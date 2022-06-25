Breathing easy is hard for miners.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been harder than it had to be.
That’s the concern among miner advocates who have called on federal mine regulators to issue an enforceable standard requiring mine operators to comply with coronavirus prevention guidance.
“They pretty much let the companies do what they wanted to do,” National Black Lung Association President Gary Hairston said.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration has declined to adopt an emergency temporary standard requiring mine operators to strengthen protections against COVID-19.
Records provided by the agency in response to a Charleston Gazette-Mail open records request revealed that unhygienic conditions exacerbating the threat of COVID-19 have lingered for vulnerable miners throughout the pandemic.
The request uncovered 175 citations issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration from December 2020 through September for unsanitary conditions the agency says could have contributed to coronavirus.
The most common violations cited by regulators were failure to maintain or provide sanitary toilets. Toilets often were full of waste, sometimes attracting flying insects, according to the agency’s citations.
“When checked, the facility is nasty,” read one citation about a McDowell County facility’s portable toilet that the agency said records indicated had not been cleaned in nearly two months.
That facility was the Bishop Impoundment Area, a surface mine facility operated by Chestnut Land Holdings LLC and controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s adult children, Jillean C. Justice and James C. “Jay” Justice III.
The governor said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office in 2017. Justice has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
West Virginia mines controlled by the Justice family were cited 11 times for sanitary conditions that could have contributed to coronavirus over the nine-month period, more than any other mine controller.
More than one in six citations nationwide were issued for West Virginia mines. From March to December 2020, citations for West Virginia mines made up a fifth of the total nationwide.
Tuesday marked one year since the Occupational Safety and Health Administration adopted an emergency temporary standard protecting workers from COVID-19 in settings where the works provide health care-related services.
The standard requires covered health care employers to develop and implement a COVID-19 plan to identify and control COVID-19 hazards in the workplace. Employers must implement requirements to reduce COVID-19 transmission in their workplaces as part of their plan, including physical distancing, personal protective equipment and patient and non-employee screening.
Instead of issuing a COVID-19 emergency temporary standard, the agency issued guidance suggesting that mine operators conduct hazard assessments, identify measures limiting virus transmission and ensure infected or potentially infected miners are sent home and those who raise COVID-19-related concerns are protected from retaliation.
But those are only recommendations, not standards or regulations.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration is collaborating with local health clinics and mine operators to provide vaccinations at mine sites and meetings with the mining community, a Department of Labor spokesperson said.
Participation in an agency program providing free vaccination clinics in mining communities has been voluntary for mine operators.
The United Mine Workers of America has called for an enforceable standard of COVID-19 protection.
UMWA President Cecil Roberts blasted the agency in April 2021 over the lack of a standard, noting the tight quarters in which many miners work.
“We’re not supposed to be in close proximity with one another, and that’s impossible in a coal mine,” Roberts said during a virtual appearance at the National Press Club. “You’ve got to change clothes in a bathhouse, you’ve got to get on an elevator and ride sometimes as far as, in Alabama, 2,000 feet straight down to get in a man trip ... you’re passing each other all day long, and the government says, ‘We’re not getting involved in that. You guys figure it out.’”
Mine safety advocates say the lack of a standard is part of a failure to take care of miners.
“I would like to see them do something a little bit stronger,” said Hairston, 68, of Beckley, who had to quit mining coal 20 years ago due to black lung.
“Little effort”
The mine operators most frequently cited in West Virginia were the Justices, Lexington Coal Holdings, Inc. and Liechtenstein-based Sev.en Energy.
The Justice-controlled Bluestone Oil Corp. was cited for not having running hot or cold water for showers at the Ranger Fuel No. 1 underground mine in Wyoming County in September. Bluestone Oil did not supply water in the bathhouse on the day of inspection and showed “little effort” in roughly two weeks since the initial citation to fix the problem, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s record.
Bluestone Oil Corp. was cited for failing to provide a suitable bathing facility at the same mine in May 2020 and was cited a month later for not maintaining a comfortable air temperature in a change room for miners. The air conditioning was not working at that time, according to the agency.
Lexington Coal Company LLC was cited in August for not properly maintaining sanitary toilets at the Twilight MTR Surface Mine in Boone County, which the agency said resulted in human waste exceeding the chemical used in holding tanks. Flying insects were present, according to the agency’s record, exposing miners to hazards stemming from the waste.
Regulators issued 45 citations nationwide from December 2020 to September categorized as “significant and substantial,” a designation for violations signifying a reasonable likelihood the hazard could result in serious injury.
West Virginia’s one such citation in that time frame was issued to the White Forest Resources, Inc.-controlled Bull Creek Prep & Refuse Disposal Facility in Boone County for not properly maintaining toilets. Solid human waste was stacked up inches above the chemical used in the holding tanks, according to the agency. It was the second time in two years that the mine failed to meet the federal standard for toilet maintenance.
White Forest Resources, Sev.en Energy and Lexington Coal Company did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did the Governor's Office nor an attorney for Justice's coal companies.
UMWA spokeswoman Erin Bates said the union has worked to ensure the mines it represents are protected.
The UMWA has worked with its local unions and management toward safe working environments, Bates said. UMWA mines usually have bathhouse attendants who clean changing and bath areas regularly, she noted.
The UMWA also has developed COVID-19 policies tailored for each mine, Bates said, adding that unsanitary conditions have not been a major issue at the mines the union represents.
“While it is a shame MSHA did not put policies in place at the beginning of the pandemic, we have worked hard to ensure that each of the mines we represent are protected and treated fairly when it comes to COVID-19 exposures,” Bates said in an email.
Greater respiratory risk
Heightening the stakes is a sharp rise in black lung disease across the region.
Driving the trend has been toxic silica dust composed of small particles that become airborne during drilling, chipping, cutting, grinding and other work activities.
Exposure to silica dust has increased with miners cutting into more surrounding rock as coal seams thin.
Dr. Robert Cohen, an environmental and occupational health researcher, testified in 2019 before a House subcommittee that freshly fractured respirable silica is highly toxic and causes significantly more lung scarring than coal dust.
In a study recently published in the American Thoracic Society’s medical journal, Cohen and collaborators found a clear link between silica exposure and severe black lung disease in contemporary miners.
Miners born in 1930 or later had a substantially higher rate of silica-type disease than miners born between 1910 and 1930 (57% vs. 18%) – a trend Cohen attributed to mechanized coal extraction operations established in the U.S. in the 1950s.
“This is critical information that can be used to determine health-protective permissible exposure limits for coal miners,” Cohen said in a statement released by the University of Illinois Chicago in April.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration’s coal mine silica exposure limit of 100 micrograms per cubic meter of air remains double the limit of 50 that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended in 1974.
The agency has spent more than two decades in rulemaking without changing its silica exposure limit. It has started and restarted rulemaking efforts for silica regulations at least five times, in 1996, 1998, 2003, 2010 and 2014.
Meanwhile, debilitating black lung cases have escalated.
A 2018 study of underground miners working from 1970 to 2017 found that severe black lung in central Appalachia had reached its highest level since record-keeping began in the 1970s.
Published in the American Journal of Public Health, the report found one in 20 long-tenured underground miners in central Appalachia had coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, or black lung, that had advanced to progressive massive fibrosis, a condition the authors noted is “totally disabling.”
“We can think of no other industry or workplace in the United States in which this would be considered acceptable,” the authors wrote.
Earlier this month, the Mine Safety and Health Administration announced a new initiative to limit silica exposure by promoting more rigorous use of already existing regulations. Mines that don't address hazards in a timely manner will face withdrawal orders, the agency said.
For metal and nonmetal mines where the operator has not timely abated hazards, the agency said it will issue a withdrawal order until the silica overexposure hazard has been abated. For coal mines, the agency said it will encourage changes to dust control and ventilation plans to address known health hazards.
The agency pledged to expand silica sampling to ensure inspectors’ samples represent the mines and occupations known to have the highest overexposure risk.
The new enforcement initiative includes spot inspections at mines with a history of repeated silica overexposures.
Mine safety proponents welcomed the new initiative but renewed calls for the agency to reduce the exposure limit to the same level allowed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“[I]t is urgent that more be done to protect miners from the risk of contracting black lung disease,” Willie Dodson, central Appalachian field coordinator for the environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices, said in a statement. “ … It shouldn’t be so complicated, or take so long, for MSHA to afford miners the same level of protection enjoyed by workers in every other industry.”
Breathing on the backburner
A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia adds to the risks posed to the state’s miners by the lack of an enforceable COVID-19 standard.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,135 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday – more than five times the case count from three months earlier. Health officials say COVID-19 cases are likely being undercounted significantly throughout the country due to a feared rise in unreported test results amid an increase in at-home COVID-19 tests.
Meanwhile, miners’ safety perils have persisted.
Gov. Justice’s Ranger Fuel No. 1 Mine has been assessed 142 penalties so far in 2022, including an alleged violation in January of federal code requiring that bathing and toilet facilities and change rooms be maintained in sanitary condition and at a comfortable air temperature. Bluestone Oil Corp. has contested most of the fines assessed. Many were serious enough to be designated significant and substantial, according to agency records.
“[I]t seems like we’re always on the backburner,” Hairston said.