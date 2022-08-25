Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A truck carrying an amines solution crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike in Fayette County late Wednesday night, spilling into Paint Creek and killing fish, officials say.

The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. or midnight at the 62-mile marker at Pax, according to the West Virginia Turnpike Authority. As of around 1 p.m. Thursday, the roadway was still closed. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Recommended for you