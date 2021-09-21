The mayor of Summersville and the manager of the hydroelectric power plant at Summersville Lake want the plant to produce more power.
They’re looking to raise the lake’s winter pool level to make that happen.
Mayor Robert Shafer and Beth Harris of Bethesda, Maryland-based hydroelectric power company Central Rivers Power told the state Joint Standing Energy Committee during last week’s interim legislative session that they are looking to raise the lake’s winter pool level.
They said the move would allow the hydroelectric plant to supply renewable power to 45 additional homes beyond the 20,000 that Shafer told legislators the plant already produces enough power to supply electricity to year-round.
But the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the Nicholas County lake reservoir built in the 1960s to reduce flood damage in the Gauley and Kanawha valleys, has concerns that doing so could compromise onsite flood control capacity.
Shafer and Harris want the Corps to study the feasibility of raising the winter pool level of 1,575 feet, which the lake is held at from December through March, by 50 feet.
“We get frustrated sometimes because of how the water’s managed in our lake,” Shafer told lawmakers at their Sept. 14 meeting, asking them for a resolution of support for the study.
Shafer said a 1981 Corps study indicated the pool level could be raised in the winter without adversely impacting flood control capability at the lake.
Corps Huntington District spokesman Brian Maka said the 1981 study provided recommendations for implementing federal hydropower at Summersville Lake. But federal hydropower was not authorized at the lake and the recommendations were not implemented.
Noting the process required to reallocate flood storage to other purposes like hydropower has become “more robust” since the 1981 study, Maka added any new proposed reallocation of flood storage requires a new study.
The lake level is raised to 1,652 feet from May through mid-September so that the lake has more storage to capture flood flow and reduce river crest through the Kanawha Valley during the traditional flood season, Maka said.
“At some point, an event will occur that will completely fill the project's flood storage. When this occurs, the project is forced to release storage into the flood waters occurring downstream,” Maka said.
One of the Corps’ greatest concerns, Maka said, is to have a large flood event on a lake that has some of its designed flood control storage filled because of a previous storm. That’s why projects are required to return to seasonal pool levels as quickly as possible to prepare for the next event.
The City of Summersville is 51% owner of the hydroelectric plant. The private, Tennessee-based Noah Corporation owns 49%.
That public-private partnership and Central River Powers would have to pay around $1 million for the study, according to Shafer.
“We’ve got the funds. We’re not worried about that,” Shafer said, reporting the city and its partners have been reserving funds from the plant’s hydroelectric production to fund the study.
Maka said the Corps is open to conducting a technical study to consider the effects of operational changes at the plant.
Shafer recalled that he has been pushing the Corps for years for such a study. He sees an opening to finally get it done in last year's passage of the Water Resources Development Act, which allows the Corps to accept funds from non-federal interests to evaluate potential operational changes at Corps projects to aid production of non-federal hydropower.
Harris and Shafer also told lawmakers the site can’t meet discharge temperature limits as specified in its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit because of a recently revised legislative rule. Shafer said site representatives hope to address the issue with the state Division of Natural Resources.