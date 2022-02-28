The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard a case that could be one of the most consequential environmental and administrative law debates ever decided by the court — with West Virginia asking the court for a weaker Environmental Protection Agency.
State Solicitor General Lindsay See argued on behalf of a West Virginia-led coalition of 18 states won by Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election urging the court to limit the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases from power plants.
A decision in the coalition’s favor could limit Congress’ ability to delegate authority not just to the EPA but all federal agencies, potentially throwing out their rule-making discretion.
Led by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia has argued that the power to determine standards for greenhouse gas emissions lies with Congress, not the EPA.
West Virginia and the rest of the coalition are challenging a January 2021 federal appeals court ruling that struck down a Trump administration rule weakening power plant greenhouse gas emissions standards. That ruling went further, giving the EPA broad authority to decide what constitutes the “best system for emission reduction” for power plants.
See argued that the ruling went too far and the EPA has overstepped its bounds in assuming “major policymaking power” to reshape the nation’s energy sector.
U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued that the petitioners’ case should be dismissed, in part, because there is no current federal regulation for power plants in effect, since the Biden administration has not yet issued a new rule.
Prelogar said the EPA expects to propose a new rule by the end of 2022.
Much of the questioning from the Supreme Court’s justices focused on the major-questions doctrine, a previously rarely applied but increasingly prominent legal theory among conservative judges and justices. The principle holds that federal agencies don’t have the right to exercise regulatory authority to settle “major questions” of great economic and political significance without clear instruction from Congress.
The doctrine’s critics say it merely shifts power from unelected regulators to unelected judges and justices. They fear it could leave federal regulators virtually powerless to issue meaningful directions for not only reducing emissions but all key safety measures in the environment, the workplace and throughout all corners of American life.
Justice Elena Kagan asked See how to know when a major question is “big enough.” See replied that a statute could rise to the level of a major question within a statute’s targeted industry without necessarily having economy-wide effects.
Conservatives hold a 6-3 majority on the court, but some of their questions signaled that they do not embrace West Virginia’s arguments.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett noted that greenhouse gas regulations fall under the EPA’s purview, in contrast to other cases in which federal agencies were accused of issuing regulations outside their scope.
“[T]here’s a match between the regulation and the agency’s wheelhouse, right?” Barrett said.
Justice Clarence Thomas pushed back against an argument that power plant regulations should be limited to “inside the fence,” meaning emissions reduction targets could be satisfied by onsite changes, instead of shifting generation from higher- to lower-emitting energy sources.
Kagan, viewed as a member of the court’s liberal minority, noted that “inside the fence” reforms could be “catastrophic,” while “outside the fence” rules could be small or large.
“The rule that you’re saying sort of emerges from this statute, which is an inside-the-fence, outside-the-fence rule, bears no necessary relationship to whether a rule is major in your sense of expensive, costly, destructive to the coal industry,” Kagan told See.
But other questions from the justices suggested that they are willing to impose significant limits on the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases.
Justice Samuel Alito said the EPA was claiming authority not just to reduce emissions from specific sources, but to set energy policy and balance economic impact and climate change effects.
He asked: “How do you balance or take into account, what weight do you assign the effects on climate change, which some people believe is a matter of civilizational survival, and the costs and the effect on jobs?”
Prelogar responded by suggesting a difference between those cost-benefit analyses and what she argued were separate constraints in the Clean Air Act.
See was joined by Yaakov Roth, counsel for another petitioner in the case, Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC. Prelogar was joined by Beth Brinkmann, who led a brief on behalf of power companies prior to the Supreme Court’s decision to take the case that the court’s review would “risk a ruling untethered to actual circumstances.”
The Edison Electric Institute, the national association of all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, filed a brief last month along with the National Association of Clean Water Agencies raising concern about weakening the EPA’s regulatory power.
Curtailing the EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions could revive federal common lawsuits now barred by the Clean Air and Clean Water acts, the groups said, fearing “potentially dire consequences for the reliability of the Nation’s electricity and water supplies.”
Morrisey expressed optimism that West Virginia would prevail in its case in a news conference outside the court in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon.
“I’ve always said very clearly that major questions of the day need to be resolved by Congress, as opposed to an unaccountable bureaucracy,” Morrisey said, adding that the EPA’s decisions affect West Virginia’s economy “in a very deep manner.”
Morrisey led a lawsuit on West Virginia’s behalf in 2016 challenging the Clean Power Plan. That resulted in the Supreme Court putting the Barack Obama rule on hold for the rest of his administration.
The latest West Virginia-led petition objects to the lower court’s interpretation that the Clean Air Act imposed “no limits” on the measures the EPA may consider to reduce emissions, aside from cost, non-air-quality health and environmental impacts and energy requirements.
Proponents of giving the EPA leeway to issue new guidelines under laws already approved by Congress note that lawmakers can’t foresee, and might not be well-positioned to respond to, newly discovered environmental threats.
Monday also marked the release of a report crafted by 270 scientists from 67 countries for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change finding that climate change is occurring faster than previously thought and warning of persistent unsustainable use and management of land, ocean and water.
The court’s decision is expected in June.