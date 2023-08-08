Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia officials are poised to approve a $62.5 million forgivable loan for a planned Mason County hydrogen production facility, biomass power plant and carbon capture infrastructure.

The state Economic Development Authority is slated to consider the loan for the project planned by Mountaineer GigaSystem LLC, a subsidiary of Houston-headquartered energy transition company Fidelis New Energy LLC, at a special board meeting Wednesday.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you