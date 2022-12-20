West Virginia officials are closing the time window for proposals to build a campground in the mountains of the Eastern Panhandle.
The West Virginia Purchasing Division has been soliciting bids on behalf of the state Division of Natural Resources to set up a contract for constructing a campground at Lost River State Park in Hardy County.
The state published a solicitation for quotes on Dec. 13 for the project that was slated to expire on Dec. 21.
Among the company representatives at a project pre-bid meeting last month was the chair of the West Virginia House Finance Committee.
House Finance Committee Chair Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, represented Harrisonburg, Virginia-based Lantz Construction, according to a pre-bid meeting sign-in sheet signed by attendees. Householder joined Lantz Construction last year after over three decades as a small business owner, according to the company’s website.
Other firms attending the pre-bid meeting were Clarksburg-based Bear Contracting, Gerrardstown-based Deadwood Excavating and Morgantown-based Laurita Inc., according to the sign-in sheet.
Lost River State Park covers nearly 4,000 acres of forest and 19 hiking trails.
Earlier this month, then-Acting Commerce Secretary James Bailey told a panel of state lawmakers that state officials planned to make public a request for proposal for constructing a “very large campground” within the next week. Bailey declined to divulge any project specifics due to the project still being in what he said were “the finalization stages.”
Bailey had been asked by the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Subcommittee to give an update on implementation of a law passed by the Legislature in March that allows the Division of Natural Resources to enter into third-party contracts to support new recreational facilities at all state forests and all but one state park.
A spokesman for the Division of Natural Resources and its parent agency, the Department of Commerce, did not respond to a request for comment.
House Bill 4408 allows the Division of Natural Resources director to execute third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at all state forests and every state park but Watoga State Park in Pocahontas County.
The contract time is listed as one year, the expected time frame for finishing construction.
The Lost River project consists of 36 campsites on two parcels totaling just over 166 acres, bounded on the north by Howards Lick Road and bisected by Howards Lick Creek, according to a Division of Natural Resources document. The total disturbed area for the project is listed as 3.43 acres.
A Division of Natural Resources project document indicates the project was approved for construction by an engineer in September.
The contractor is to coordinate any site staging areas with the park superintendent and mark trees to be removed for the park superintendent to evaluate, according to the document. The contractor must install and maintain sediment and erosion control measures to keep silt, dirt and debris out of existing drainage and off surrounding property, per the document.
Base bids were to include construction of 21 camp sites, a bathhouse, check-in and dump stations grading and utilities, with alternate bidding to cover 15 additional camp sites, grading, utility extensions and paving.
The bid due date, originally slated for last month, was postponed.
HB 4408 requires the Division of Natural Resources to conduct a public hearing before “initiating” a contract for new recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities in the county where the facility is to be located.
Bailey told the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Subcommittee at its meeting earlier this month that the state hadn’t yet entered into a contract under HB 4408, but was hopeful to draw interest with the request for proposal to be released in the next week from private entities who would invest their own capital to increase “recreational opportunities” in an unnamed state park.
State officials are exploring projects as large as construction of at least 100 new campgrounds and as small as agreements with individuals that offer recreational activities like horseback riding, Bailey said.
Gov. Jim Justice named Bailey permanent Department of Commerce secretary earlier this month, three days after the subcommittee meeting.
In testimony before the Senate Finance Committee prior to it signing off on HB 4408 earlier this year, Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby cited equestrian parks, mountain coasters and large-scale RV parks as examples of amenities the state is looking to attract private investments in.
Critics of HB 4408 have feared it could enable racetracks, amusement parks and other outsized attractions inside state parks and forests, compromising their nature-based appeal.
The West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and the West Virginia Environmental Council held a news conference in March at which retired Division of Natural Resources and West Virginia State Parks administrators argued that HB 4408 risked compromising the state parks system. HB 4408 critics have contended the bill could reduce the affordability of state parks.
Ruby reported earlier this year that revenue in West Virginia’s state park system grew 52% from 2016 to 2021, adding that the state was eyeing more investments from private vendors.
State law already allowed the Division of Natural Resources director to enter into third-party contracts for financing, building and operating recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities at Lost River and five other state parks: Chief Logan, Beech Fork, Tomlinson Run, Stonewall Jackson Lake and Canaan Valley Resort.