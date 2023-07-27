The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s legal saga took an extraordinary turn Thursday morning.
The chief justice of the United States Supreme Court lifted a lower court’s holds on key federal project approvals as the latter court heard oral arguments covering cases that led to those holdups.
In a one-paragraph order, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. lifted the stays issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit that temporarily barred construction on the gas pipeline crossing through 11 counties in West Virginia into Virginia.
The Fourth Circuit issued its stays as it considers challenges of the constitutionality of a provision in a law enacted last month cheered by West Virginia political leaders that was designed to force completion of the long-delayed 303.5-mile pipeline.
Roberts’ order stopped short of deciding whether the provision of the debt limit suspension law, the Fiscal Responsibility Act signed into law by President Joe Biden, was constitutional. Roberts gave no reasoning for his ruling.
Fourth Circuit Judge James A. Wynn acknowledged Roberts’ freshly issued order during oral arguments, calling it “not unexpected.”
“But that doesn’t affect the arguments that we are currently hearing in this case, as I see it,” Wynn said. “The stay is simply an extraordinary type [of] relief that just pauses while something is being decided.”
Environmental groups’ challenges of the constitutionality of the law fast-tracking the roughly $6.6 billion pipeline’s completion remain unresolved, but Roberts’ order clears the way for project construction to resume.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., all of whom voted for the Fiscal Responsibility Act and applauded the law’s pro-pipeline provision, hailed Roberts’ order Thursday.
“The Supreme Court has spoken and this decision to let construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline move forward again is the correct one,” Manchin said in a statement.
“The American people are tired of politics interfering with domestic energy production in the name of climate change,” Miller said in a statement. Miller had encouraged pipeline developers to ignore the Fourth Circuit rulings that put project construction on hold.
The Fourth Circuit issued an order on July 10 staying Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management approval of the pipeline crossing through the Jefferson National Forest. The next day, the court put on hold a Fish and Wildlife Service approval applying to the entire project. The court gave no reasoning for its orders.
Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline, submitted an emergency application to Roberts last week to lift the Fourth Circuit’s holds on the approvals. Mountain Valley attorneys said the stays must be thrown out by Wednesday if the pipeline is to be operational this year.
Roberts is the Supreme Court justice assigned to consider requests for emergency action coming from the Fourth Circuit, which covers West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act, HR 3746, prohibits legal challenges of any federal or state agency authorization for construction and initial operation of the gas pipeline, which has faced many legal setbacks rooted in water pollution and erosion issues.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act gives the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia jurisdiction over any claim challenging the legislation fast-tracking approval of the pipeline.
The law’s chief purpose was to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a national default.
The Fourth Circuit combined challenges covered by Thursday’s oral arguments in which project opponents challenged the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s pro-pipeline provision.
In one of the cases, environmental groups, including three West Virginia-based organizations, are challenging the Fish and Wildlife Service’s approval issued for the project in February. Fish and Wildlife found the pipeline isn’t expected to jeopardize endangered species.
The court threw out two such Fish and Wildlife approvals for the project issued in 2017 and 2020.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and the Monroe County-based Indian Creek Watershed Association are among the environmental groups contesting the Fish and Wildlife approval.
In another case, the Wilderness Society, a Washington, D.C.-based conservation nonprofit, challenged Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management approvals issued in May for the 42-inch-diameter pipeline to cross through a 3.5-mile stretch of the Jefferson National Forest.
Wilderness Society President Jamie Williams expressed disappointment with Roberts’ order in a statement, calling the pipeline “a threat to our water, our air, and our climate.”
“We will continue to argue that Congress’ greenlight of this dangerous pipeline was unconstitutional, and will exhaust every effort to stop it," Williams said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
