Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are linked to cancers and widespread, showing up in our clothes, our food and our blood. But even though the industrial chemicals known as PFAS have left a toxic legacy in West Virginia that goes back generations, state regulators are only just beginning to understand their prevalence and pathways.
Representatives from the state departments of Environmental Protection and Health and Human Resources underscored more questions than answers about PFAS during a presentation on them before a panel of state lawmakers Monday, warning that federal regulators might be about to drastically lower the drinking water health advisory levels for two of the most common types of PFAS.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola highlighted the results of a study of PFAS in West Virginia’s public source water that the two departments contracted to the U.S. Geological Survey, a federal science research organization.
The study drew upon environmental samples at what Mandirola said was all 279 public drinking water sources statewide consisting of groundwater and surface water sites.
The report found most of West Virginia’s source water is potentially susceptible to PFAS contamination if a source of PFAS exists within the source area.
The Ohio River Valley is the region of West Virginia most vulnerable to PFAS for surface water and groundwater, according to the study. Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties in the state’s Eastern Panhandle also are highly prone to PFAS contamination, Mandirola reported.
Mandirola and Brian Carr, unit manager of the Department of Health and Human Resources’ source water assessment and wellhead protection program, delivered PowerPoint presentations to the Joint Oversight Commission on State Water Resources in Charleston during the interim legislative session.
A 2020 Senate concurrent resolution requested that the DEP and DHHR initiate a public source water supply study plan to sample PFAS for all community water systems in West Virginia.
Five sites in the state-commissioned study yielded combined concentrations of two of the most commonly produced and studied PFAS above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion. Four of the five sites are located along the Ohio River.
The sites were Glen Dale Water Works in Marshall County, Vienna in Wood County, the Lubeck Public Service District in Wood County, the Parkersburg Utility Board in Wood County and the city of Martinsburg in Berkeley County.
Nearly a quarter of all 279 sites sampled had at least one PFAS detected.
The two PFAS with the health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion are perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS). The former, also known as C8, has been used to make Teflon and resists heat, water and oil. DuPont began using PFOA in 1951 in making Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg, discharging the chemical into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular cancer, kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension. DuPont was sued by more than 3,000 Mid-Ohio Valley residents, leading to it paying nearly $700 million in settlements.
Like PFOA, PFOS has been used to make clothing, furniture fabric, cookware and food packaging, and for firefighting at airfields.
Both PFOA and PFOS have been phased out of production by U.S. manufacturers. But the man-made chemicals persist in the body and in the environment for decades and can move through soils, building up in fish and wildlife.
Most people have been exposed to PFAS in their blood — especially PFOS and PFOA — according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.
Mandirola noted the main exposure pathway for PFAS is ingestion of drinking water.
Of the 279 sites where pretreatment water was sampled, 37 had detections above the federal health advisory level for PFOA, PFOS or both.
The review has prompted regulators to want to find out what the PFAS concentration in treated water is at sites where PFAS was detected, Mandirola said, adding that a study of treated water at the 37 sites with PFOA and PFOS advisory level exceedances is underway.
“[We want] to see if there’s anything getting through the treatment system,” Mandirola said.
Carr said sampling of the 37 public water systems is expected to be completed by the end of this summer and preliminary results should be available this fall. The official U.S. Geological Survey data release should be available to the public at the agency’s sciencebase.gov website by the end of 2022, according to Carr.
State officials are working on that study with the Geological Survey, Mandirola said.
Of the 37 public water systems that regulators are targeting, 18 are in counties bordering the Ohio River and 13 are in the Eastern Panhandle.
Regulators want to find out what the distribution of PFAS is in domestic wells in areas of contamination or where there is a lack of groundwater data, Mandirola told lawmakers. Sampling domestic wells in specified locations will help shed light on the latter, he noted.
Mandirola said the Geological Survey is considering how the state could study what influences changes in PFAS concentrations over time in surface water and groundwater.
Efforts to better understand the threat of PFAS comes as the EPA considers what to do in response to evidence that the chemicals’ health effects could be even more deleterious than previously thought.
In November, the EPA asked its Science Advisory Board to review recent scientific data and new analyses that indicate that negative health effects mighgt happen at much lower levels of exposure to PFOA and PFOS than previously understood.
The EPA has promised updated health advisories for PFOA and PFOS that reflect the new science, in addition to a proposed national primary drinking water regulation for PFAS to be published this fall.
Mandirola told lawmakers that recent toxicity data released by the EPA has created an expectation that the new health advisories for PFOA and PFOS will be in the single digits — a sharp drop underlining how much the feds might have underestimated PFAS’ potential for adverse health impacts.
“[It’s] the elephant about to enter the room,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser said.
The new advisory levels could lead to tighter enforcement, although the legal limit could end up higher than those levels, since the Safe Drinking Water Act requires the EPA to consider costs associated with contaminant reduction.
“No one wants to hope for hearing that the toxicity of chemicals we’re exposed to every day is worse than we thought,” Rosser said. “But it’s so important that we’re using the best science and toxicity data to bring that truth forward.”
Utility and ratepayer advocates have urged that PFAS polluters pay for cleanup, rather than water treatment facilities.
G. Tracy Mahan III, executive director of government affairs at the American Water Works Association, urged in testimony before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee last year that water utilities not be held liable under federal hazardous substance law for future costs associated with PFAS cleanup.
Mandirola attributed elevated PFAS levels found at the Vienna, Lubeck Public Service District and Parkersburg Utility Board sites to Chemours’ Washington Works facility. Mandirola attributed Martinsburg’s elevated PFAS detection to firefighting foam containing PFAS used by the Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base.
In January, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry released a report finding that average blood levels of perfluorohexanesulphonic acid (PFHxS), another PFAS, were 2.5 times higher than the national average among 275 people from 165 households in Martinsburg participating in the 2019 exposure assessment. PFHxS was first detected in Martinsburg’s Big Springs well in 2014, but the agency said that contamination likely began earlier.
The Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base used firefighting foam containing PFAS for training possibly as early as the 1970s, the agency said. The PFAS moved off site in groundwater and contaminated the Big Springs well, according to the agency.
Berkeley County tap water samples collected during the assessment did not exceed the federal health advisory level for PFAS in drinking water that is poised to change soon.
“[C]oming from West Virginia, where this has been a known problem around Parkersburg for 30-plus years, it just seems way past time that we have a better handle and response to this issue,” Rosser said.