Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Fort Gay Water Works’ chief operator said Friday it was a customer complaint that prompted a "do not consume" order that lasted nearly 80 hours this week.

Larry Sagraves, the chief operator, said one of the system’s 1,685 customers complained of a diesel fuel odor from water, prompting the "do not consume" order to be issued Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you