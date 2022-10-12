Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Rivers Coalition and West Virginians for Public Lands are sponsoring a hike in Coonskin Park on Sunday to acquaint the public with how the county-owned park would be affected by West Virginia International Yeager Airport's proposed expansion project.

The 1.1-mile hike, guided by staff from the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, starting from the trailhead parking area for the Alice Knight Trail.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

