The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee is slated to consider an expansive bill Thursday morning intended to encourage horizontal well drilling for oil and gas production.
Senate Bill 694 would set application requirements for horizontal well unit controllers seeking to combine oil and gas tracts to drill wells, expand the state body that regulates deep well drilling, and give options for compensation to owners entitled to lease an oil and gas estate.
Much of SB 694 sets requirements for applicants seeking to unitize, or combine two or more oil and gas tracts or tract portions, to form a consolidated horizontal well unit. The Department of Environmental Protection defines a horizontal well as any well site forged through horizontal drilling that disturbs three acres or more of surface or uses more than 210,000 gallons of water in a 30-day period.
The bill requires applicants who control a horizontal well unit seeking to unitize tracts in the unit must have agreement from royalty owners of 75% or more of net acreage in the target formation proposed to be included in the horizontal well unit with respect to the royalty interest.
The Senate passed the bill in a 26-7 vote Friday. The House Judiciary Committee was scheduled to take up the bill Wednesday afternoon but postponed the meeting after the House floor session took up most of the afternoon.
The West Virginia Royalty Owners Association and West Virginia Farm Bureau both back the bill, praising its 75% threshold and provision of production royalties for natural gas liquids.
“I think what we’ve got here is a very fair, balanced bill that will serve both surface owner, mineral owner and industry in our state,” Royalty Owners Association President Tom Huber said Wednesday.
Regarding operator interest, applicants must have an agreement among royalty owners of 55% or more of the net acreage in a target formation proposed to be included in a shallow horizontal well unit owned, leased or operated by the operators and the applicant. For deep horizontal wells, an applicant must have agreement from royalty owners of 55% or more of the net acreage in the target formation to be included in the horizontal well unit.
The bill would also expand the number of members of the state Oil and Gas Conservation Commission from five to seven.
The Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is a five-member body regulating the drilling of deep wells that must be chaired by a governor-appointed registered professional engineer with oil and gas industry experience. It also consists of the head of the DEP, the chief of the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas, and two other governor appointees that include one independent producer.
The two new members would be an individual with experience in the agricultural industry but not the oil and gas industry other than as a royalty recipient, and a mineral owner who has never been affiliated with an oil or gas well operator.
“We had always requested that the Oil and Gas Commission be expanded to include a mineral owner representative that doesn’t have an affiliation to the operator and also an agricultural appointee so that those folks would have a voice at the table when these issues come up,” West Virginia Farm Bureau director of government affairs Dwayne O’Dell said Wednesday.
The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee referred the bill to the Judiciary Committee Tuesday after making mostly technical changes to the legislation.
West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association representative Rachel Vass, a mineral appraiser, told the Energy and Manufacturing Committee in brief testimony Tuesday said only that the bill would incorporate smaller mineral owners and “vastly increase” the number of owners that could be impacted. West Virginia Land and Mineral Owners Association Executive Director Michael Haid declined comment on the bill.
SB 694 would authorize the commission to issue horizontal well unit orders and require applicants seeking unitization tracts in a unit to make good-faith offers to all known and locatable royalty owners and operators.
When seeking a horizontal unit well order, applicants would have to describe the proposed unit and nature of the proposed operations, identify target formations, and map unit boundaries and acreage. The map must show the location of each permitted and active oil and gas well in the unit, as well as the name of the operator as shown by DEP records.
SB 694 would hold that a horizontal well unit must not exceed 640 acres unless the applicant shows the proposed horizontal well unit area would be drained “efficiently and economically” by a larger horizontal well unit. Under the bill, a horizontal well unit containing one or more horizontal wells would be restricted from containing more than 128 net acres controlled by nonconsenting royalty owners as of the unit application date.
West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization cofounder David McMahon said his organization is not pushing for the bill's passage.