The West Virginia Rivers Coalition and West Virginians for Public Lands are sponsoring a hike in Coonskin Park on Sunday to acquaint the public with how the county-owned park would be affected by West Virginia International Yeager Airport's proposed expansion project.
The 1.1-mile hike, guided by staff from the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, starting from the trailhead parking area for the Alice Knight Trail.
Work on an Environmental Impact Statement for the airport's expansion plan, expected to take about two years to complete, has been funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and began earlier this year.
The Charleston airport seeks to extend its runway to 7,000 feet and add 1,000-foot graded safety overruns at each end to meet runway length requirements and federal safety standards. The taxiway serving the runway would also be extended and realigned to provide a 400-foot buffer zone between it and the runway to comply with federal standards.
Those developments would require building fill structures containing an estimated 25 million cubic yards of earth in Coonskin Park to support them, as well as developing a large borrow site within the park to provide the fill, and construction of a large culvert to channel Coonskin Branch through a portion of the new construction.
The environmental study also will take into consideration a second phase of runway expansion that would add an additional 1,000 feet of runway, should future air traffic usage and projections justify using federal funds to complete it.
According to yeagerairporteis.com, the public information website maintained by the firm conducting the environmental review for the planned expansion, the Environmental Impact Statement would also "identify replacement properties" for Coonskin Park land used to accommodate the work. Such mitigation is required by the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which helped pay for the park.
The proposed expansion project also includes replacement of the Charleston airport's 72-year-old terminal building.
"The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed to acquire approximately 40% of Coonskin Park," according to Heather Sprouse, Ohio River Valley Coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition. Sunday's community hike "explores the area of potential impact," according to Sprouse, and allows participants to have questions about the planned construction answered by hike leaders.
Coonskin's swimming pool, lodge and golf course would not be affected by the construction, according to airport and park officials.
Work on the environmental analysis already underway includes an endangered species study that included mist net surveys from June through August to determine what species of bats are found in the project area.
Though none of the three bat species that turned up in the survey are currently listed as a threatened or endangered species, one species that was netted -- the tricolored bat -- is currently being proposed for listing as an endangered species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
More than 90% of the population of the tricolored bat -- the smallest bat species in the Eastern U.S. -- has been lost in recent years, due mainly due to white nose syndrome.
A public hearing on whether the tricolored bat should be granted Endangered Species Act protection was scheduled to take Wednesday night, with a final decision to be made at an as-yet undetermined later date.
While not required, those wishing to take part in Sunday's hike are encouraged to register at https://forms.gle/WRfquegaGN3WutwT8./bg. In the event of rain, the hike will be postponed until 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
