Another regulatory roadblock has come into view for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that it expects to complete a final supplemental environmental impact statement by the summer of 2023 for the project developers’ plan to build pipeline across the Jefferson National Forest.
The process is a response to a federal court order earlier this year that threw out a previous Forest Service decision allowing the project to move forward.
In January, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals threw out Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management decisions to allow the natural gas pipeline to cross 3.5 miles of the Jefferson National Forest in Monroe County in West Virginia and Giles and Montgomery counties in Virginia.
It was the three-member panel’s second invalidation of Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management decisions green-lighting pipeline construction through the forest since 2018.
The Forest Service last prepared a final supplemental environmental impact statement for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in May 2020.
It wasn’t until nearly eight months later, in January 2021, that the Forest Service issued a record of decision approving the pipeline, adopting the agency’s environmental analysis in the supplemental impact statement and leading to the Department of Interior granting the pipeline a right-of-way in the Jefferson National Forest challenged by environmental groups.
The Forest Service expects to issue a draft environmental impact statement by January 2023, with a 45-day comment period to immediately follow.
Natalie Cox, spokeswoman for Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture behind the pipeline, said project developers would press forward, contending that the Forest Service’s timeline aligns with their targeted in-service date of the second half of 2023.
But any further regulatory lag following a summer 2023 completion of the final environmental impact statement would jeopardize that target.
In January, 4th Circuit Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote in a unanimous decision that the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management insufficiently considered sedimentation and erosion impacts of the pipeline, prematurely approved the use of a conventional bore method to construct stream crossings, and failed to comply with a Forest Service rule governing forest plan amendments.
Opponents of the pipeline are wary of the Forest Service after its previous two environmental impact statements were thrown out by the 4th Circuit.
Nancy Bouldin, a member of the Indian Creek Watershed Association — one of the environmental groups that have fought past Forest Service decisions on the pipeline — criticized the agency for wording in its notice of intent to prepare the supplemental environmental impact statement.
The Forest Service said its proposed action is to amend a land management plan for the Jefferson National Forest “as necessary to allow for the MVP to cross” the forest.
“Residents of Monroe County are shocked and angered that the Forest Service announcement clearly states its intention,” Bouldin, a resident of Greenville, said in an email.
Bouldin called on the Forest Service to “do the right thing.”
“A corporate-interest 42-inch high-pressure methane gas pipeline does not belong hidden in the people’s forest, also threatening the drinking water and public safety of neighboring farms and families,” Bouldin said.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection fined Mountain Valley a combined $569,000 in 2019 and 2021 for erosion and sedimentation issues. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the agency and former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
“[The Forest Service] is throwing one of our most treasured public resources on to the trash heap of unfettered development,” Maury Johnson of Greenville, one of the pipeline’s most vocal opponents, said in an email.
“Our mission is caring for the land and serving people,” Joby Timm, supervisor for the Jefferson National Forest, said in a news release.
The Forest Service will consider whether to sign off on proposed use of a 125-foot-wide temporary construction right-of-way for pipeline installation and trench spoil.
The supplemental analysis will address the 4th Circuit’s January ruling, along with any new information and changed conditions since the 2020 analysis, the Forest Service said.
In its notice of intent to prepare the supplemental environmental impact statement, the Forest Service asked those seeking further information on the project to contact Timm by leaving a voicemail at 1-888-603-0261 or an email at SM.FS.GWJNF-PA@usda.gov.
The Forest Service process isn’t the only obstacle blocking the path to completion for the pipeline, which was first announced in 2014.
The 4th Circuit vacated a 2020 biological opinion from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the project in February.
That move prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s effects on potentially threatened species.
The project cost has soared from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion amid its many regulatory and legal setbacks.
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have been outspoken supporters of the pipeline and proposed measures that would mandate completing the project.
Pipeline opponents fear that Manchin will attach a provision that would require completion of the project to a national defense spending bill before the end of the year.
In September, Manchin pulled the plug on a plan to include an energy project permitting reform proposal that included forcing completion of the pipeline in a stopgap funding bill after Democratic leaders couldn’t secure ample support for the reform package.
“Senator Manchin has been clear that comprehensive permitting reform is too important to give up on and he continues to work to ensure it passes by the end of the year,” Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said in an email Thursday.