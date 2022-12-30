High Rocks, an educational programming nonprofit group in Pocahontas County, is planning a solar array.
The bottom line is it’s not about the bottom line.
“Having a solar array is really more about mission and values for us than it is about saving money,” said Sarah Riley, High Rocks’ executive director.
High Rocks’ programs are wide-ranging, generally focusing on middle through high school students. They include summer camps, afterschool activities and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.
Riley predicts having a solar array will give High Rocks a hands-on teaching tool for its science and agriculture programs to learn about solar energy.
High Rocks plans to install 40 solar panels that will produce 20,000 kilowatt-hours a year in a system that will cost $56,000.
The Hillsboro-based group plans to benefit from a new direct-pay investment tax credit option for eligible tax-exempt entities that solar installers and financers serving West Virginia say has brightened solar’s future in the state.
“[It’s a] tool in the toolbox that starts to put nonprofits on an even cost grounds with businesses that are installing solar right and left,” said Danny Chiotos, product delivery director at Berkeley Springs-based solar Mountain View Solar.
The Inflation Reduction Act, the Democratic-crafted clean energy and climate spending package that passed Congress this summer after key support from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., allows nonprofit groups, state and local governments and other tax-exempt entities to receive renewable energy tax credits as direct payments.
The solar investment tax credit, which can be claimed on federal income taxes for a percentage of the cost of a solar photovoltaic system, was increased by the Inflation Reduction Act from 26% to 30% through 2032.
The direct-pay option takes effect this year.
“The nonprofit barrier has always been a big one,” Chiotos said.
Federal investment tax credit savings for solar installations historically have been unavailable for tax-exempt entities.
“So, what direct-pay does is starts to solve that problem by opening tax benefits to nonprofit entities through that direct-pay provision,” Chiotos said.
High Rocks expects to pocket roughly $150 per month over the next 20 years, or $36,000, in energy savings.
Those savings likely would have been out of reach for High Rocks, Riley says, if not for a grant from the Appalachian Solar Finance Fund.
The solar financing initiative facilitating projects throughout the region gave High Rocks a $16,000 grant, which Riley said is the same amount her organization would have received through a tax credit if it was a for-profit business.
That allowed High Rocks to add more solar panels to the project.
“[That] really jump-started implementation,” Riley said.
The $36,000 that High Rocks plans to realize in energy savings hints at what solar proponents say will be long-term electricity cost control in a state that has experienced little of that in recent years.
West Virginia’s energy expenses as a share of gross domestic product ranked fifth-highest nationally in 2020, higher than any surrounding states. Energy consumption as a share of gross domestic product in West Virginia was higher than all states but Louisiana, Wyoming and Alaska.
West Virginia ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage. West Virginia industrial electricity rates surpassed the PJM average in 2016, according to a West Virginia University study published last year.
“Generating your own electricity, whether it’s a business, a homeowner or a nonprofit, offers long-term cost control,” Chiotos said. “Utility rates tend to go in one direction. They tend to go up, whereas with solar generation, when you’re generating your own electricity, you’re reducing your electric bills.”
PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
Meanwhile, West Virginia, which relied on coal for a nation-high 91% of its electricity generation in 2021, remains solar-starved compared with most of the rest of the country.
West Virginia ranked third-lowest nationally in installed solar through the third quarter of 2022, three slots lower than it ranked in 2021, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a prominent solar trade group.
Solar advocates say more sun power will mean lighter energy burdens for underprivileged West Virginians. There’s evidence of racial and ethnic disparities in solar benefits.
Black- and Hispanic-majority census tracts across the United States showed significantly less rooftop solar installed on average – 69% and 30% less, respectively – than neighborhoods with no clear racial or ethnic majority even for the same household income, according to a 2019 study by University of California, Berkeley researchers.
Meanwhile, white-majority census tracts installed 21% more rooftop solar than no-majority census tracts.
Energy efficiency supporters say nonprofits can reduce energy inequity, touting solar panel installations on schools, places of worship and libraries as economic and environmental boons for low-income communities and communities of color.
The first financing support option High Rocks found was through Bethlehem Farm, a Catholic community nonprofit in Summers County that started a loan program to help low-to-moderate-income households go solar, Riley said.
Riley said Bethlehem Farm provided a 20-year, zero-interest loan to finance $40,000 for a solar system that she hopes will be a guide throughout the community.
Now West Virginia school districts, churches and other community centers are exploring what solar tax incentives could mean for them.
“We have seen [an] impact so far,” Chiotos said. “We’re talking with new nonprofits. We’re reaching out to nonprofits we previously discussed solar with.”
Nonprofits exploring solar options
Established in 2021, the Appalachian Solar Finance Fund had received 33 eligible applications and pledged more than $355,000 toward competitive sub-grant awards and technical assistance contracts to support 21 solar projects in five Central Appalachian states as of November.
Fund Director Autumn Long predicted the projects will result in $8 million in private and public investment, 4 megawatts of new solar development and $13 million in energy cost savings across 21 coal-impacted communities.
Entities approved for Solar Finance Fund support include Lifeline Princeton Church of God in Mercer County (450-kilowatt rooftop array); the Southern Appalachian Labor School in Fayette County (70-kilowatt rooftop system); the Marion County Humane Society (65-kilowatt array); Whitley County, Kentucky, community event venue Moonbow at Second & Main (30-kilowatt array); and Athens County, Ohio, nature-based nonprofit Solid Ground School (slightly less than 10 kilowatts).
Generation180, a Charlottesville, Virginia-based clean energy nonprofit, found in a recent study that 9% of K-12 public schools and 19% of public school districts had installed solar energy systems by the end of 2021.
The cumulative solar capacity at K-12 schools tripled and the number of schools with solar doubled since the start of 2015, according to the study published in September.
West Virginia’s cumulative solar capacity on K-12 schools, 853 kilowatts, ranked 41st nationally and composed less than 30% of the capacity of the next-lowest-ranking state bordering West Virginia, Kentucky at 2,868 kilowatts.
School districts aren’t spared the burden of energy costs.
Slightly more than $10.2 million, or nearly $1.75 out of every $50 in Kanawha County Schools’ fiscal year 2022-23 budget, were allotted for utilities. That allocation didn’t include another $32 million set aside for maintenance, roofing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning – more than 10% of the district's general budget.
“We are looking into different potential projects through the Inflation Reduction Act,” Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said when asked whether the district is pursuing the direct-pay tax credit for solar or other Inflation Reduction Act tax incentives.
Cabell County Schools spokesman Jedd Flowers said the district also is examining solar and other potential benefits.
“However, that information is still relatively new,” Flowers said.
Warner said Kanawha County Schools is looking into the possibility of tax credits for incomplete geothermal projects at the new Herbert Hoover High, Clendenin Elementary and Sissonville High schools.
Warner noted that Dunbar Middle, Elk Elementary, George Washington High, Riverside High and West Side Middle schools all have new systems using geothermal water-source heat pumps.
School heating, ventilation and air conditioning renovations in the district also have included window replacements and lighting upgrades to improve energy efficiency, Warner said. Warner reported an estimate by district energy management partner CMTA of 52% energy reduction from 2021 HVAC renovations.
“[W]e’ll continue to look into options,” Warner said of the Inflation Reduction Act. “I don’t know that all of the details are there yet for us to say definitely yes or definitely no. But we’re certainly considering. Our investments in geothermal and other energy-efficient systems are working, and we are naturally looking to these systems when it’s cost-effective.”
The community solar factor
Another highly touted Inflation Reduction Act provision is its 10% tax credit for solar and other renewable energy projects in energy communities like those throughout West Virginia.
But solar supporters say West Virginia is missing out on an energy delivery option that would help bolster the boost nonprofits get from the Inflation Reduction Act’s solar direct-pay tax credit option.
That option is community solar, a setup in which customers receive solar energy without having to install their own solar energy system, typically benefiting from energy generated at an offsite array.
Experts say community solar saves residential consumers about 10% in electricity costs. Proponents say it would open up affordable renewable electricity to low- and moderate-income customers and extend the benefits of solar to people unable or unwilling to have solar arrays installed where they live.
Community solar also could allow nonprofits as well as small businesses to receive credit on their electricity bills for power produced from their share of a solar array.
West Virginia is among the majority of states that haven’t adopted legislation to enable community solar.
To support the Department of Energy’s definition of community solar, state lawmakers would have to approve a third-party market that requires project developers and utilities to meet regulations to enroll customers and add community solar installations.
As of December, 22 states had policies supporting community solar deployment, according to the Department of Energy.
Community solar adoption topped a list of 2023 legislative priorities on energy issues recently published by the West Virginia Environmental Council, an environmental advocacy group.
West Virginia Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, plans to reintroduce a bill that languished in the 2022 regular legislative session that would enable community solar in the state.
State Department of Economic Development Executive Director Mike Graney said during a Dec. 7 energy conference in Charleston that community solar “makes some sense,” given the deep backlog of projects in PJM’s interconnection queue.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye has said the company doesn’t see a need for community solar legislation when renewable options for customers are already available.
Community solar would mean more solar options for West Virginians other than the solar generation offered by the company’s first solar project enabled by a 2020 state law — a 50-megawatt solar facility to be built in Berkeley County approved by the Public Service Commission earlier this year.
“[C]ommunity solar programs empower consumers with additional energy choices and expand access to solar energy to low-income households,” read one of the legislative findings in the Hansen-led House Bill 4561 that stalled in the 2022 regular legislative session.
Solar power made affordable
To Riley, solar power means another tool with which to forge a sustainable future for young people in West Virginia’s mountains.
Riley says High Rocks wants to show how to “braid together funding” to make solar happen. High Rocks is trying to pass on the promise of a sustainable future to program alumni, and Riley said she believes the nonprofit’s solar project captures that spirit perfectly – at a cost the organization can afford now.
“You can see that without the tax credit incentives and programs like the Appalachian Solar Finance fund, we’d have to come up with $20,000 on our own, which I don’t think we would have ever been able to afford to do,” Riley said.