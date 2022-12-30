Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Smiling with a solar array on the way
Buy Now

High Rocks Executive Director Sarah Riley with High Rocks AmeriCorps members and program alumni Aurora Swearingin, Trianna Elliot and Loryn Vanscoy (from left) stand near the nonprofit's main lodge in front of the hillside where the organization is planning a solar array.  

 Courtesy photo

High Rocks, an educational programming nonprofit group in Pocahontas County, is planning a solar array.

The bottom line is it’s not about the bottom line.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you