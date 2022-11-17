Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Another regulatory roadblock has come into view for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that it expects to complete a final supplemental environmental impact statement by the summer of 2023 for the project developers’ plan to build pipeline across the Jefferson National Forest.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

