Pinkey Mullens was getting stronger after the fight of his life. But he and his wife, Cathy, had another fight on their hands.
In April, four years after Pinkey’s leukemia diagnosis, Cathy drove to their Oceana pharmacy 20 minutes from their Glen Fork home in Wyoming County to pick up prescription drugs to help him recover after being hospitalized with the flu.
She learned there that Pinkey’s prescription drug coverage had been dropped again. It was dropped the same day that a representative of the company responsible for the coverage told her it had been restored after the latest of too many interruptions for the couple to count.
The last thing Pinkey, 69, needed amid his recovery from a bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy, bouts with diarrhea and nausea and onset of diabetes was constant worry that the retiree prescription drug coverage he had secured after a three-decade coal mining career wouldn’t be available when he needed it most.
“When I tell them I need my medicine, really, honest to goodness, I need my medicine,” Pinkey said.
Cathy had endured four years of prescription drug coverage losses, watching her husband go without some medications and never knowing when she showed up at the Renegade Pharmacy whether her husband’s medicine would be covered.
It all overwhelmed her hours after she got returned from the pharmacy in April as she thought of the man behind the companies who retired miners say repeatedly failed to provide them prescription drug coverage after pledging to do so in a collective bargaining agreement with the United Mine Workers of America at the end of 2016.
“This is so wrong, how he gets away with it,” Cathy said, her voice shaking with rage. “Money talks. Money talks. Well, one day, he won’t get away with it. He will answer for it, somehow, some way. Maybe not in this lifetime. But he will.”
Cathy was talking about Gov. Jim Justice.
Four retired miners and the UMWA say in an unresolved federal lawsuit filed in 2019 that five of Justice’s coal companies have endangered the health of retirees and their dependents in recent years by regularly allowing lapses in drug coverage.
Now, those miners and the union want the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia to stop what they say is the Justice coal companies getting away with something new.
In a court filing last week, the UMWA and retirees accused Justice coal companies of failing to set up a $175,000 escrow account that they agreed to fund to safeguard healthcare and prescription drug coverage benefits in a Sept. 19 memorandum of understanding.
The retired miners and the union say the companies defrauded them by proposing the $175,000 funding amount amid labor negotiations to induce the union into a collective bargaining agreement while knowingly intending not to comply with the provision.
The companies had yet to file a response with the court as of Friday afternoon.
Neither an attorney for the companies nor the Governor’s Office responded to requests for comment.
The union filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against two Justice companies – the Justice Energy Company and Bluestone Resources Inc. – Nov. 9 accusing them of bad-faith bargaining before failing to establish and fund the escrow account.
Bluestone Resources could not be reached for comment.
The union and the four retiree plaintiffs — James E. Graham II of Monroe County; Dennis Adkins of Jacksonville, North Carolina; Roger Wriston of Fayette County; and David Polk of Wyoming County – say the Justice companies earlier this month again failed to provide timely prescription drug coverage to retirees.
“I felt that we had engaged in a productive collaboration to resolve the benefits-interruption problem and I'm somewhat taken aback that we are engaged in this all over again,” UMWA attorney Deborah Stern wrote in a Nov. 2 email to Bluestone officials.
Stern’s email forwarded the Bluestone officials an email from a pharmacist in North Carolina reporting that the pharmacy had received a denial for an uncovered patient for “life sustaining required” medication.
The UMWA has said that 250 to 300 healthcare recipients have been affected by the coverage interruptions.
Seven months after Pinkey’s flu hospitalization and subsequent coverage denial, Cathy, 63, said he hasn’t been among the retirees impacted by the most recent coverage outage.
But she knows all too well that coverage interruptions can happen to them and other covered miners when they can least afford them.
“I expect it to start anytime,” Cathy says.
‘Please reactivate without delay’
The companies promised to provide prescription drug coverage in contractual agreements with the UMWA at the end of 2016.
Retirees and their dependents began contacting the UMWA about unpaid medical and prescription drug bills in late 2017, according to the union.
The companies told the UMWA they were switching insurance carriers. In March or April 2018, new insurance cards were issued to the companies’ retirees, the union said in a June 2019 letter to Justice’s Bluestone Energy Group.
Members continued going without treatment and refraining from filling prescriptions after the new insurance cards were distributed, the union said in the 2019 letter, reporting some members learned from their insurance provider that their claims were covered but the companies’ self-funded account lacked money to pay the bills.
The union and four retired miners filed their 2019 federal lawsuit to enforce that agreement.
In January 2020, the four miners and the union reached a deal with Justice Energy Company, Keystone Service Industries, Bluestone Coal, Double-Bonus Coal Company and Southern Coal Corporation to resolve the miners’ motion for a preliminary injunction ordering the companies to provide medical and prescription drug benefits.
Over the next 14 months, the parties worked to resolve outstanding claims until reaching an agreement to resolve the lawsuit in March 2021.
Less than six weeks later, the union and the four retired miner plaintiffs told a federal judge the companies again were failing to provide drug coverage.
In June 2021, the union and retirees submitted another filing alleging the companies had allowed a lapse in drug coverage for the 10th time in less than nine months.
The following month, the plaintiffs withdrew a motion for contempt they filed against the companies after conferring with them, according to a court filing. They indicated they would renew their motion if the companies failed to comply with a March 2021 order from District Judge David A. Faber requiring the companies to provide uninterrupted healthcare and prescription drug coverage to retirees and their dependents.
The UMWA has told the court that retirees have been given no warning that their drug coverage would be canceled.
“Every time we go to the pharmacy, we expect to have a problem,” Cathy said.
In a March filing, the UMWA reported more coverage interruptions and asked Faber to issue an order finding the companies in contempt and award damages including out-of-pocket expenses incurred by retirees and their dependents during times in which their coverage was terminated. That motion remains pending.
The plaintiffs’ most recent filing highlights the September memorandum of understanding in which Justice Energy Inc. and Bluestone Resources agreed to deposit $175,000 into an escrow account to protect the payment of healthcare and prescription drug coverage benefits for retirees as well as active and laid-off employees.
The provision was included “to avoid interruptions to the provision of these benefits to employee and retiree beneficiaries,” giving Justice Energy an account from which to draw even though the companies intended to pay healthcare and prescription drug costs as they occurred, per the agreement.
Slightly more than six weeks later, on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, Stern sent at least six emails to Bluestone officials asking why specific retirees were experiencing a coverage outage, according to Wednesday’s court filing.
“Please reactivate without delay,” Stern wrote in an email to Bluestone officials, saying a retired miner from Mercer County had learned from Express Scripts and his local pharmacy that his prescription drug coverage had been suspended.
Prescription payments through a third-party administrator sometimes have been unavailable, Steven R. Ruby, a lawyer for the companies, said last year. In those cases, he said, the companies have paid the cost.
Ruby said he could not explain the cause of repeated critical prescription health coverage lapses.
“I don’t know exactly,” Ruby said. “I don’t know what the issue is or the source of the interruptions.”
Hunting for justice
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office lists the governor's adult children James C. “Jay” Justice III and Jillean L. Justice as directors of all five companies named in the plaintiffs’ lawsuit, with Justice III as president of all five. Stephen W. Ball, who signed the September memorandum of understanding, is vice president of all five.
Upon taking office in 2017, Justice said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations.
The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
The Justice family’s financial troubles spilled into court last year.
In September 2021, the governor said Bluestone Resources had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half of the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance.
Earlier this year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Forbes removed Justice from its list of billionaires last year because of his debt.
The governor’s coal companies have a long history of failing to meet legal and financial obligations to protect their workers and the environment in which they operate.
Nearly two dozen of the family’s companies agreed in April 2020 to pay roughly $5 million to settle a federal lawsuit claiming they failed to pay mine safety fines.
Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration inspectors found nearly 2,300 violations at Justice-owned mines in West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia over a five-year period ending in May 2019, according to the initial complaint in a 2019 lawsuit by the feds.
Mines controlled by Justice and his children carried more than $3 million in federal mine safety fine debt as of last month, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration data uncovered through a Gazette-Mail request under the Freedom of Information Act.
Justice-controlled mines received 20 federal citations for conditions unsanitary enough they could have contributed to coronavirus from March 2020 through September 2021, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration data unearthed through another Gazette-Mail request under the Freedom of Information Act.
Throughout the pandemic, Justice has held virtual COVID-19 briefings in which he has presented himself as West Virginia’s caretaker, frequently mixing politics with public health updates while prohibiting reporters from occupying the same room as him.
On Wednesday, the same day that the UMWA and retired miners filed evidence in federal court that his companies had failed to provide prescription drug coverage yet again, Justice held a briefing in which he presented his wife’s new Christmas ornament featuring their pet dog and praised former President Donald Trump’s speech announcing plans to run again in 2024.
Justice also looked ahead to the start of West Virginia’s buck firearms season Monday, saying he would try to harvest “a nice buck” himself.
Pinkey Mullens loved to hunt but still isn’t allowed, even after going into full remission from his leukemia. He has refrained from entering the woods to avoid getting a fungal infection that could kill him.
“They still don’t let him hunt or stay out in the sun for a long period of time,” Cathy said Thursday. “Everything that was a no before is still a no.”
Cathy and others relying on the prescription drug coverage that the governor’s coal companies promised want West Virginia’s chief executive to take care of his own business – and the miners who powered it.
She’s not holding her breath.
“I don’t have a whole lot of faith in the man or his family or his company,” Cathy said.