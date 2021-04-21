Coal companies owned and operated by Gov. Jim Justice’s family are still failing to provide prescription drug coverage to retired miners, even after they reached an agreement to resolve a federal lawsuit to do so, according to the four retired miners and union behind the lawsuit.
The retired miners and the United Mine Workers union said in a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Friday that a representative of UMWA District 17, which includes Southern West Virginia, began receiving telephone calls last week from retirees about their inability to fill prescriptions because of lapses in coverage that the Justice-controlled coal companies were required to provide per past agreements.
The union and retired miners allege that the coal companies repeatedly have failed to inform them when prescription coverage is interrupted and restored, reporting seven lapses of coverage since October that resulted in some retirees who could not afford to pay out-of-pocket prescription costs not filling their prescriptions.
“The UMWA’s expectation was that whatever issue was causing the periodic lapses would be permanently resolved during the course of this lawsuit,” the union and retired miners said in the filing. “That expectation has not been met.”
The filing alleges that the coal companies — Justice Energy Co. Inc., Keystone Service Industries Inc., Bluestone Coal Corp., Double-Bonus Coal Co. and Southern Coal Corp. — have not explained since last week why the prescription drug coverage has been cancelled or when eligible retirees and their eligible dependents can expect coverage to be restored.
The federal lawsuit dates back to August 2019, when the union and retired miners James E. Graham II of Monroe County; Dennis Adkins of Jacksonville, North Carolina; Roger Wriston of Fayette County; and David Polk of Wyoming County asked the federal court in their 2019 lawsuit to stop the Justice companies from terminating employer benefit plans for retired coal miners, their spouses and dependents.
The plaintiffs said the refusal to pay for medical and prescription benefits caused them to miss out on critical health treatment. They also asked the court to make the companies reimburse the retirees named in the lawsuit and others who incurred health care expenses they alleged the company should have paid.
In their filing Friday, the plaintiffs said there are retirees who have medical conditions, such as leukemia and diabetes, that require higher-cost, nongeneric drugs.
“[E]ven temporary cancellation of prescription drug benefits is a hardship that significantly endangers their health and their financial stability,” the miners and union say in the filing.
A UMW spokesman and the companies’ attorney could not be reached for comment for this report.
The two sides proposed a consent judgment and permanent injunction against the Justice coal companies last month that would require the companies to provide uninterrupted health care and prescription drug coverage to eligible retirees and their eligible dependents.
According to the lawsuit: In 2018, Graham underwent back surgery for which the companies did not pay. That caused him to delay post-surgery followup treatment. Adkins was forced to pay for his and his wife’s medical treatment out of pocket and for covered prescription drugs and treatment because his bills had not been paid.
Wriston’s wife did not get needed back injections because they had no confidence insurance would cover them. Lack of coverage forced Polk to cancel doctor’s appointments despite an abnormal heartbeat and high cholesterol.
The Justice coal companies have faced legal trouble related to the health and safety of their employees before.
Nearly two dozen of the family’s companies agreed to pay roughly $5 million to settle a federal lawsuit claiming they failed to pay mine safety fines.
Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration inspectors found 2,297 violations at Justice and family owned mines in West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia over a five-year period ending in May 2019, according to the initial complaint in a 2019 lawsuit by the feds seeking $4.7 million.
The latest filing in the lawsuit from the retired miners and the UMW also comes less than a month after the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware found that Justice, Southern Coal Corp. and Bluestone Energy Sales Corp., another Justice family controlled company, owed $6.8 million to XCoal Energy & Resources, for breaching a contract with the Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based coal supplier.
Justice said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations upon becoming governor in 2017. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office lists Justice’s son, James C. Justice III, and daughter, Jillean L. Justice, as the directors of all four companies in the union and miners’ lawsuit and the former as president of all four.