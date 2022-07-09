The United States Supreme Court did more than limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate power plant emissions at West Virginia’s request.
It laid the foundation for giving federal agencies facing emergencies less room to maneuver than a smokestack.
“[Y]ou essentially paralyze the federal government from being able to take action that’s required,” said Sabrina McCormick, associate professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University.
Prompted by a lawsuit from a West Virginia-led coalition of 18 Republican-controlled states, the Supreme Court’s June 30 ruling limited the EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse gases.
The conservative court held that the EPA doesn’t have the authority to shift the nation’s power generation to lower-emitting sources than coal.
Legal scholars say the court’s decision threatens the effectiveness of federal agencies beyond the EPA by endorsing a new legal theory prominent among conservatives.
That theory, the major questions doctrine, holds that federal agencies don’t have the right to exercise regulatory authority to settle “major questions” of great economic and political significance without clear instruction from Congress.
“This is new doctrine by the Supreme Court,” Temple University law professor Craig Green said. “New lawyers will graduate learning it as the law for the first time.”
Many scholars of environmental and administrative law fear the Supreme Court’s six-justice conservative supermajority will rule that any significant or remotely controversial regulation intended to protect public health and safety will trigger the doctrine.
“It will have a chilling effect on the agencies because they will never know for sure where the major question line is,” Patrick Parenteau, environmental law professor at Vermont Law School, said in an email.
State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey argued that unelected bureaucrats shouldn’t decide what he called “the major issues of the day.”
But those wary of the major questions doctrine say it’s now unelected justices and judges without political accountability who threaten to stand in the way of federal agencies in times of emergency.
“[I]t seems to me that that the objection to unelected bureaucrats in this context really is just a policy fight,” Green said. “[P]eople who are saying that want less aggressive environmental policy, and they aren’t going to try to get it through new Congress elections and new presidential elections. They want to get it from life-appointed Supreme Court justices.”
Proponents of giving federal agencies leeway to issue new guidelines under laws already approved by Congress note that lawmakers can’t foresee, and might not be well-positioned to respond to, newly discovered problems — especially environmental and scientific threats.
“Today, one of [the court’s] broader goals makes itself clear: Prevent agencies from doing important work, even though that is what Congress directed,” Associate Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a dissenting opinion.
“The idea that our current dysfunctional Congress might be expected to more directly authorize EPA to broadly tackle the climate emergency is absurd,” Marc Yaggi, CEO of the clean water nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance, said in a statement. “This sets a dangerous precedent not just for EPA and our climate, but for all agencies and future emergencies.”
The Supreme Court’s promotion of the major questions doctrine to decide West Virginia’s case against the EPA is in line with the court ending a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention temporary moratorium on residential evictions for nonpayment of rent in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That August 2021 court decision came after Duke University researchers found policies that limited evictions reduced COVID-19 infections by 3.8% and deaths by 11%.
In January, the Supreme Court blocked an Occupational and Safety Health Administration emergency standard that employers with at least 100 employees get a COVID-19 vaccine or test weekly for the coronavirus. The federal government estimated the mandate would save more than 6,500 lives and prevent hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations.
“The problem constitutionally is Congress created those agencies to meet those problems and crises, and the court, for no clear or long-standing reason, is saying no,” Green said.
The Supreme Court’s decision limiting the EPA’s power to regulate greenhouse gases demonstrated the national policymaking reach of state attorneys general like Morrisey.
Political contributions to state attorney general associations from West Virginia’s electric utilities reliant on coal-fired power accelerating climate change have been lopsided in favor of Republicans. Their support has helped weaken the federal administrative state as climate-rooted hazards grow.
“[The major questions doctrine] doesn’t have any relationship to American democracy or to sensible policymaking or to administrative expertise or to flexibility,” Green said.
Nationalized attorneys generalThe nationalization of the power of state attorneys general traces to the 1980s and 1990s, said Paul Nolette, a Marquette University political science professor.
In 1998, state governments made a 25-year, $246 billion settlement with the nation’s largest tobacco companies that restructured the industry by restricting tobacco advertising, establishing anti-tobacco initiatives and giving money to states that they could use for smoking prevention programming.
Nolette has called the tobacco litigation of the 1990s a “big bang” of attorney general activism, a product of years of attorneys general emphasizing “the public interest” as the attorney general’s client rather than simply the state itself.
State attorney general litigation from both Democrats and Republicans has focused often on environmental protection and regulations since then.
Nolette says that state attorney general litigation has done “a lot” more to block and frustrate environmental law rather than expand it in any meaningful way.
Nolette noted that Republican attorneys general have effectively blocked new environmental initiatives from taking effect. When a Republican president is in office, Nolette observed, Democratic attorneys general have blocked many attempts to roll back environmental regulations.
“The overall tenor of these efforts is to block policy from going into effect, which they are quite effective at doing,” Nolette said in an email.
Disempowering the federal administrative state will empower attorneys general to continue what he called their “national activism,” he said.
GOP power surgeThere’s been a link between greenhouse gas-fired power and political power – especially in West Virginia.
American Electric Power contributed $1.47 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee and Republican Governors and Republican Attorneys General associations, including $105,400 to the latter group, from 2008 to 2021, according to an Energy and Policy Institute analysis of utility industry contributions.
Those three organizations focus on electing Republicans in down-ballot, gubernatorial and attorney general races.
American Electric Power contributed nearly $600,000 more to those organizations than their Democratic counterparts, according to the analysis from the Energy and Policy Institute, a utility watchdog group.
FirstEnergy had an even greater contribution gap in favor of those Republican organizations in the same span, giving $2.2 million to the three GOP groups combined, mostly to the Republican Governors Association. That’s more than twice as much as FirstEnergy contributed to those committees’ Democratic counterparts over that time.
During a 2016 fundraiser, Morrisey touted his role in stalling an Obama energy initiative, according to Utility Secrets, a joint project of the Energy and Policy Institute and the Center for Media and Democracy, a progressive nonprofit watchdog group.
“It’s been a good run, but the only way that I get to stay is through your incredible generosity, so thank you all for coming today,” Morrisey said, per audio published by Utility Secrets. ”Thanks for your support and if you haven’t written a check, I’d be grateful if you could. If you’ve already maxed out, if you would consider talking to some of the executives and people that you know. I would be appreciative.”
Morrisey led a state coalition that got the Supreme Court to put on hold a 2015 Obama administration rule designed to slash carbon dioxide emissions in part by shifting generation from higher-emitting coal to lower-emitting sources.
That rule, the Clean Power Plan, also was the focus of the Supreme Court’s June 30 ruling. The court held that Congress didn’t give the EPA the authority to cap carbon emissions based on the generation-shifting approach the agency took under the rule, which never was implemented.
Morrisey framed West Virginia’s as a crusade to save coal jobs, although federal energy data show U.S. power generation shifted away from coal faster than the Clean Power Plan would have targeted even without the rule taking effect.
American Electric Power and FirstEnergy haven’t been alone in their lopsided support for groups working to elect Republicans at the state level, per the Energy and Policy Institute’s analysis.
Nearly 50 of the nation’s largest utilities contributed more than $39 million to the Republican Governors and Republican Attorneys General associations and the Republican State Leadership Committee from 2008 to 2021, according to the Energy and Policy Institute’s analysis. That figure dwarfed the roughly $21 million the utilities contributed to those groups’ Democratic counterparts in the same span.
“AGs have become far more awash in money in recent years, which further raises concerns about how – and for whom – they are using their discretion,” Nolette said.
American Electric Power spokeswoman Tammy Ridout said AEP’s participation in the political process and political contributions are “focused on supporting those who understand and work toward solutions on energy and business issues that are important to our customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.”
FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye declined to comment on past political contributions.
“FirstEnergy currently engages in the public policy process on issues that significantly impact our customers, employees and company in accordance with all applicable laws, and the positions we take align with the company’s core values and its responsibilities to shareholders and other stakeholders,” Boye said in an email.
The state Office of Attorney General did not respond to a request for comment.
The Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority is a product of former President Donald Trump, who appointed a third of the court’s justices. Green noted that the major questions doctrine fits with Trump’s anti-administrative state rhetoric and appointments.
Trump frequently pledged to “drain the swamp” in Washington, a slogan that embraced limiting the power of federal agencies. Trump appointed Scott Pruitt, who fought to weaken the EPA as Oklahoma’s attorney general, to head the agency, and tapped former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to lead the Department of Energy after Perry proposed eliminating the agency.
Major questions raisedTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton was among many Republican attorneys general who hailed the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA.
“This is a great day for American energy production,” Paxton said in a statement the day the court’s opinion was released.
Paxton’s office cited West Virginia v. EPA in a letter to a federal appeals court Wednesday arguing the decision shows the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission lacks statutory authority to issue a license for a private facility to store radioactive waste.
“West Virginia [v. EPA] confirms that this case implicates the major questions doctrine,” Texas Assistant Solicitor General Michael Abrams wrote in a letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, one of the most conservative federal appeals courts.
With West Virginia v. EPA in their arsenal and a conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court, emboldened Republican attorneys general are poised to score greater restrictions on what federal agencies can do to mitigate environmental and other public health issues.
That means a greater impetus on congressional and judicial action in an era of congressional gridlock and conservative federal judicial power.
And it means more major questions than answers for the foreseeable future.
“These judicial decisions,” Green said, “represent very substantial shifts that are indeterminate but dramatic and potentially very costly for the American public.”