A Swiss raw materials trader is going after one of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies in federal court for $1.5 million plus interest.
VISA Commodities alleges that Bluestone Coal Sales Corp. hasn’t honored an April 2021 settlement agreement in which the latter agreed to pay $1.5 million after failing to supply 70,000 metric tons of coal according to a November 2020 sales agreement.
VISA Commodities asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia on Monday to award it $1.5 million plus arbitration costs of 35,380 pounds (the equivalent of $43,094 as of Wednesday). The Swiss company also wants 5% in interest from the due dates of three allegedly promised installments of $500,000 and from an April arbitration judgment against Bluestone until dates of payment.
Bluestone agreed to pay the $1.5 million in three installments of $500,000 by July 30, 2021, according to VISA Commodities’ court filings. A London-based arbitrator found Bluestone liable for the $1.5 million plus arbitration costs and interest on April 7, according to a court exhibit filed by VISA Commodities.
VISA Commodities said it has not received any payment under the settlement agreement, even after it sent Bluestone a letter in September 2021 cautioning the latter that failure to pay within a week would result in legal action.
Bluestone failed to participate in the arbitration, despite demands from the arbitrator, according to VISA Commodities’ filing with the Virginia Western District. Bluestone is based in Roanoke, Virginia, according to Justice’s financial disclosure statement filed with the West Virginia Ethics Commission.
Neither the Governor’s Office nor an attorney for Justice’s coal companies responded to requests for comment.
Justice's coal companies have a long history of unpaid obligations.
Retirees of his coal companies have decried dangerous interruptions in their prescription drug coverage promised but routinely not provided by the companies in recent years.
The companies also have been chronically delinquent in paying mine safety penalties. The feds have said nearly two dozen of Justice's companies have been consistently late in making monthly payments to take care of $5.13 million in mine safety fine debt they agreed to pay in 2020.
The Justice family’s financial troubles spilled over into court repeatedly in the past year. In September, Justice said Bluestone Resources, one of his coal companies, had offered Switzerland-based Credit Suisse $300 million, and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms, to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
Justice’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse at least since May after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018.
Forbes removed Justice from its list of billionaires last year because of his debt.
The governor said he would put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations upon taking office in 2017. He has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
In 2019, Justice shared operational details with reporters about the Pinnacle mine preparation plant in Wyoming County that one of his companies recently had purchased. This was less than 11 months after he recounted negotiations between his companies and Pinnacle Mining Co. at a settlement conference after his companies filed a federal lawsuit against Pinnacle for alleged negligent deviation from approved drilling plans.