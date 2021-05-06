Friday marks 423 days since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
But federal coal mine safety regulators still haven’t decided whether to issue an enforceable standard requiring mine operators to comply with coronavirus prevention guidance that it took them a year into the pandemic to issue.
Mine Safety and Health Administration spokeswoman Christine Feroli told the Gazette-Mail on Thursday that it is still considering whether to issue an emergency temporary standard but has not yet made a determination, leaving guidance that it released in March voluntary and miners working in tight quarters vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration guidance released in March suggested mine operators conduct hazard assessments of mine sites, identify measures that limit COVID-19 transmission, ensure that miners who are infected or potentially infected are separated and sent home from the mine, and protect miners who raise COVID-19-related concerns from retaliation.
But those are only recommendations, not standards or regulations, prompting the United Mine Workers of America to persist in its condemnation of the MSHA for not doing more to protect miners.
“To date, MSHA hasn’t lifted a finger to ensure that miners are actually protected against COVID-19,” United Mine Workers union spokesman Phil Smith said in a statement Wednesday. “Since it is unenforceable, the guidance the agency issued is essentially useless, especially in nonunion mines.”
Smith said the union has been able to work, “to some degree,” with companies where it represents workers to establish some measure of protections for its members but added that some of those companies have “slipped back into bad habits.”
“[They] now refuse to change because MSHA is not able to enforce anything absent an ETS [emergency temporary standard],” Smith said.
“Not immediately developing an enforceable standard for all mining operations was an inexcusable failure by the agency that is charged with keeping miners safe and it continues to be more than a year into the pandemic,” Wes Arrington, executive director of the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, a Whitesburg, Kentucky-based nonprofit law firm that represents coal miners on mine safety issues, said in a statement.
Nonunion miners, Arrington noted, have been left to fend for themselves at their mines.
“[A] significant number of miners already suffering from black lung disease may have been unnecessarily exposed to the virus because of their company’s and MSHA’s inaction,” Arrington said.
The Mine and Safety Health Administration does not require mine operators to report COVID-19 cases among employees.
In a National Press Club virtual joint appearance with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., last month, UMW President Cecil Roberts blasted the Mine Safety and Health Administration for not establishing an enforceable standard.
“We’re not supposed to be in close proximity with one another, and that’s impossible in a coal mine,” Roberts said. “You’ve got to change clothes in a bath house, you’ve got to get on an elevator and ride sometimes as far as, in Alabama, 2,000 feet straight down to get in a man trip ... you’re passing each other all day long, and the government says, ‘We’re not getting involved in that. You guys figure it out.’ ”
Feroli could not be reached for further comment, including on what is causing the delay in determining whether to establish an enforceable standard.
Smith said Wednesday that miners are still being regularly exposed to COVID-19 at work and contracting the disease.
There have been two fatalities stemming from COVID-19 among the UMW’s active numbers that the union is aware of, Smith said.
In a quarterly conference call that Mine Safety Health and Administration officials held with stakeholders in March, Jeannette Galanis, MSHA’s deputy assistant secretary for policy, cited MSHA concerns about how broad the scope of such a standard should be given mine environments vary in need for respirators and about contract tracing.
“[H]ow do you set up a standard when you can’t even prove where the virus came from?” Galanis said.
Galanis also reported that the agency conducted almost as many inspections in person in 2020 during the pandemic as in 2019 since it is required to conduct inspections in person and has been dealing with COVID-19 among its own workforce.
“We are a very small front-office agency,” said Galanis, who was appointed to her position by Biden effective Feb. 1. “We are making decisions as fast as we can.”
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General released a report in July recommending that the MSHA monitor COVID-19 outbreaks at mines and reevaluate its decision not to issue an emergency temporary standard related to COVID-19 to help protect mine workers from exposure to the coronavirus, citing pressure from mining unions and members of Congress to introduce such a standard given some miners being at high risk due to age or preexisting conditions, such as black lung disease.
But Mine and Safety Health Administration Assistant Secretary David Zatezalo said in a written response to that report that “no grave danger” existed at mines to warrant such a standard.
Looming large as the lack of an enforceable emergency standard lingers is the increasing prevalence of black lung disease throughout Appalachia.
The Office of the Inspector General report noted recent studies that found large clusters of miners with less than 20 years of mining tenure in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia with progressive massive fibrosis, the most severe form of black lung disease.
A 2018 National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health report, based on X-ray data collected by NIOSH’s Coal Workers Health Surveillance Program from working underground miners from 1970 to 2017, found that prevalence of severe black lung in central Appalachia was as high (5%) as it’s been since record-keeping began in the early 1970s.
Smith said the lack of an emergency temporary standard nearly 14 months into the pandemic is especially concerning, given that the Biden administration had promised to take action.
President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Jan. 21, his first full day in office, directing his secretary of labor to issue any emergency temporary standards necessary to protect miners.
“[M]ore than 100 days in, it has yet to do anything,” Smith said.
The Mine and Safety Health Administration said it issued 195 citations for sanitary conditions that could have contributed to coronavirus spread from March 1 to Dec. 31. The agency did not provide a state-by-state breakdown.
West Virginia’s senators were among those who reintroduced a UMW-backed bill in February proposing regulatory standards for disease transmission control. The COVID-19 Mine Worker Protection Act, pushed by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., would direct the Department of Labor to develop and implement a comprehensive infectious disease exposure control plan, provide personal protective equipment to miners and track and investigate mine-related infections data.
The bill is under consideration in the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.