point Pleasant site, according to the agreement memorandum.
Mountaineer wants to use pore spaces mainly underlying state forests, state Wildlife Management Areas and other state-owned and private properties for carbon capture and sequestration, per the agreement memorandum.
The state’s wildlife management program’s aim is to conserve and manage high-quality habitats for wildlife species. The Division of Natural Resources reported 95 wildlife management areas statewide in its 2021-22 annual report.
The carbon capture and sequestration component of the project would consist of interconnecting pipelines, wells and infrastructure to set up an underground warehouse to sequester carbon produced at the north Point Pleasant site and located under state properties.
The project is designed to be fueled by “substantial” gas produced from the region and biomass harvested from state properties and elsewhere in the region, the agreement memorandum says. Biomass is renewable organic material from plants and animals.
Fidelis and Mountaineer have invested over $29.6 million in the project, most of which has gone toward payroll and carbon capture and sequestration development, according to the agreement memorandum.
A forgivable loan from the state Department of Economic Development would be made available in a first tranche of up to $25 million and a second tranche of up to $37.5 million.
The Department of Economic Development would forgive the first tranche if Mountaineer meets preconstruction benchmarks.
Within two years of receiving the first tranche, Mountaineer would have to obtain a permit and drill and complete a test well, apply for a sequestration well permit and apply for all required major-source air permits. Major sources are defined by the federal Environmental Protection Agency as plant sites that could emit 10 tons per year or more of a hazardous pollutant or 25 tons per year or more of a combination of hazardous pollutants.
Within three years of receiving the first tranche, Mountaineer would have to receive a sequestration well permit and all required major source air permits.
Mountaineer would use the $25 million tranche on preconstruction activities, including pipeline interconnection and carbon capture and sequestration infrastructure development to establish the project underground warehouse.
If the warehouse isn’t sufficient to support the project, preconstruction would be conducted in a manner allowing for the underlying assets linked to its development and corresponding permits to be transferred to the state, per the agreement memorandum.
Mountaineer would have to return the remainder of any unspent first-tranche loan funds to the Department of Economic Development if it doesn’t meet the preconstruction benchmarks, according to the agreement memorandum.
The project preconstruction budget is $31 million, according to the agreement memorandum.
The Department of Economic Development would forgive the second tranche if, within six years, Mountaineer employs at least 125 full-time equivalent employees that earn an average of $110,000 annually in salary and wages, and if Mountaineer and its affiliates invest $2 billion in project development, per the memorandum.
If it fails to meet the employment and capital investment benchmarks, Mountaineer would have to repay all second-tranche loan funds on a proportional basis determined by the number of jobs it failed to create.
Public comment will be accepted at the Economic Development Authority’s special meeting. The meeting is slated for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the authority’s Northgate Business Park location: 180 Association Drive, Charleston WV 25311. Those interested may also attend virtually by dialing in at 1-571-317-3122, with access code 977-466-181. A video link may be requested at 304-558-3651.
Neither Fidelis executives nor Economic Development Authority Executive Director Kris Warner immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
