West Virginia lawmakers have learned that there was a lot they didn’t know about a popular climate change mitigation maneuver that California companies have employed to cover at least 4% of the state’s total land mass.
Members of the state Joint Standing Energy Committee found themselves with more questions than answers about forest carbon offsets following presentations on carbon capture and sequestration, technologies by which carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere and used to create products or stored permanently underground.
Peter Shirley, director of the West Virginia Legislature Division of Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs, reported at Tuesday’s interim legislative session meeting that active forest carbon offset projects for California companies under their state’s carbon offset program cover at least 616,044 acres across 14 counties in the southern and central parts of the Mountain State.
In carbon offset programs, businesses and individuals invest in environmental projects to balance out their carbon emissions that pollute the atmosphere and warm the world, resulting in increasingly destructive extreme weather patterns.
Shirley reasoned that forest carbon capture is likely to expand in the future and that with its 12.2 million acres of forestland, much of West Virginia could be used as offsets.
West Virginia is the third-most heavily forested state in the nation.
Forest carbon offsets increase the quality of soil, water and air, Shirley observed, adding that they are a relatively passive income generator for landowners.
But Shirley flagged potential concerns with carbon offset agreements, noting the private deals come with no reporting, notification or registration requirements, leaving the state in the dark about the duration and financial terms.
“We simply don’t really have a lot of the details regarding these agreements,” Shirley acknowledged.
Shirley said state officials were not aware of any agreements including a perpetual encumbrance attached to the property.
“But it is a possibility, and it’s a potential concern that we think at the very least needs to be investigated further,” Shirley said.
West Virginia Forestry Association Executive Director Eric Carlson said leases for the California state program last 99 years.
The nonpublic nature of the agreements has made determining the market rate difficult for both landowners negotiating terms and policymakers, Shirley said.
“This sounds so vague,” Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, said. “It’s something that the state I think needs to get a handle on.”
“We have a lot of work to do on this matter,” Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, said, voicing concern that carbon offsets could adversely affect the forest industry.
There are two state-implemented carbon cap-and-trade programs nationwide, per the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions – the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cooperative effort between 11 northeastern states, and an economy-wide system in California.
The data Shirley presented attempting to quantify active forest carbon offset projects in West Virginia were based on information listed by the California Air Resources Board’s three approved offset project registries: the American Carbon Registry, the Climate Action Reserve, and Verra.
Those registries showed that California companies regulated by the state’s cap-and-trade system are leasing the 616,044 acres for carbon offsets to abate emissions in California, according to Shirley.
But Carlson noted that the California and northeastern state systems are just one kind of carbon offset market.
The other kind is a voluntary market, where landowners offer their land with a “continuum of options” to profit from deals with companies moving toward carbon neutrality by a given date.
Companies that know their carbon neutrality target year is unattainable without offsets buy carbon credits to meet their goals, Carlson explained.
Carlson estimated that seven companies are traveling through West Virginia talking with landowners to sign them up for voluntary carbon markets, which he noted may provide 30-year minimum contracts in which a company will pay to improve a forest’s management, increasing growth and carbon sequestration. Other contracts are “no-cut” where landowners defer harvesting for a year and get compensated for that year.
“So those are private, customer-buyer relationships that are occurring in West Virginia,” Carlson said. “ … There are these compliance markets with the long-term contracts, and then these smaller, voluntary markets between buyers and sellers that are developing this.”
“It seems like a great idea for West Virginians to make some money,” Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, said.
Shirley noted that State Tax Commissioner Matthew Irby had determined that if a carbon credit lease agreement imposes restrictions on harvesting timber from a property, the property should no longer receive preferential tax treatment under the state Division of Forestry’s managed timberland program, which significantly lowers the valuation of managed timberland for property tax purposes.
Shirley told the committee that state officials’ understanding was that some carbon offset agreements were also benefiting from the managed timberland program.
The managed timberland program requires a minimum of 10 contiguous wooded acres, a prepared forest management plan and no harvesting activities until a management plan is in place.
“I’m inclined to agree with the tax commissioner,” said Sen. Randy E. Smith, R-Tucker, chair of the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee: “I can’t believe we’re allowing that to happen.”